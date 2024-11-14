print-icon
Fire Erupts Atop 44-Story Skyscraper In Midtown Manhattan

Footage shared on X shows thick smoke billowing from a 44-story building in Hudson Yards on Manhattan’s West Side.

According to The Independent, "The blaze erupted around 11:30 a.m. on the roof of The Set, a luxury building on 10th Avenue between 35th and 36th Streets, the FDNY said. A video posted to social media showed thick smoke billowing from the property."

The report also noted, "No initial injuries were reported. Some 80 firefighters responded to the scene."

Here’s the footage:

Developing...

