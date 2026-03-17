Fire Erupts Atop Manhattan Skyscraper

Dramatic footage has flooded X, showing what appears to be a fire atop a skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan at 6 East 43rd Street, New York City.

The FDNY is operating at a fire on East 43rd Street in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/SlJ0UrbSY8 — FDNY (@FDNY) March 17, 2026

Footage:

Fire on Madison #nyc. Hope everyone is safe pic.twitter.com/5yLzvGmbh1 — Gabriel (@gabriel_horwitz) March 17, 2026

Happening now in Midtown Manhattan. The Mr just sent a picture. Anyone know what’s going on? pic.twitter.com/GAhRDfdw9e — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) March 17, 2026

Going on right now in Manhattan job site my son is on pic.twitter.com/wbkZPPGQ7T — PeterAnthony (@PeterA1331) March 17, 2026

Massive fire in Midtown NYC hope everyone is safe pic.twitter.com/c1zfK4Xqaq — Vikas Desai (@vikasdesai52) March 17, 2026

*Developing