Futures Flat As Global AI Frenzy Pauses

US equity futures are flat as markets took a breather at the end of another "buy-everything" week dominated by speculation about the sustainability of the blistering global equity rally. As of 8:00am ET, S&P 500 were unchanged, with the gauge on track for a modest weekly gain to a new record high despite yesterday's pullback and with the US government shutdown in its second week with no end in sight and the economic data drought depriving investors of guidance (which appears to be bullish). Intel rose in premarket trading after the US government-backed chipmaker introduced new products. Pre-market, Mag 7 are mostly lower; AMZN, TSLA and AAPL are among the major underperformers. Qualcomm declined as China started an antitrust probe into its acquisition of a connected-vehicle technology firm. Overnight headlines/developments in the US were mostly muted as investors continue to watch the US government shutdown, US-China negotiations (China opens antitrust probe into Qualcomm) and Japan’s political developments (Komeito quits ruling coalition; decades-old ruling coalition collapses). Bond yields are 1-4bp lower; USD is lower. Oil is lower; base metals are higher. Gold prices slipped below $4,000/oz, and silver is flirting with $50. The US economic calendar calendar includes October preliminary University of Michigan sentiment (10am) and September federal budget balance (2pm), the latter subject to postponement by government shutdown. Fed speaker slate includes Goolsbee (9:45am) and Musalem (1pm)

In premarket trading, Mag 7 stocks are mixed (Nvidia +0.6%, Tesla +0.3%, Alphabet +0.1%, Meta +0.1%, Microsoft little changed, Apple -0.1%, Amazon -0.3%)

Alliance Laundry Holdings is down 2.1%, set to pare gains after the washer and dryer maker’s stock jumped 13% in its debut session).

Applied Digital (APLD) rallies 25% after the firm said it’s now in advanced discussions with a hyperscaler client for its second data center campus in North Dakota. First-quarter revenue was well ahead of estimates due to one-time income from tenant fit-out services.

Centrus Energy (LEU) rises 2.4% after Evercore ISI raised its price target on the uranium company to a Street-high $452 from $252 as it sees uranium demand for nuclear energy growing.

Elastic (ESTC) is up 9.1% after the software firm boosted its full-year 2026 sales forecast for a second time in two months and announced a $500 million buyback program.

Levi Strauss (LEVI) falls 6.3% after the apparel maker’s upgraded earnings guidance still fell short of higher investor expectations following the stock’s 42% rally this year. One key disappointment, according to analysts, is earnings growth failing to match the pace of sales expansion due to tariff and distribution costs.

Mosaic (MOS) falls 10% after the fertilizer company said that third-quarter phosphate production fell below what management expected, citing mechanical issues at one plant and utility interruptions at another. Preliminary sales volumes for phosphates fell short of what analysts expected.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) rises 2.9% after William Blair upgraded the cloud-banking company to outperform from market perform.

Qualcomm (QCOM) drops 1.4% on an antitrust investigation in China over the takeover of connected-vehicle technology provider Autotalks.

Venture Global Inc. (VG) is down 18% as the company potentially faces multibillion-dollar damages over disputed liquefied natural gas shipments, after an unexpected loss in a landmark BP Plc arbitration that could pave the way for additional claims.

Investors have flocked into everything from stocks to bonds and cryptocurrencies, underscoring resilient risk appetite and pushing global stocks more than 30% from their April lows, leading investors to reassess stretched valuations in the tech sector against the backdrop of easier Federal Reserve policy and a resilient economy. Traders are looking to the upcoming earnings season to gauge whether share prices have run ahead of fundamentals. Equity funds drew $20 billion for the week ended Oct. 8 according to BofA citing EPFR data, with US stocks posting a 4th week of inflows at $14.2 billion. Tech’s significance in index weightings was highlighted by Apollo’s Chief Economist Torsten Slok, who says each worker in the US is putting $2,300 into Mag-7 stocks each year through their 401(k) accounts, on average. Separately Bloomberg echoes what MS warned last week, namely that a surge in trading volume is raising fears that retail’s favorite positions are getting dangerously crowded.

