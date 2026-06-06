'Take The Badge Off': Former Ferrari Boss Slams New $635k EV That Company Thinks Will Attract 'Younger Buyers'

One week after Ferrari unveiled its first-ever all-electric car, called the Luce, the design continues to divide analysts. Some referred to the new model as a "mix between a Honda Accord EV and a Tesla," while others said that Tesla's Model S Plaid was far superior. The latest report from Goldman analysts provided new details about their most recent visit to Ferrari's headquarters in Maranello.

Last Friday, Ferrari hosted an investor day, which analyst Christian Frenes attended. He spoke with top Ferrari executives just days after the Luce reveal event in Rome earlier in the week.

Frenes said management framed the Ferrari Luce as an "additive range model designed to expand the customer base."

He continued:

Management reaffirmed the Luce as a strategic entry point to engage new demographics and regions, particularly in markets with higher BEV penetration such as Asia and the Nordics while also targeting a new and younger customer group. The exterior design intentionally distinguishes the EV from existing ICE and PHEV models. Management also reaffirmed it remains aligned with its "technological neutrality" approach continuing to sell V12s and V8s to those interested.

Beyond design, Ferrari's battery-powered, four-door, five-seat Luce has another problem: its price tag - a staggering 550,000 euros, or about $638,660. If Ferrari expects that to open the brand to a younger, broader customer base, management certainly has a different view of the world - one that isn't grounded in reality.

For starters, Tesla's Model S Plaid costs only a fraction as much and, on key performance metrics, appears to outperform the Luce. The Model S also comes with Full Self-Driving, a feature we are fairly certain Ferrari's first EV lacks.

By the end of last week, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna appeared to be on damage-control duty after shares dropped in response to negative investor reaction to the Luce's design and performance specifications.

Let's not forget that Ferrari hybrids are depreciating faster than their petrol-powered counterparts. This is a sign that car collectors are shunning anything electric (read the report).

Shares have yet to recover to pre-Luce reveal levels.

Beyond the terrible design and high price, one could debadge the Luce, and it would be hard to decipher the car from a Kia or Toyota or even a Nissan ...

That problem itself has infuriated Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, the former Ferrari president, who told local media that the Luce "risks destroying a legend, and I'm deeply sorry. I hope they at least remove the Prancing Horse from that car."

American automotive YouTuber Doug DeMuro said Luce has the specs of a "nice Polestar" .. .

Professional subscribers can read the full Ferrari note at our new Marketdesk.ai portal.