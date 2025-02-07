Futures Flat Ahead Of Payrolls

US equity futures are unchanged, with tech lagging and small caps leading as traders hunker down ahead of a payrolls report that is expected to show 175,000 new workers but will also be dramatically revised. As of 8:00am ET, S&P futures are flat with the index on track for a 0.7% weekly advance; Nasdaq futures are down 0.1%, with Mag 7 mostly lower after AMZN’s earnings disappointment last night (AMZN -2.6%; TSLA -1.5%; NVDA -0.9%); the e-commerce and cloud-computing company gave an outlook that was weaker than expected. Meanwhile, there seems to be no stopping Meta as the social networking giant is on track to extend gains for a record 15th consecutive session. Bond yields are largely flat; USD unchanged. Commodities are mostly higher led by oil (+0.8%). Today, the key macro focus will be NFP (a full scenario analysis from JPM and Goldman can be found here): the Street’s estimate is 175k; a step down from last month’s 256k print. For the unemployment rate the Street expects 4.1%.

In premarket trading, Amazon was down 3% and is leading losses for the Mag7 after warning investors that it could face capacity constraints in its cloud computing division despite plans to invest some $100 billion this year, with most of the money going toward data centers, homegrown chips and other equipment to provide artificial intelligence services. Affirm Holdings rose 15% after the financial technology company reported quarterly results that beat expectations and gave an outlook that is seen as strong. Expedia shares jumped almost 10% in premarket trading after the online travel agency reported fourth-quarter results that beat expectations. Here are some other notable premarket movers:

Bill Holdings Inc. (BILL) sinks 29% after the company forecast total revenue for the third quarter below the average analyst estimate

Canopy Growth (CGC) falls 17% after posting a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

Cloudflare (NET) climbs 10% after the software company reported fourth-quarter results that beat expectations

Denny’s (DENN) rises 4% after Wedbush raised the restaurant operator to outperform from neutral, calling its Keke’s breakfast chain “meaningfully undervalued and underappreciated”

Doximity (DOCS) rises 24% after the healthcare-software company raised its full-year forecast

Elf Beauty (ELF) plunges 27% after the cosmetics company lowered fiscal-year projections for sales and profits, citing softer-than-anticipated January trends

Fortinet (FTNT) rises 5% after the network security software provider’s forecast for 2025 revenue topped the average analyst estimate

Microchip Technology (MCHP) declines 6% after the semiconductor device company gave an outlook that was weaker than expected

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) rises 6% after the semiconductor device company gave an outlook for revenue that is much stronger than expected

Nikola Corp. (NKLA) falls 35% after the Wall Street Journal reported that the company is exploring filing for bankruptcy

Open Text ADRs (OTEX) are up 4% after the software company reported second-quarter results that beat expectations. However, analysts noted concerns about its outlook

Pinterest (PINS) jumps 20% after the company posted strong holiday-quarter revenue and gave an upbeat forecast for sales in the current period

Skechers (SKX) falls 12% after the footwear company issued annual forecasts for sales and profit that trailed Wall Street expectations

Take-Two (TTWO) jumps 10% after the video-game company reiterated its plan to launch the highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI in fall 2025

Webtoon (WBTN) plummets 20% after the online comics company posted quarterly preliminary revenue that fell short of the average analyst estimate

All eyes now turn to the US jobs report which is expected to show 175,000 new roles added last month after advances in excess of 200,000 in the prior two months, which partly reflected recovery from two severe hurricanes. Wall Street will be closely watching a revision to job growth for the 12 months through the previous March. Economists expect the markdown to show a labor market that’s gradually cooling (our full preview is here).

"The stock market, needing a boost after a decent but lukewarm earnings season, could potentially rise if the job market shows signs of cooling,” said Florian Ielpo, head of macro research at Lombard Odier Investment Managers. An uptick in hiring might reignite concerns about inflation, he added.

In other markets news, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that he favors a strong dollar and has no plans to alter the government’s debt-issuance plans. During the election campaign, President Donald Trump expressed concern about the strength of the dollar, given that it makes US products more expensive overseas.