While tech has led the way in the S&P 500’s rebound, other sectors such as electrical equipment makers and construction firms have also benefited from AI spending, broadening the rally, according to Wolf von Rotberg, an equity strategist at Bank J Safra Sarasin. But with the benchmark now at its most expensive in almost 25 years, based on the estimated price-to-earnings ratio, valuations are looking too rich for comfort, he said.

“Even though the AI narrative has been undisrupted lately, we would caution against chasing the market after such a strong rally and at these valuations,” Von Rotberg said.

Meanwhile, as Trump’s standoff with Congress stretches into its second week there’s some hope on the data front: the Bureau of Labor Statistics has recalled staff to compile a key inflation report by month’s end that could help guide the Fed’s next move.

Overnight, Japan’s governing coalition collapsed Friday, delivering a major blow to new ruling party leader Sanae Takaichi and jolting markets as a key partnership that has contributed to stability in politics for the past quarter century fell apart.

In trade, Trump and Xi Jinping are maneuvering for leverage ahead of their upcoming meeting. China has unveiled sweeping new curbs on its exports of rare earths and other critical materials, and will start collecting port fees on ships owned by American companies and individuals, as well as vessels made in the US.

Next week Q3 earnings begins, and the upcoming earnings season will be keenly watched for validation of the surge in AI-focused technology companies, which has fueled a debate over whether prices are running ahead of fundamentals. In terms of AI, focus will be on ASML’s bookings on Wednesday.

European stocks are little changed, led by energy companies and miners. France’s CAC 40 index fluctuated as President Emmanuel Macron continued his search for a new prime minister capable of holding together a fragile budget accord among rival lawmakers. Auto and consumer products shares outperformed, while energy and mining sectors were among the biggest laggards. Stoxx 600 is steady at 571.15 with 233 members down, 347 up, and 20 little changed. Among individual movers in Europe, Stellantis NV gained after the carmaker reported that third-quarter deliveries climbed 13% on surging sales in North America. Here are some of the biggest European movers today:

Mercedes-Benz shares rise as much as 3.3%, the most since July, as Jefferies analysts say free cash flow for the third quarter will be above the carmaker’s prior expectations

Jyske Bank shares gain as much as 4.8% to a fresh record high after the Danish lender upgraded its FY outlook

Hays shares rise 4% after the recruitment company posted a drop in net fees that was in-line with guidance, a performance that’s proving enough to sustain the rebound

Atrium Ljungberg shares gain as much as 5.9% after the Swedish property firm reported rental income for the third quarter that beat the average analyst estimate

Moneta Money Bank shares climb as much as 4.3%, hitting an all-time high, after the company proposed paying an extraordinary dividend late on Thursday

DNB Bank shares gain as much as 2.8%, the most since May, as Kepler Cheuvreux raised its price target on the Norwegian lender ahead of its third-quarter report

Brenntag shares decline as much as 3.1% following a downgrade to sell from neutral at UBS, which expects end markets to remain weak

Energiekontor shares plunge as much as 21%, the most since 2020, after the onshore wind and solar developer slashed its earnings outlook for the financial year

Endomines Finland shares fall much as 13% after the mining company said Chief Financial Officer Minni Lempinen had resigned

Ibstock shares fall as much as 15% to the lowest since 2016, as the brickmaker cautions that uncertainty in its core construction markets led to weaker-than-expected demand

Idorsia shares fell as much as 15% to CHF3.9 per share, after the company sold 16.4 million shares for CHF4 apiece in an overnight placing

Mycronic shares fall as much as 8.9% after Bank of America initiated coverage of the Swedish electronics manufacturing equipment maker with an underperform rating

