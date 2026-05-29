Futures Hit Another Record High After Pricing In Same "Iran Deal" Every Day For The Past Month

US equity futures are higher, continuing their slow motion-gamma squeeze into record territory, as traders waited to see whether America and Iran could finally get the peace deal they have already priced in every single day for the past month. As of 8:00am ET, S&P futures are up 0.1%, and poised to rise for the ninth consecutive week, the best streak since 2023; Nasdaq futs also have modest gains. In the pre-market, Mag 7 are mostly lower with AMZN (-1.0%), TSLA (-0.7%), AAPL (-0.6%) the laggards even as evidence of relentless demand for AI-infrastructure stocks was on display as Dell jumped 37% after the legacy computer maker gave a sales outlook that far surpassed analysts’ estimates, fueled by servers designed to run AI workloads. MSCI All Country World Index on track for a second monthly gain, both European and Asian markets were higher overnight. Bond yields are flat at 4.44% and the USD remains unchanged. WTI crude fell $1.46 to $87.44, while Brent traded around $92; base metals are all higher; gold added 0.7%. Economic data slate includes April advance goods trade balance and retail and wholesale inventories (8:30am) and May MNI Chicago PMI (9:45am, several minutes earlier for subscribers). Fed speaker slate includes Daly (7:45am, 12:40pm), Bowman (9:10am) and Paulson (9:15am)

In premarket trading, Mag 7 stocks are mostly lower (Microsoft +0.8%, Nvidia +0.5%, Tesla -0.4%, Apple -0.5%, Meta -0.5%, Amazon -0.7%, Alphabet -0.8%)

American Eagle shares (AEO) tumbled 11% after the clothing retailer reported total comparable sales for the first quarter that missed the average analyst estimate.

Autodesk’s (ADSK) falls 7% after its proposed acquisition of MaintainX has been tentatively welcomed by analysts, who see the deal as expensive but representing a strong strategic move.

Dell Technologies shares (DELL) surge 35% after the Texas-based company raised both its full year revenue and adjusted EPS outlooks on strong demand for its AI-powering servers.

Elastic (ESTC) is down 5.4% after the software company gave an outlook for adjusted first-quarter earnings that was weaker than expected.

Gap (GAP) shares fell 15% after the clothing retailer reported its latest earnings with poor performance by the company’s Old Navy brand that weighed on the full-year outlook in an otherwise mixed report.

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) is up 5% after the doughnut chain’s Director Bernardo Hees acquired $768,718 of stock, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

NetApp (NTAP) rallies 19% after the data storage provider reported its latest earnings with a strong print from the company, showing strong growth.

Nextpower Inc. shares (NXT) rise 11% after it agreed to buy Prevalon Energy, a joint venture between Mitsubishi Power Americas and EES, for up to $365 million in cash and stock.

PagerDuty shares (PD) are up 13% after the software company reported first-quarter results that beat expectations and raised its full-year forecast for adjusted earnings.

SentinelOne shares (S) fall 12% after the software company gave a second-quarter revenue forecast that was weaker than expected and announced it would reduce its full-time employees by 8%.

UiPath shares (PATH) are down 4.6% after the software company reported first-quarter results that analysts are generally positive on, although they want to see greater confirmation of durable growth in annualized recurring revenue.

Viasat (VSAT) falls 7.2% after the wireless communications firm’s fourth-quarter earnings undershot analysts’ expectations.

In other news, space-related stocks gave back some recent gains after Elon Musk’s SpaceX cut its valuation goal to at least $1.8 trillion, according to people familiar with the matter. AST SpaceMobile Inc. fell 13%, while Rocket Lab Corp. slipped 5.3%. APfizer and Innovent Biologics signed a global agreement to develop cancer drugs, including a $650 million upfront payment and up to $9.85 billion in potential milestones. Costco reported higher-than-expected profit in the latest quarter, showing the club chain continues to gain ground among cautious US shoppers.

