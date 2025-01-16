First Things First: Trump To Address Davos Days After Inauguration

President Trump is going to waste no team wielding his influence after being inagurated and is scheduled to speak virtually in Davos just days after he takes office.

His early participation in the annual elite gathering in Davos, scheduled for Jan. 20-24, is set to be a highlight, with over 60 world leaders attending.

His remarks will ensure representation from the U.S., China, and the EU, with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang also present, according to Bloomberg.

World leaders attending Davos include Spain’s Pedro Sanchez, Argentina’s Javier Milei, and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who will join the Victor Pinchuk Foundation’s “Your Country First” project. German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck and UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves will also be present.

The Bloomberg report says that Davos organizers appeared to extend an olive branch to Elon Musk, now aligned with Trump as a key US election backer.

Musk, influential globally from Germany to China, previously dismissed Davos as “boring” and claimed he declined an invitation, which organizers denied.

“Musk is welcome to Davos both this year and next. There would be a lot of interest in the business community to hear about his new role," a spokesperson said.

The forum’s 55th meeting will tackle trade tensions and conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Notable attendees include IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, ECB President Christine Lagarde, and BlackRock’s Larry Fink, joining 3,000 participants from 130+ countries.