“The strong-dollar policy is completely intact with President Trump,” Bessent said in an interview with Bloomberg. “We want the dollar to be strong. What we don’t want is other countries to weaken their currencies, to manipulate their trade.”

European equities traded lower on Friday after some key earnings reports disappointed and before investor focus switches to US employment data. Construction and material shares outperform in Europe after a flurry of well-received earnings updates. Consumer and health care stocks provide a drag however with the Stoxx 600 down 0.1%. Here are the biggest movers Friday:

Vinci gains as much as 4.4%, the most since July, after the French construction group’s full-year report shows another quarter of strong cash flows, analysts note

Danske Bank shares advanced as much as 7.5% to the highest level since March 2018 after it launched a new buyback program and pledged higher-than-expected dividends. Denmark’s largest lender also gave a profit outlook for this year

Thule shares rise as much as 5.6% and hit their highest level since April 2022 after fourth-quarter results from the Swedish maker of car roof racks and bike trailers beat estimates

Legal & General shares jump as much as 11%, the most since 2020, after the firm said it plans to sell its US protection business and return around £1 billion of the proceeds to its shareholders after striking a deal with its longstanding partner Meiji Yasuda

Iveco soar as much as 18%, the most on record, as the Italian truckmaker says it’s considering separating its defense business in 2025 through a spinoff

Telecom Italia shares rise as much as 5% to the highest in over a year, after newspaper Corriere della Sera reported that Iliad representatives met with Italy Finance Ministry officials in the past few days to pitch the benefits of combinations in the Italian telecom sector

L’Oreal shares in Paris drop as much as 4.5%, following the drop suffered by its ADRs in the US overnight, after the beauty company’s like-for-like sales for the fourth quarter missed consensus estimates

Porsche shares fall as much as 8% to an intraday record low valuation after the German carmaker slashed its 2025 guidance in a move Bernstein called a “major concern” after the company had described 2024 as its transition year. Citi sees shares testing new low

Saab shares fall as much as 6.5%, the most since October, as Citi spots the Swedish defense firm reduced its cumulative cash conversion guidance, and says investors may not like this. Shares rose 54% in 2024

Kongsberg shares fall as much as 3.4% after the Norwegian defense firm reported full-year results that failed to enthuse investors, as analysts note some margin weakness. The pullback follows a 175% surge in the shares last year

Asian stocks advanced, with gains in Chinese shares offsetting losses in Japan, as traders awaited US jobs data that will help provide clues for the Federal Reserve’s rate path. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.1%, erasing an earlier 0.2% loss. Technology shares including TSMC and Tencent were among the biggest boosts. Toyota Motor dragged on the gauge as Japanese stocks fell on a stronger yen. Despite recent volatility in the market amid a brewing US-China trade war, some calm has returned as traders focus on earnings reports and economic data. The Asian stock benchmark is headed for a fourth-straight week of gains, the longest such win streak in 11 months.

In FX, the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index is also little changed. The yen is the weakest of the G-10 currencies, falling 0.4% against the greenback and pushing USD/JPY above 152.

In rates, treasuries are steady with US 10-year yields trading around 4.435%, little changed on the day, with bunds and gilts outperforming by 1.5bp and 2.5bp in the sector; front-end Treasuries lagging has 2s10s spread flatter by 1.2bp, extending a three-day move that has seen the curve drop from around 30bp Wednesday to current 21bp. Bunds and gilts outperform over early London session, but price action broadly quiet ahead of the January nonfarm payrolls print expected at 8:30am New York time; German and UK 10-year yields down 1 bp each.

In commodities, oil prices advance, with WTI rising 0.8% to $71.20 a barrel. Spot gold climbs $8 to around $2,864/oz. Bitcoin rises 0.5% and above $97,000.

Looking to the day ahead, US economic data calendar includes January jobs report (8:30am), February University of Michigan sentiment, December wholesale inventories (10am) and December consumer credit (3pm). Fed speaker slate includes Bowman (9:25am) and Kugler (12pm).

Top Overnight News

US President Trump signed an executive memo ordering a review of funding to all NGOs that rely on federal dollars, while it was also reported that the Trump administration is to keep just 294 USAID staff out of over 10,000 globally, according to sources cited by Reuters. In relevant news, the Trump administration is being sued by government workers over slashing of international aid agency USAID.