A preliminary deal between Washington and Tehran to extend a ceasefire by 60 days is awaiting signoff from President Donald Trump. Vice President JD Vance told reporters Thursday that the parties are “going back and forth on a couple of language points,” including issues relating to Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

The prospect of a peace deal - the same peace deal the market has priced in every day since April - in the Middle East is easing pressure on oil prices and raising conviction that markets’ worst inflation fears wouldn’t come to pass, even as oil flows remain blocked and inventories are getting drained at a record pace. That confidence comes against a backdrop of an unprecedented artificial intelligence-led rally that has seen US-listed chipmakers surge nearly 70% since the start of April. Dell’s mic-dropping earnings print is being seen as evidence of “the latest perceived dinosaur tech to rediscover a new lease of life as an AI powerhouse, following in the footsteps of Intel, Cisco, Nokia, and Lenovo,” notes Emmanuel Valavanis of Forte Securities.

“Brent below $90 by the end of next week seems at our reach,” wrote Florian Ielpo, head of macro at Lombard Odier Investment Managers. “It would create a rather supportive environment should it happen, clearly as oil prices have been the source of most macro fears this year.”

With energy prices coming off the boil, investors have begun to dial back expectations of a stagflationary shock for the global economy. Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said it’s too early to conclude that interest rates need to rise, remarks that validated a six-day run of gains in Treasuries through Thursday.

“If a deal is agreed upon, we should see another leg higher in risky assets and lower in rates,” noted Mohit Kumar, chief economist and strategist for Europe at Jefferies. “Positioning suggests that the rates market should see a greater reaction than equities.”

The fact that the market has no clear view on the extent of the consequences of the conflict is a reason for caution, said Guillermo Hernandez Sampere, head of trading at MPPM. “Due to past disappointments, euphoria remains rather subdued,” he said. “Short-term price fluctuations are not yet sufficient to provide lasting stability to oil-dependent stocks.”

Info Tech has led sector gains month-to-date on the back of the AI narrative backed by strong earnings, supportive valuations and momentum. BI quantitative strategists note that since the launch of the Bloomberg AI Index in April 2015, a monthly rebalanced portfolio of high-momentum AI names has delivered a remarkable 41.02% annualized return on 28.69% volatility, equating to a Sharpe ratio of 1.43.

“The market is looking for an excuse to trend higher,” Pooja Malik, partner at Nipun Capital, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. Still, “while the AI rally, both from a fundamental and a sentiment perspective, has a huge amount of momentum, the inflation risk is real. If that results in interest rate hikes, that itself could act as a big break on this whole AI tech positive momentum,” she added.

Tech is likely to remain in the headlines over the weekend and into next week, with Nvidia’s Jensen Huang leading a parade of AI computing leaders in Taiwan for Asia’s biggest technology showcase, Computex.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 rose 0.6% to erase losses for the week. Travel and leisure shares are among the biggest gainers, as Brent crude fell to $93 per barrel. Thematically, Luxury, Ceasefire, Software and Momentum Short are among the top performing baskets. Germany Unemployment Rate printed 6.3% vs, 6.4% survey and 6.4% prior. German regional CPI released this morning were mostly softer than last month. May Tokyo CPI prints 1.4% vs. 1.6% survey vs. 1.5% prior. Here are the top movers:

Ocado shares jump as much as 14% as the online food retailer enters a partnership with Asda to develop the supermarket’s online business across the UK with the Ocado Smart Platform

CTS Eventim shares rise as much as 13%, the most since November 2020, after the events firm reported first-quarter sales and Ebitda that both beat consensus estimates

Vivendi shares rise as much as 8.4% after a press report strengthened the case of minority shareholders seeking a buyout from Bollore SE, CIC CIB argues in a note

BAM Groep shares rise as much as 17% to their highest level since 2008, after Oddo BHF double upgraded the stock to outperform on better-than-expected UK profitability and lower risks from legacy projects

Ceres Power gains as much as 4.9% after Berenberg lifted its price target on the stock, saying the clean-energy technology developer is a beneficiary of the AI and data center boom

Dottikon Es shares fall as much as 20%, the most on record, after results from the Swiss pharmaceutical ingredients firm that Zuercher Kantonalbank called disappointing at all levels except for cash flows

Wickes and B&M European shares fall as much as 6.6% and 3.0% respectively as Deutsche Numis analysts cut their recommendation on both to sell on concern about the effect of hotter inflation on lower income consumers and big ticket spending

Earlier in the session, Asian equities rebounded as a tentative US-Iran deal to extend their ceasefire revived appetite for risk assets and caused oil prices to drop. The MSCI AC Asia Pacific Index rose as much as 2.1%, with most stock benchmarks in the region in the green. South Korea’s Kospi gauge led the pack with a gain of 3.6%. A rally in Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix has forced some funds bound by a 10% single-stock cap rule to to reshuffle their portfolios. Meanwhile, Asian computer-related stocks advanced after Dell shares soared in extended trading on raised guidance due to strong demand for its AI-powering servers.

