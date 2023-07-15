print-icon
First Tesla Cybertruck Rolls Off Production Line At Gigafactory Texas

by Tyler Durden
Saturday, Jul 15, 2023 - 07:00 PM

Tesla tweeted early Saturday morning that the first Cybertruck rolled off the production line at Gigafactory Texas. Four years ago, Elon Musk unveiled the all-electric stainless steel pickup that has encountered a series of production delays. 

"First Cybertruck built at Giga Texas!" Tesla tweeted around 0346 ET. 

During the November 2019 unveiling of the wedge-shaped truck, Musk estimated production would begin in late 2021, with more configurations entering production in 2022. However, production was postponed because of "adjustments." 

In recent weeks, Twitter users reported seeing an increasing number of Cybertrucks on the road. 

In May, Musk told shareholders at the company's annual meeting that the Cybertruck was a tough product to design, but that "it will be great."

EV Blog Electrek recently said Tesla is "planning to produce 375,000 Cybertrucks per year and have release candidates by late August, according to communications they sent to suppliers." 

How long will it take for production to ramp up to fill the 1.5 million reservation holders? 