Earlier in the session, Asian stocks slid, putting the regional benchmark on track for a weekly loss, with Japanese equities leading the declines amid concerns over high valuations in the tech sector. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell as much as 0.9%, heading for its third drop in four sessions. Japan’s Topix was the region’s biggest loser, slipping 1.9% after closing at a record on Thursday. Investors are also keenly awaiting the outcome of talks between the ruling party and Komeito regarding the formation of a coalition government. The yen extended gains against the dollar after Japan’s ruling coalition collapsed Friday. Nikkei 225 futures in Singapore fell and Japanese bond futures rose. Chinese equities on the mainland and in Hong Kong also declined, with the chip sector being among the top losers. The CSI 300 Index lost almost 2%, more than erasing its advance from Thursday, when local markets reopened after a week-long break. Meanwhile, South Korean stocks rallied as trading resumed after a string of public holidays, propelling the benchmark Kospi to a record high and taking its advance for this year to more than 50%. Shares of technology heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix surged.

In FX, the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index is down 0.1% after a four-day gain. The yen rises 0.2% against the dollar, pulling USD/JPY back below 153 after talks between LDP chief Takaichi and junior partner Komeito leader Saito collapsed. Elsewhere, the Argentine peso rebounded after the US rushed to stabilize the country’s economy, offering $20 billion in financing and carrying out a rare intervention in currency markets after weeks of sharp declines.

In rates, treasuries hold long-end-led gains in early US session, underpinned by a bigger curve-flattening advance in UK bond market. French bonds also gain, with President Emmanuel Macron expected to name a new prime minister by end of day. US yields are 1.5bp-3.5bp richer across the curve with 2s10s flatter by nearly 2bp, 5s30s by about 1bp; 10-year is lower by 3bp near 4.11% with gilts outperforming by an additional 1bp in the sector. Also supporting Treasuries, WTI crude oil futures are down 1.2% on cautious optimism about easing tensions in the Middle East and the outlook for supply. European government bonds also advance with another slight narrowing of the OAT-bund spread. Still, the MSCI Asia Pacific is down 0.6% this week. It climbed in four of the previous five weeks. Indian stocks extended gains, with the NSE Nifty 50 index on track for its best week since June, as foreign investors turned net buyers of local shares in recent sessions.

In commodities, spot gold rises back to around $4,000/oz while silver jumps 2.5% and above $50/oz. WTI crude futures fall 0.7% to $61 a barrel.

Today's US economic calendar includes October preliminary University of Michigan sentiment (10am) and September federal budget balance (2pm), the latter subject to postponement by government shutdown. Fed speaker slate includes Goolsbee (9:45am) and Musalem (1pm)

Market Snapshot

S&P 500 mini little changed

Nasdaq 100 mini little changed

Russell 2000 mini +0.3%

Stoxx Europe 600 little changed

DAX little changed

CAC 40 +0.2%

10-year Treasury yield -3 basis points at 4.11%

VIX +0.1 points at 16.48

Bloomberg Dollar Index little changed at 1215.1

euro little changed at $1.1572

WTI crude -0.7% at $61.07/barrel

Top overnight news

Bessent is finalizing the first round of interviews for the next Fed Chair this week, according to FBN citing sources. It was also reported that Former Fed governor Larry Lindsey withdraws name from consideration for US Fed Chair position: BBG

NYAG Letitia James was indicted by the US Department of Justice, while she stated that the indictment is nothing more than a continuation of the President's desperate weaponization of the justice system, and she will fight these charges aggressively.

Trump said some Democrats are calling him to reopen the government, and he will be making permanent cuts to Democratic programmes in the shutdown.