In FX, the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index up by 0.1% with New Zealand dollar outperforming after central bank comments.

In rates, treasuries narrowly mixed, keeping yields within a basis point of Thursday’s closing levels, with oil at a six-week low after the US and Iran tentatively agreed to extend a ceasefire by 60 days. US 10-year yield near 4.44% as European bond yields edging lower in spite of hotter inflation readings in France, Spain and Italy, with Germany the only outlier. US curve spreads are marginally wider, also within a basis point of Thursday’s close. IG dollar issuance slate empty so far. Almost $7 billion was priced Thursday, taking weekly supply over $40 billion. Borrowers paid about 2bps in new issue concessions on deals that were 3.1 times covered. Early dealer forecasts for June US high-grade supply are in the $130 billion-$135 billion range, versus $109 billion in June 2025. Focal points of US session includes several Fed speakers and potential for buying tied to month-end index rebalancing.

In commodities, WTI crude oil futures are down 1.9% on optimism the Strait of Hormuz may soon reopen. Gold prices moving higher and back above $4,500/oz.

Economic data slate includes April advance goods trade balance and retail and wholesale inventories (8:30am) and May MNI Chicago PMI (9:45am, several minutes earlier for subscribers). Fed speaker slate includes Daly (7:45am, 12:40pm), Bowman (9:10am) and Paulson (9:15am)

Market Snapshot

Top Overnight News

Iran and US reach deal to extend ceasefire, pending Trump's approval: RTRS

Bond market volatility is boosting the case for Japan's central bank to pause the unwinding of its massive debt holdings next fiscal year, which would give Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi some relief amid growing investor concerns about her spending plans. RTRS

China is targeting billions held offshore in the biggest crackdown in decades, with ramifications for the financial advisers and funds that help manage money overseas. BBG

Samsung Electronics Co. has begun shipping samples of the industry’s most advanced memory to customers, taking an early lead in a race to supply the essential components for AI accelerators made by the likes of Nvidia Corp. BBG

Apollo Global Management Inc. and Blackstone Inc. are working to bring additional investors into a roughly $36 billion debt financing deal to help Anthropic PBC build out its AI infrastructure. BBG

France’s economy unexpectedly shrank in the first quarter, with households reining in spending as consumer confidence slid. BBG

Tokyo’s key inflation gauge cooled to the slowest pace in four years, with the consumer price index excluding fresh food rising 1.3% in May from a year earlier. BBG

Inflation in France, Italy and Spain jumped in May, reinforcing the case for the ECB to raise interest rates in June. BBG

Americans are saving less as the everyday cost of living rises and wages struggle to keep up. The personal savings rate — defined as the share of income Americans have after taxes and expenses — hit 2.6% in April, according to data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis released on Thursday. That’s down from 3.2% in March, and 5.8% a year prior. CNBC

Chevron chief executive Mike Wirth has warned oil prices are likely to rise over the next two months as crude inventories continue to decline due to the Iran war. FT

US State Department designates Brazilian criminal organisations Comando Vermelho and PCC as specially designated global terrorists, effective June 5th.

Heading into month-end, Goldman estimates $14 billion of US equities to sell from US pensions given the moves in equities and bonds. This expiry is the 12th largest non-quarterly sell estimate on record (since 2000).

Iran War

Many points regarding the Iranian nuclear file have been resolved; Iran has agreed to international oversight of its nuclear facilities to prevent their dismantling, Al Arabiya reported citing sources. Iran wants to transfer the enriched uranium to China with a commitment not to deliver it to America.

Chairman of the Iranian National Security Committee of the Iranian Parliament said there are no plans to transfer enriched uranium out of the country, Asharq reported.

Iran Deputy for Foreign Policy and International Security Ali Baqeri held separate meetings in Moscow with the Foreign Policy Advisor to Brazil's President and the Secretary General of Egypt's National Security Council.

IRGC Commander said Iran forces are ready to act on Supreme Leader's order and enemies should not make mistakes as they will get themselves and others into trouble.

Iran military source said US drone was intercepted near Bushehr in southern Iran, according to Al Jazeera.