US House Speaker Johnson said they were working to finish the final details of the reconciliation bill and could wrap up the deal by Thursday night.

In just two weeks as Treasury chief, Scott Bessent has seen plenty of turbulence. The department became a target of Elon Musk’s crackdown on federal spending — triggering protests outside Bessent’s office — and investors are on edge over President Donald Trump’s unpredictable trade policies: BBG

House republicans are torn over the level of spending cuts, House GOP initially proposed USD 500bln to USD 1tln, conservative hardliners are pushing for at least USD 2.5tln: Punchbowl

US President Trump has reportedly placed VP Vance and NSA Waltz in charge of overseeing a potential sale of TikTok: Punchbowl

Fed's Logan (2026 voter) said choices in 2025 boil down to resuming rate cuts soon or holding rates steady for quite some time, while she added that near-2% inflation with the labour market holding steady would not necessarily allow the Fed to cut rates soon. Logan also stated that a rise in inflation would signal monetary policy has more to do and cooling labour market or demand could be evidence it's time to cut rates. Furthermore, she said estimates of the real neutral rate in the US vary widely, but most have moved up substantially since the pandemic and it will always be important to take broad financial conditions into account when setting monetary policy.

Porsche AG is falling further off track from lofty targets set during its splashy stock listing, with costs mounting from executives having misjudged how eager sports-car buyers were to go electric: BBG

Private equity’s favorite tax break is back in President Donald Trump’s crosshairs. Trump on Thursday told Republican lawmakers he wants to end the carried interest exemption used by legions of private equity fund managers and venture capitalists around the country, arguing it could be used to offset the multitrillion-dollar tax cut Republicans plan to pass before the end of the year: BBG

New York-based hedge fund Fir Tree Partners — known for instigating activist campaigns against distressed companies — is returning outside capital to investors: BBG

APAC stocks traded mixed following the similar performance stateside where price action was choppy amid soft data and as participants looked ahead to the latest key US jobs report. ASX 200 struggled for direction as strength in tech and consumer staples offset the losses in energy and healthcare. Nikkei 225 was pressured by recent currency strength and mild upside in yields but with losses cushioned by stronger-than-expected Household Spending data which showed a surprise M/M growth and the fastest Y/Y pace of increase since August 2022. Hang Seng and Shanghai Comp were on the front foot despite the absence of any major fresh catalysts with participants potentially taking solace from the lack of trade war escalation, while the gains in Hong Kong were led by advances in tech and auto names.

Top Asian News

Chinese Foreign Minister, in response to a media inquiry regarding reports that China is exploring a potential antitrust probe into Apple (AAPL) policies related to its app store policies and fees, says "he was not aware of the situation", via Global Times

UMC (2303 TT) revenue +4.2% Y/Y to TWD 19.8bln.

RBI cut the Repurchase Rate by 25bps to 6.25%, as expected, via a unanimous vote and unanimously decided to maintain a neutral policy stance, while the Standing Deposit Facility rate was adjusted to 6.0% and the Marginal Standing Facility Rate was set at 6.5%. RBI Governor Malhotra stated that CPI has mostly stayed aligned with the target, barring a few occasions, as well as noted that growth is expected to recover and growth-inflation dynamics will open up space to support growth. He also commented that food inflation pressures should see significant softening, barring supply shocks, and core inflation is expected to rise but remain moderate. The central bank lowered its FY25 real GDP growth forecast to 6.4% from 6.6% and sees FY26 real GDP growth at 6.7%, while it maintained FY25 CPI inflation view at 4.8% and sees FY26 CPI inflation at 4.2%. Furthermore, Malhotra said exchange rate policy has remained consistent, with intervention focused on smoothing excess volatility and the RBI does not target any exchange rate level or band.

China mutual funds have reportedly been buying convertible bonds amid less supply with end-Q4 2024 fund holdings of convertible bonds reaching CNY 287.7bln, according to China Securities Journal.

