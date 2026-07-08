FOMC Minutes Preview: Scrutiny For Hawkish Bias

Today's FOMC minutes will be scrutinized for further insight into policymakers' appetite for additional rate hikes and the thinking behind the Committee's hawkish shift at last month's meeting. The minutes are an account of the June 17th meeting and therefore will not reflect subsequent developments, including the softer-than-expected June nonfarm payrolls report or Chair Warsh's appearance at the ECB's Sintra Forum.

Nonetheless, as Newsquawk writes in its FOMC Minutes preview, the June meeting, Warsh's first as Fed Chair, marked a significant shift under his leadership. The Committee unanimously overhauled the policy statement, removing all forward guidance and placing greater emphasis on its commitment to price stability. While the statement changes were unanimous among voting members, it will be interesting to see whether non voting participants also supported the removal of forward guidance and the stronger inflation-focused language.

On forward guidance, Waller spoke about the tool on July 6th - after the FOMC. He noted that it can speed the impact of monetary policy, calling it a valuable tool. However, it can be a hindrance if it is too strong or rigid, and also problematic when policy makers expect different economic outcomes all with a significant probability of occurring, adding in some cases, it is best not to use it at all. We will be looking to see the views among the whole FOMC around the use of forward guidance.

Anecdotally, Rabobank wrote that "Fed's Waller has joined new Chair Warsh in wanting to shake up Fed communications to do so less: ahead of the FOMC minutes today, one wonders if they could just be a truncated, "We talked about stuff," leaving analysts to... well, analyze, rather than being spoon-fed."

Traders will also be watching for any discussion surrounding the broader policy reviews announced by Warsh. During the FOMC press conference, he revealed plans to establish five task forces covering Fed communications, the balance sheet, data sources, productivity and jobs, and the Fed's inflation framework. While the reviews are not expected to conclude until year-end, the minutes may provide an early indication of how policymakers view these topics, although it may still be too early for any meaningful discussion. As this is the first set of minutes under Chair Warsh, there is also some scope for changes to the presentation or structure of the document, given the broader changes already made to the FOMC statement.

Meeting Recap