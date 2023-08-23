Film Studio Lionsgate Reinstitutes Mask Mandates

Of course, the mask mandates are starting again in, of all places, Hollywood.

The coddled liberal elite are apparently already in a panic over a coming fall Covid wave that it appears everyone has already decided will once again debilitate the country this year. The new variant EG.5 has become "dominant" in the U.S., according to reports. Congrats to those who celebrate!

Leading the charge is film company Lionsgate, which reportedly "has instituted a mask mandate for its employees in light of the current COVID wave", according to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter.

The company emailed its staff "asking them to mask up on certain floors of its Santa Monica office after several employees caught the virus", the report says.

The latest variant of the virus has caused a boost in cases, according to data sources like the L.A. Public Health Twitter feed and the CDC, however, as THR notes, experts have said that the new variant "has thus far shown to be no more of a cause of concern than previous variants".

Even the New York Times has admitted the new variant isn't expected to cause a major wave, the report says.

As we noted just hours ago, there are reports all over the country that colleges and offices are beginning to reinstate COVID mask mandates and contact tracing despite no new cases of the virus being reported.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday that Morris Brown College, a black private liberal arts college has reinstated the measures as part of a “precautionary step.”

The report notes that students and staff will all be asked to mask up while on campus, only one week after classes began.

A communication issued by the college claims there have been “reports of positive cases among students in the Atlanta University Center,” a consortium of black colleges and universities located on the western side of Atlanta.

From Instagram Morris Brown College bringing back a mask mandate. pic.twitter.com/KyqJUjMJgy — Covid Report (@CovidDataReport) August 21, 2023

The measures, which include social distancing, temperature checks and no large gatherings are to be in place for two weeks, it is claimed.

We all know what happened the last time we heard measures would be in place for two weeks...