European bourses (Stoxx 600 +0.1%) are mixed, with trade tentative ahead of the all-important US NFP report. European traders will also be cognizant of the ECB Staff Revision of the Natural Interest Rate. European sectors are mixed, and aside from the top/bottom performers, the breadth of the market is fairly narrow. Construction and Materials tops the pile, lifted by post-earning strength in Vinci; Consumer Products is weighed on by losses in L’Oreal (-4%) after posting weak LFL Sales in Q4 and highlighting poor Chinese demand.

Top European News

ECB's Lane says services inflation in January was softer-than-expected; 2% inflation target should be achieved "fairly soon".

ECB's de Guindos says inflation is beginning to converge to 2% in spring, services inflation remains top price concern, need prudent approach to monetary policy.

FX

DXY is a touch softer with the USD mixed vs peers (firmer vs. havens, weaker vs. cyclicals). Today is of course NFP day with headline payrolls expected to slow to 170k from 256k and the unemployment rate hold steady at 4.1%. Note, today will also see the BLS publish its annual benchmark revisions.

EUR/USD is steady vs. the USD in the run-up to today's publication of the ECB's neutral rate. Ahead of which, ECB Chief Economist Lane has suggested that it is best not to focus too much on the neutral rate. EUR/USD is currently capped by the 1.04 mark and within yesterday's 1.0352-1.0405 range.

JPY is a touch softer vs. the USD as havens lag cyclicals. Overnight, USD/JPY saw two-way price action in which it initially extended on recent declines after stronger-than-expected Household Spending data from Japan but then rebounded off support around the 151.00 level. Since then, the pair has made its way up to a 151.89 peak.

GBP is attempting to recoup some of Thursday's BoE-induced losses, which were triggered by a "dovish cut" from the MPC as uber-hawk surprised markets with a vote for a 50bps cut. Cable is currently tucked within yesterday's 1.2359-1.2509 range.

Antipodeans are both incrementally firmer vs. the USD in what has been a strong showing this week for both currencies after a shaky performance on Monday.

PBoC set USD/CNY mid-point at 7.1699 vs exp. 7.2780 (prev. 7.1691).

BoC Governor Macklem said they are facing new uncertainty with a shift in policy direction in the US and President Trump's threats of new tariffs are already affecting business and household confidence, particularly in Canada and Mexico. Furthermore, Macklem said the world looks increasingly shock-prone and the longer the uncertainty persists, the more it will weigh on economic activity in their countries.

Fixed Income

USTs are flat and are awaiting today's US NFP report, as well as the benchmark payroll revisions. Firstly, the pace of payroll additions is expected to ease towards recent averages with consensus looking for 170k; though, hurricane, wildfire, cold weather and industrial factors could all impact and weigh on the headline. Into the release, USTs hold in a particularly narrow 109-13+ to 109-20 band with yields mixed and the curve itself a touch flatter.

Bunds are contained; German export data was better than expected but sparked little move at the time. Bunds find themselves at the top-end of 133.29-49 band which is entirely within Thursday’s 133.13-61 parameters. No reaction to commentary from ECB’s Lane or de Guindos this morning, who both spoke on inflation. Traders are awaiting the ECB Natural Interest Rate release, due at 12:00GMT / 07:00 ET. Ahead of the release it is worth revisiting remarks from recent officials on where they think the Neutral Rate is, to surmise: Lagarde 1.75-2.25%; Schnabel 2.0-3.0%; Rehn 2.2-2.8%, Villeroy & Stournaras around 2.0% and Centeno >2.0%.

Gilts are contained with specifics light post-BoE and as the fixed complex is focussed on upcoming events from the ECB and US BLS. As such, Gilts are pivoting the unchanged mark in a 93.06-93.49 band.

Commodities

Crude futures overnight attempted to pick themselves up from the prior day's trough. Newsflow was light this morning but Iran delivered some punchy rhetoric in which Leader Khamenei said talks with the US are neither smart, wise, nor honourable, according to IRNA. Brent Apr resides in a USD 74.26-75.12/bbl parameter.

