"Free Trade Is A Sham!" Tariffs Divide Libertarians And MAGA

MAGA and libertarians are ripping each other apart over the tariff debate: Free trade or protectionism? Our livelihood or numbers on a graph? Foreigners ‘ripping us off’ or exploiting the dollar’s strength to live beyond our means?

Getting to the bottom of the rift last night on ZeroHedge were libertarian asset manager Peter Schiff and America-first author Spencer Morrison. Expertly moderated by ‘Rebel Capitalist’ George Gammon, below were some key moments for those short on time (though we strongly recommend the full 2 hour discussion ).

Schiff: Tariffs = Inflation

When Morrison (MAGA) tried to downplay the inflationary impact of tariffs, Schiff (libertarian) parsed the effects of tariffs into their most basic terms: “When our money stops leaving the country… that money stays here.”

“The goods don’t come in anymore… so we have all this money and not a lot of good. So what happens when you have a lot of money chasing a smaller supply of goods? The prices go way up.”

If you see a hole in that logic, let us know.

Morrison: “America is not a market”

For the sake of both productivity and morality, Schiff advocated for the freedom of interaction between individuals regardless of nationality. To which Morrison replied that the concept of an “individual exists but in an ontological sense” and that economy productivity is not an end in itself:

“The purpose of the economy is to serve the best interest of the nation and the people… the interests are to create beauty and protect the environment. To preserve a future for the people.”

When Gammon asked “who chooses” what is in the “interest” of the nation, Morrison replied: “We the people.”

NOT A DRILL: BONDS ARE CRASHING

Schiff — true to his nature — closed the debate with severe warning about the U.S. economy and societal stability… grim even by his standards but worth a listen.

Bonds, stocks, the dollar. All tanking in unison.

Watch the full debate below: