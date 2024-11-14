Fire Erupts Atop 44-Story Skyscraper In Midtown Manhattan

Footage shared on X shows thick smoke billowing from a 44-story building in Hudson Yards on Manhattan’s West Side.

According to The Independent, "The blaze erupted around 11:30 a.m. on the roof of The Set, a luxury building on 10th Avenue between 35th and 36th Streets, the FDNY said. A video posted to social media showed thick smoke billowing from the property."

The report also noted, "No initial injuries were reported. Some 80 firefighters responded to the scene."

Here’s the footage:

A large fire has broken out on the roof of a Midtown Manhattan skyscraper, sending thick smoke billowing into the New York City sky.

pic.twitter.com/0DGVd6EzVs — Ｎｅｒｄｙ 🅰🅳🅳🅸🅲🆃 (@Nerdy_Addict) November 14, 2024

BREAKING: A Large Fire Has Erupted From The Roof Of A Midtown Manhattan Skyscraper, Filling The Skies Over New York City With Thick Smoke.

The Fire Is From The Roof Of "The Set", A Luxury Apartment Building In The Hudson Yards Neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/8s1kfCNyjn — John Basham (@JohnBasham) November 14, 2024

Developing...