Spot gold remains afloat but within Thursday's ranges as the yellow metal bides times ahead of the US Jobs reports. China's Financial Regulator will allow insurance funds to purchase gold as part of a pilot project - modest upticks in prices were seen around this time. Spot gold resides in a current USD 2,855.98-2,870.73/oz parameter.

Copper futures overnight edged mild gains amid the positive risk sentiment seen in its largest buyer, with traders now looking ahead to the US jobs report. 3M LME copper resides in a USD 9,295.97-9,433.00/t range.

China gold reserves end-Jan USD 206.53bln (vs end-Dec USD 191.34bln); Gold reserves 73.65mln toz (prev. 73.29mln toz).

China's Financial Regulator will allow insurance funds to purchase gold as part of pilot project

Geopolitics

Russian Kremlin's Peskov says Russia is open to negotiations on Ukraine.

IAEA Head Grossi says the number of attacks on Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine has increased; adds the situation is tough, via Tass

"Al-Arabiya sources: Hamas informed mediators that Israel did not abide by the agreed humanitarian protocol" and as such Hamas is "Delaying the names of hostages scheduled to be released tomorrow".

Russia's Kremlin says Russia and the US have not yet begun to discuss a possible Trump-Putin meeting and there have been no initial contacts about whether such a meeting is needed or where and how it might take place if it is, according to IFAX.

Israel's army conducted a strike in Lebanese territory on two military sites that contained Hezbollah weapons.

Taiwan announced that it detected six Chinese balloons near the island, while it also detected nine Chinese military aircraft, six warships and two official ships in the prior 24 hours.

US Event Calendar

After Monday’s trade-related slump, film scriptwriters would have been thrown out for a plot that had markets hitting or approaching their highs by the end of the week. But that’s what’s happened, and last night the S&P 500 (+0.36%) closed less than 1% away from its all-time high, whilst Europe’s STOXX 600 (+1.17%) hit a new record. In fact, the German DAX (+1.47%) even took its YTD gains above the 10% mark, making it the only major global index to do so this year, which is pretty striking when you consider the sensitivity of German automakers to the tariff threats. Nevertheless, markets have continued to take the trade news in their stride, and investors remain sceptical that President Trump will follow through on his more aggressive threats, which has helped to support a broader recovery in risk assets since the weekend.

Having said that, the positive mood has lost a bit of ground on Amazon’s results after the close. The company delivered a solid earnings beat but this was overshadowed by slower cloud growth and weaker guidance for Q1, with projected operating income in the $14bn to $18bn range (vs $18.2bn average estimate). Amazon’s CEO noted capacity constraints in cloud computing, with plans to invest $100bn in 2025, and its shares fell by about -4% in after-market trading. If confirmed in today’s regular session, it would make it 4 out of 6 of the Magnificent 7 reporting so far that’s seen a negative market reaction. See my CoTD yesterday here that speculates whether the hyperscalers within the Mag-7 are in a "winner's curse" at the moment, where to stay in the game they have to spend mind boggling sums on Capex. Like the telcos in 1999/00 with 3G licences but obviously without the debt. This capex spend encourages share price appreciation when no-one has any doubts about eventual AI monetisation, but begins to become an issue when doubts emerge. You have certainly seen that a bit more this results season.

Of the Mag-7 there is now just Nvidia left to report on February 26th so the group have some space now. And prior to Amazon’s results, tech stocks had a pretty solid day, with the Mag-7 (+0.68%) and NASDAQ (+0.51%) slightly outperforming the S&P 500 (+0.36%). That said, the equity gains were far from uniform with equal-weighted S&P 500 (-0.12%) and the small cap Russell 2000 (-0.39%) both retreating.

Overnight in Asia, we’ve seen a mixed performance for equity markets. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng (+1.28%) is on track for its highest closing level since October, and both the CSI 300 (+1.59%) and the Shanghai Comp (+1.32%) have also seen solid gains. But elsewhere the performance has been more negative, with the Nikkei (-0.55%) and the KOSPI (-0.41%) both losing ground, whilst US equity futures are also pointing a bit lower, with those on the S&P 500 down -0.09%.