House Speaker Johnson said the House remains on a 48-hour notice to return to Washington, while it was noted that "This is a sign that the House does not plan to come back next week -- as of now": Punchbowl

US Bureau of Labor Statistics is preparing to release a September CPI report despite the shutdown. Staff have been recalled for the preparation of the publication of the report by the end of the month. US CPI was scheduled to be released on October 15th: BBG

Vessels owned or operated by U.S. firms and individuals - or those built in the United States or that fly the U.S. flag - will be charged additional port fees per voyage starting on October 14, China's transport ministry said. The fees are a counter-measure against upcoming U.S. port fees on Chinese ships, the ministry said on Friday. RTRS

Japan’s ruling coalition collapsed after Komeito withdrew its support for Sanae Takaichi’s Liberal Democratic Party, in a major setback for the new LDP leader before even securing the role of PM. The yen gained and Japanese bond futures rose. BBG

Nvidia and AMD would have to ensure US companies get priority access to their AI chips before China, under a bill passed by the Senate. Additionally, China launched a customs crackdown on Nvidia chips. BBG

China slapped new port fees on US ships and started an antitrust investigation into Qualcomm Inc., the latest in a string of tit-for-tat moves as Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump jockey for leverage before a key meeting to discuss trade and other issues. BBG

Israel’s government approved a deal to free the remaining hostages held in Gaza in exchange for over 2,000 prisoners, a key step toward a broader peace accord. Donald Trump plans to visit Israel to welcome their return. Gazans are questioning if a ceasefire, in effect since noon local time, will hold and who’ll administer the territory. BBG

Russia hit Kyiv with a drone and missile attack that left parts of the capital without power and disrupted water supply. BBG

Insurers are preparing for a wave of potential claims relating to First Brand Group’s bankruptcy, as one of Wall Street’s biggest debacles in years ripples through the financial system. FT

Atlanta Fed President Bostic is shifting his views and isn’t as hawkish (worried about inflation) as before given softening employment dynamics. Barron’s

The BLS recalled staff to finish the September CPI report by month’s end, a person familiar said. Originally set for release on Oct. 15, the data may now be ready in time for the Fed’s Oct. 28-29 meeting. BBG

Federal Reserve Board announces expanded operating days of two large-value payments services, Fedwire® Funds Service and the National Settlement Service (NSS), to include Sundays and weekday holidays.

Trade/Tariffs

China reportedly launched a customs crackdown on NVIDIA (NVDA) AI chips, according to FT, which reported that China stepped up enforcement of its controls on chip imports, as Beijing seeks to wean the country’s tech companies away from US products such as NVIDIA's AI processors.

US President Trump said maybe they will have to stop importing massive amounts from China, and he wants to discuss soybeans with Chinese President Xi, while he said regarding China export controls, that Commerce Secretary Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Bessent will sort out.

US President Trump said tariffs are only good if you want your country to be rich, influential, and powerful, while he added that if you want your country to be a third-world country, you should vote against tariffs.

US Treasury Secretary Bessent said he believes the Chinese will come back at the end of the season and buy soybeans, while Bessent said India is going to start rebalancing over the next few weeks and months, in favour of US oil and will buy less Russian oil.

US President Trump's administration said the US and Saudi Arabia are making progress on an agreement to allow US chip companies to export semiconductors to Saudi Arabia and could finalise a deal soon, according to WSJ.

US Commerce Department reportedly probes Singapore company Megaspeed over chip export rules to see if it helped China companies avoid chip rules, according to NYT, which noted that Megaspeed is set to purchase USD 2bln of NVIDIA (NVDA) AI technology in the next year.

Japan's government said tariff negotiator Akazawa spoke with US Commerce Secretary Lutnick by phone, and they confirmed to smooth the implementation of the trade agreement to further strengthen ties.

Indian PM Modi said he spoke with US President Trump and reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations, while they agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks.

