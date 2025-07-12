Ford Recalling 850,000 Vehicles For Fuel Pump Failure

Ford is recalling over 850,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to a faulty low-pressure fuel pump that could fail and cause engine stalls, increasing crash risk, according to AP.

The recall includes various recent Ford and Lincoln models, such as the Bronco, Explorer, F-150, Aviator, and Navigator, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

AP writes that starting July 14, Ford will notify affected owners about the issue, though a fix is still in development. A second notice will be sent once the repair is available, which will be free of charge.

Ford just launched its new “Zero-Zero-Zero” summer sales event to ease upfront vehicle costs amid rising interest rates and growing tariff pressures.

The campaign—starting July 8—offers zero down payment, 0% interest for 48 months, and no payments for 90 days on most Ford and Lincoln models.

This initiative follows the “From America, For America” employee pricing strategy, which helped boost Q2 sales (Ford up 14.2%, Lincoln up 31%).

The move comes as tariffs have begun to impact Ford’s pricing. Vehicles like the Maverick, Mustang Mach-E, and Bronco Sport—built in Mexico—are now subject to a 25% import tariff, prompting Ford to raise prices on those models. Additionally, tariff-related increases in parts costs could affect other vehicles across Ford’s lineup.

Recall we wrote weeks ago that tariffs would cost auto consumers an extra $2000 per vehicle.

General Motors and Ford have projected tariff-related hits of $5 billion and $2.5 billion, respectively, and plan to offset some of it through price hikes. This could result in around 1 million fewer cars sold in the U.S. over the next three years. AlixPartners sees a rebound, projecting U.S. auto sales to hit 17 million by 2030.