Meanwhile in Japan, there was further strong economic data overnight, with real household spending up +2.7% year-on-year in December (vs. +0.5% expected). That’s the fastest pace since August 2022, which is helping to cement expectations that the BoJ will keep hiking over the months ahead. Indeed, the 2yr Japanese government bond yield (+3.3bps) is up to 0.79%, which is the highest it’s been since 2007. And the 10yr yield is up +2.7bps to 1.29%, the highest since 2011.

Looking forward now, today’s main highlight will be the US jobs report for January, which is coming out at 13:30 London time. In terms of what to expect, our US economists are looking for nonfarm payrolls at +175k, dipping down from the 9-month high of +256k in December. Part of that downtick is because of the Los Angeles wildfires, which occurred during the survey week, but they think the unemployment rate should remain at 4.1%. The other important feature of today’s report is the annual benchmark revisions, meaning that the previous 5 years of payrolls are subject to revisions this month. For more details, see our economists’ preview here and how to sign up for their subsequent webinar.

Ahead of the jobs report, the weekly initial jobless claims were a bit worse than expected, rising to 219k in the week ending February 1 (vs. 213k expected). That also pushed the 4-week moving average up to 216.75k, its highest so far this year. But even so, US Treasury yields ticked up across the curve, with the 2yr yield up +2.6bps to 4.215%, whilst the 10yr yield was up +1.8bps to 4.44%. That came as investors dialled back the likelihood of rate cuts this year, with the amount priced in by December down -2.7bps on the day to 44bps. That’s continued to dial back overnight, following comments from Dallas Fed President Logan that even if inflation moved close to 2% in the months ahead, “it wouldn’t necessarily allow the FOMC to cut rates soon, in my view”.

Other notable comments came in an interview by Treasury Secretary Bessent, who reiterated a preference for lower 10yr yields, which he said would naturally come down under Trump’s policies. He also said he did not “foresee any changes in the issuance (of Treasuries) for the foreseeable future” and noted that the US would continue to have a “strong dollar” policy.

Over in Europe, the main story came from the UK, as the Bank of England delivered another 25bp rate cut, taking their policy rate down to 4.5%. Significantly, the vote was a 7-2 split, with the two dissenters wanting a larger 50bp rate cut, and their latest forecasts halved the growth projection for 2025 to 0.75%, down from 1.5% three months ago. On top of that, they’re now forecasting CPI inflation rising to 3.7% in Q3, so in general the forecasts moved in a stagflationary direction.

With investors anticipating more rate cuts this year in response, sterling was the worst-performing G10 currency on the day, weakening -0.56% against the US Dollar. However, even though front-end gilt yields fell initially, they ended the day higher after Governor Bailey said he wouldn’t “put too much weight on the voting”. So by the close, the 2yr gilt yield was up +2.2bps, and the 10yr gilt yield was up +4.9bps. In addition, the rhetoric from the BoE themselves was still fairly cautious, with the summary saying that “a gradual and careful approach to the further withdrawal of monetary policy restraint is appropriate.”

Elsewhere in Europe, the risk-on tone was clear from several angles, as the STOXX 600 (+1.17%) pushed up to a new record. Those moves were also evident in the bond market, where yields on 10yr bunds (+1.2bps) moved a bit higher, and there was a fresh tightening in sovereign bond spreads as well. In fact, the Franco-German 10yr spread tightened to just 71.3bps yesterday, which is the tightest it’s been since mid-September.

Finally on central banks, today is also set to bring the ECB’s review on where they see r*, or what’s called the neutral/natural/equilibrium interest rate. In simple language, it’s the rate at which monetary policy is neither stimulating nor restricting the economy, hence “neutral”. But it’s a theoretical concept that can’t be directly observed, so economists have a range of estimates for where that is for different countries. For markets, the significance is it’ll offer an indication of how far the ECB think their current deposit rate of 2.75% is above neutral, and hence how much further they might cut rates.

To the day ahead, and the main highlight will be the US jobs report for January. Other data releases include the University of Michigan’s preliminary consumer sentiment index for February (watch inflation expectations), along with German industrial production for December. From central banks, we’ll hear from ECB Vice President de Guindos, the Fed’s Bowman and Kugler, along with the BoE’s Pill.