A more detailed look at global markets courtesy of Newsquawk

APAC stocks were mostly lower following the negative handover from Wall Street, where the stock market and gold prices pulled back from record levels, while the KOSPI outperformed against its regional counterparts on return from its extended holiday. ASX 200 lacked direction amid quiet catalysts and as weakness in the mining and materials sectors offset the strength in tech and financials. Nikkei 225 retreated following the firmer-than-expected PPI data, although participants also digested earnings updates, including from index heavyweight Fast Retailing, which was the biggest gainer after it reported a double-digit percentage increase in 6-month net. Hang Seng and Shanghai Comp conformed to the downbeat mood as trade frictions resurfaced following China's announcement of export controls on rare earth and items related to lithium batteries, while US President Trump commented that maybe they will have to stop importing massive amounts from China. US equity futures eked marginal gains in a frail attempt to nurse some of the prior day's losses. European equity futures indicate an uneventful/subdued cash market open with Euro Stoxx 50 futures -0.1% after the cash market closed with losses of 0.4% on Thursday.

Top Asian News

Japanese Finance Minister Kato said they are recently seeing one-sided, rapid moves, and it is important for currencies to move in a stable manner reflecting fundamentals, while he added they will thoroughly monitor for excessive fluctuations and disorderly movements in the forex market.

FX

DXY traded flat overnight and took a pause from the recent strengthening trend, with comments from Fed officials doing little to spur price action in which Barr argued for a cautious approach and stated that recent spending data suggested GDP growth remained strong in Q3, while Daly said inflation has come in much less than had feared and the labour market is at a point where softening looks like it could be more worrisome if they don't risk manage it. Furthermore, there is a continued lack of progress regarding the government shutdown impasse, although it was reported that the Bureau of Labor Statistics is preparing to release the September CPI report despite the shutdown.

EUR/USD marginally rebounded off the prior day's lows but with the recovery limited by a lack of bullish drivers, with the single currency loitering in sub-1.1600 territory, while the prior day's ECB minutes lacked fireworks and reiterated that there was no immediate pressure to change rates at the meeting.

GBP/USD nursed some losses and just about returned to the 1.3300 handle but with upside capped in quiet newsflow.

USD/JPY gradually retreated beneath 153.00 following firmer-than-expected PPI data and a rehash of jawboning from Japanese Finance Minister Kato.

Antipodeans clawed back some of the prior day's losses after the PBoC strengthened the yuan reference rate setting, but with gains contained amid the mostly subdued risk sentiment and a lack of notable data releases.

US Treasury Secretary Bessent said they directly purchased Argentine Pesos (ARS) and have finalised a USD 20bln currency swap framework with Argentina’s central bank.

Fixed Income

10yr UST futures rebounded off the prior day's trough, albeit with upside capped following an average 30yr US auction.

Bund futures nursed some losses in quiet trade amid a lack of pertinent catalysts and tier-1 releases scheduled for the bloc.

10yr JGB futures kept afloat but lacked conviction following the firmer-than-expected PPI data from Japan.

Commodities

Crude futures were lacklustre after trimming some of their weekly gains yesterday amid a rising dollar and Gaza agreement.

Saudi crude oil supply to China is set to fall to about 40mln barrels in November vs 51mln barrels in October, according to sources cited by Reuters.

US President Trump said gasoline is to be below USD 2 in the near future.

Spot gold remained subdued after pulling back from record highs to beneath the USD 4,000/oz level.

Copper futures declined amid the mostly downbeat mood, including in its largest buyer, China, as trade tensions resurfaced.

Geopolitics: Middle East

Israeli PM Netanyahu's office said Israel's government approved the Gaza plan for the release of all hostages. It was earlier reported that the Israeli PM's office said forces will not leave Gaza unless they are guaranteed there is no threat posed, while it added the mission in Gaza is not over.

Hamas chief said they declared an end to the war today and the start of a permanent ceasefire, while the agreement includes opening the Rafah crossing in both directions and will see the release of all jailed Palestinians. Furthermore, the group received guarantees from mediators and the US administration confirming that the war has completely ended.

US President Trump said they ended the war in Gaza and thinks there will be lasting peace, while he said hostages will be released on Monday or Tuesday. Furthermore, he will try to go to the Middle East and will have a signing in Egypt.

