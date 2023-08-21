Feminist UCSF School Of Medicine Professor Says Children Can Be "Gender Minotaurs"

A feminist medical school professor has dialed up the crazy to "11" last week, coming out and saying that children no longer have to identify as just women or men, but that they can also identify as gender minotaurs.

The doctor, Diane Ehrensaft, says she supports a "gender revolution". And don't worry, it's not like she's in a position of prominence anywhere important, she's just director of mental health and chief psychologist at the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital gender development center and a professor at UCSF School of Medicine, Fox News reports.

Her specialties include pediatric "gender-affirmative care for transgender and gender-expansive patients", the report says.

In a presentation reviewed by Fox News Digital, Ehrensaft said that children could identify as "gender hybrids" which include a creature called a "gender minotaur". She also said kids can "change their genders by season" and "can have different identities depending on their location," Fox News reported.

In 2018, she stated: "I totally agree we are in the midst of a gender revolution and the children are leading it. And it's a wonderful thing to see. And it's also humbling to know [children] know more than we do about this topic of being gender expansive."

She has said that she believes the "gender revolution" is the next phase of the women's revolution that took place in the 1960s. "Now, we've got genders moving boulders, and it makes a lot of people nervous," she added.

A promotion for the 2018 event she spoke at, at the San Francisco public library, said: "Each person's web will change over time as they age. What's Your Gender? Don't answer until you hear all your options… Ehrensaft wants you to get off the binary measurement scale."

She said: "And as you know, language is political. So what's good today will be politically incorrect tomorrow. So we'll just keep changing as we go. This is a whole group of kids you all should know about."

"A boy… twirled [in my office]… and said to me, 'You see, I'm a Prius… I'm a boy in the front, and I'm a girl in the back."

She concluded: "I started meeting a whole bunch of other gender hybrids. And so we have the gender Prius, we have a gender Minotaur. And most of the kids who are gender minotaurs love mermaids. So make sure you have a lot of mermaid books. If you really you think about it, it works."