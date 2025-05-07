FOMC Summary: Clueless
As expected, just hours after the PBOC cut rates and injected billions into the economy to give Xi Jinping ammunition in the upcoming trade war negotiations, the FOMC did... noting: the Fed kept the target range for the federal funds rate unchanged at 4.25-4.50%. The decision was unanimous. In its formal statement the FOMC said (changes in italics) “Although swings in net exports have affected the data, recent indicators suggest that economic activity has continued to expand at a solid pace.” In other words, the negative GDP growth figure for Q1 did not concern the Committee. However, looking ahead the possible challenges are mounting: “Uncertainty about the economic outlook has increased further. The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate and judges that the risks of higher unemployment and higher inflation have risen.”
Recapping the statement, Goldman chief US economist David Mericle writes:
- Very close to what we were expecting. Surveys have weakened a lot, hard data has not – we continue to think that they will want to see that before they make any changes.
- Very little new info here - No policy change, highlighting that uncertainly has increased further.
- Highlighting risk on both sides of the mandate - higher unemployment and inflation.
- Very first paragraph acknowledges Q1 GDP (and other data) was weaker because of “swings in net exports”