US President Trump said Iran wants to work on peace and that he will work with Iran.

US President Trump's special Envoy Kushner said "We’ve made a deal here that isolates Hamas and encourages actors in the Arab world to pursue peace. This agreement ensures Israel’s security. If we need to act with force, we will. It will either happen the easy way or the hard way."

US senior official said, hopefully, the Gaza deal will lead to an opportunity to expand the Abraham Accords. It was also stated that there will be 200 US troops deployed for Gaza as part of a joint task force which will include troops from Egypt and Qatar.

Yemen's Houthi leader said the group is to monitor Israel's compliance with the Gaza ceasefire agreement and will resume support for Gaza if Israel breaches the agreement.

Geopolitics: Ukraine

US President Trump said the Russia-Ukraine war will be solved and that he might impose more sanctions on Russia.

Ukrainian Energy Ministry said Russian forces launched mass attacks on Ukrainian energy targets, while a Ukrainian official later stated that electricity was cut off in the entire eastern Ukraine following the Russian attack, according to Sky News Arabia.

Geopolitics: Other

UN Security Council will meet on Friday regarding tensions between the US and Venezuela, according to diplomats.

Taiwan's President said they will accelerate their building of the T-Dome and establish a rigorous air defence system in Taiwan with multi-layered defence, high-level detection, and effective interception.

US Event Calendar

10:00 am: Oct P U. of Mich. Sentiment, est. 54, prior 55.1

2:00 pm: Sep Federal Budget Balance, est. 60b, prior -344.79b

Central Banks (All Times ET):

9:45 am: Fed’s Goolsbee Gives Opening Remarks

1:00 pm: Fed’s Musalem Speaking at Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce

DB's Jim Reid concludes the overnight wrap

Markets have struggled for momentum over the last 24 hours, as investors question how long this rally can persist, whilst concern grew about an extended government shutdown in the US. So that’s meant equities saw a modest pullback, with the S&P 500 (-0.28%) and Europe’s STOXX 600 (-0.43%) both coming off their record highs, alongside even bigger declines in Asia overnight. This pattern was clear across multiple asset classes, as 10yr Treasury yields (+2.1bps) moved up to 4.138%, and US HY spreads (+9bps) saw their biggest daily jump in over a month, which signalled a bit more caution after the relentless run in recent weeks. Even gold prices (-1.61%) lost ground after their own surge recently, slipping back beneath the $4,000/oz mark to close at $3,977/oz.

Of course, the mood music hasn’t been helped by the government shutdown, which is now entering its 10th day. And the fear is that the longer it lasts, the worse the economic impact will be, as increasing numbers of workers miss paychecks from here. So even if they end up getting back pay like in previous shutdowns, there’s still a near-term impact. In terms of the latest, there are no signs yet of a compromise emerging between Republicans and Democrats, and expectations for a near-term resolution are continuing to decline. Indeed, the Polymarket odds of the shutdown ending before October 15 are down to just 8%.

If the shutdown does persist into next week, we won’t get the CPI release on Wednesday, which will leave us increasingly uncertain about the US economy. Interestingly though, Bloomberg reported yesterday that the Bureau of Labor Statistics had recalled staff in the shutdown to prepare the September CPI release, according to a Labor Department official who knew about the matter. The report said they were directed to complete it for release by the end of the month. So if it were released, that would mean it could be used for the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for recipients of Social Security, which takes the Q3 CPI numbers. Another important date is the Fed’s next decision on October 29, so depending on the timing of any release and the shutdown’s progress, this could mean the CPI might be available then too.

For now at least, this lack of data means we’re flying blind to some extent on the US economy, and we still don’t have the September payrolls report that was meant to come out a week ago. However, one release to keep an eye on today will be the University of Michigan’s preliminary consumer sentiment index for October. It’s historically seen a meaningful drop around government shutdowns, and our US economists expect a meaningful five-point decline this month to 50.1. Remember that the last shutdown in 2018-19 went on for a record 35 days, and it’s clear from Polymarket that even if people think an October conclusion is still the most likely, the prospect of it rolling into November is being considered a serious one now.

This backdrop saw US equities slip back from their record high on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 (-0.28%) and the NASDAQ (-0.08%) both posting modest declines. 74% of S&P 500 constituents were down on the day as the selloff was relatively widespread. To be fair, it wasn’t all bad news, and the Magnificent 7 (+0.05%) moved up a little thanks to advances from Meta (+2.18%) and Nvidia (+1.83%). However, it would have been an even worse day without that support from the Mag 7, and the equal-weighted S&P 500 fell -0.42%, which is its worst performance in two weeks. Meanwhile, US Treasuries struggled to gain traction across the curve, with the 2yr yield (+1.2bps) rising to 3.59%, whilst the 10yr yield (+2.1bps) reached 4.138%. And this was seen in credit too, with US HY spreads (+9bps) and IG spreads (+2bps) seeing their biggest jump in over a month.

Over in Europe, French assets continued to stabilise yesterday from their losses at the start of the week, and President Macron is set to appoint a new PM by the end of today. Clearly, that new PM is still going to face a National Assembly that’s fractured between divergent political groups, just as the recent PMs have also faced. However, the speculation about a fresh legislative election has abated, which has helped to remove one potential source of near-term uncertainty for investors. In turn, that meant the Franco-German 10yr spread tightened for a second day to 82bps. And that’s been echoed for equities too, where the CAC 40 (-0.23%) outpaced the Europe-wide STOXX 600 (-0.43%) for a third day running. Indeed, it was a contrast with the more negative mood elsewhere, and Italy’s FTSE MIB (-1.59%) posted its biggest fall in a month after Ferrari (-15.41%) plunged following its forecast that disappointed investors.

Otherwise in Europe, we did get the ECB’s accounts from its September meeting, which cemented investors’ conviction that the ECB is now done with rate cuts. So that helped yields to move higher across the continent, with an increase for 10yr bunds (+2.5bps), OATs (+1.0bps) and BTPs (+3.2bps). That also came amidst a fresh package of reforms from the German coalition government, which includes tighter restrictions on social welfare payments, changes to the pension system, and purchase incentives for electric cars.

Elsewhere, Brent crude oil prices (-1.55%) fell back to $65.22/bbl yesterday. In part, that was down to the broader risk-off tone, but the prospect of lower tensions in the Middle East also helped. Overnight, that trend has continued as well, with Brent crude down another -0.40% to $64.96/bbl, which comes as Israeli PM Netanyahu’s office said that the cabinet had approved the framework of the hostage deal. Interestingly, gold prices (-1.61%) also fell back from the previous day’s record to $3,977/oz, losing ground after a +4% run over Monday-Wednesday, and that trend has similarly continued overnight, with a further -0.42% decline.

This more negative theme has continued into Asia this morning, with equity losses across the region, including for the Nikkei (-1.01%), the Hang Seng (-1.14%), the CSI 300 (-1.25%) and the Shanghai Comp (-0.51%). Over in Japan, we also got the news that PPI inflation was stronger than expected in September, remaining at +2.7% (vs. +2.5% expected). So that’s seen 10yr government bond yields (+0.7bps) rise to another post-2008 high of 1.69%, whilst the yen has strengthened a bit to 152.78 per dollar. That came as the new LDP leader Sanae Takaichi said in an interview that “I have no intention of triggering an excessively weak yen.” However, there have been some brighter spots overnight, with South Korea’s KOSPI (+1.35%) on track for a new record, whilst futures on the S&P 500 are up +0.11%.

To the day ahead now, and in the US we’ll get the University of Michigan’s October survey, along with Italy’s industrial production for August and Canada’s employment report for September. Otherwise, Fed speakers today include Goolsbee and Musalem.