US Vice President Vance said that US President Trump is not yet ready to endorse the Iran agreement, while Vance noted that US and Iran made a lot of progress towards a ceasefire deal, according to AFP. Vance said US and Iran are at odds on uranium enrichment and stockpiles, according to SNN.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller stating in an interview with Fox News that US President Trump is directly involved in negotiations with Iran.

US President Trump said we completely sank the Iranian Navy and destroyed their air force, did not target all of Iran’s military leadership so that what happened in Iraq would not be repeated.

US military said Iran's state TV claim that Iranian forces downed a US aircraft near Bushehr is false and no US aircraft was shot down by Iran, with all US air assets are accounted for.

US VP Vance said US and Iran are exchanging proposals regarding some drafting points including issue of enrichment, adds time is still early to know when an agreement with Iran will be reached and if it will happen at all.

US Treasury imposes fresh sanctions targeting Iran's military oil sales, according to Reuters. IRNA reported US sanctions 25 individuals, firms and vessels over Iran oil.

US President Trump said that US has all the cards, Iran has been defeated militarily, according to a Fox interview.

Al Hadath posted Iranian television reported “the downing of an American fighter jet” in the vicinity of Bushehr, with no American confirmations.

US official denies what Iranian TV announced about downing any American plane near Bushehr, according to Al Hadath.

Israel's Channel 12, citing military sources, said "The army recommends to the political leadership intensifying the air and ground strikes in Lebanon".

A more detailed look at global markets courtesy of Newsquawk

APAC stocks headed into month-end on the front foot as the region took impetus from the gains stateside, where the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 posted fresh record highs amid reports of a tentative agreement regarding an MOU for a 60-day US-Iran ceasefire extension and to launch negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme, although it still needs approval from US President Trump, while Iranian sources also pushed back and stated it was not finalised. ASX 200 was led higher by outperformance in the mining, materials and resources industries, while the energy and defensive sectors were at the other end of the spectrum as geopolitics and oil moves remained the main catalyst for price action. Nikkei 225 rallied back above the 66,000 level amid lower oil prices and following a slew of data, including softer Tokyo CPI, lower Unemployment, and better-than-expected industrial output & retail sales. Hang Seng and Shanghai Comp were mixed as the mainland lagged and with headwinds from earnings, as automakers were pressured following weak results from XPeng, while sentiment was also not helped by trade frictions, with the EU set to discuss restrictions on Chinese imports.

Top Asian News

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Kihara said he is extremely concerned about speculative moves in the FX market; won't comment on FX levels and intervention. Government stance is to always take appropriate FX action.

Japanese Finance Minister Katayama said we'll consider cost risk balance in reference to issuing bonds and to engage in dialogue with market on bond management, while she declines comment on future bond maturities at this time. said:. It's important to have broad bond investor base. Will continue appropriate debt management policies.

Japanese Finance Minister Katayama said Japan can take decisive action on FX volatility, while she declined to comment on whether intervention has taken place or not.

European bourses (STOXX 600 +0.4%) are firmer across the board, attempting to rebound from recent losses and as markets digest reports that the US and Iran are nearing an agreement to extend the ceasefire. (See the commodities section for details.) From an index standpoint, the CAC 40 (+1%) outperforms in Europe whilst the FTSE 100 (+0.2%) lags vs peers, given its exposure to energy names. European sectors hold a positive bias. The cyclical industries (Consumer Products / Travel & Leisure / Autos) top the sectoral list, whilst the likes of Energy and Utilities hold towards the bottom of the pile. The Energy sector, unsurprisingly, has been dragged down by losses across the underlying oil complex.

Top European News

Communications between former UK Minister Wes Streeting (potential PM candidate) and Peter Mandelson will be published next week, The Sun reported.

FX

G10s are mixed against the Dollar. Kiwi leads after hawkish RBNZ speak overnight after the hawkish-leaning RBNZ hold early in the week, while Sterling lags after Cable dipped below its 200DMA.

The Greenback is a touch firmer in a rebound from hefty losses on Thursday, when the DXY closed 0.6% from highs. (See Commodities on the headline feed). In short, a deal seems near, but uncertainty remains over whether Trump will sign off on the proposal and whether Tehran will formally endorse the reported terms. Aside from US-Iran, eyes are also on tensions between NATO’s Romania and Russia after a drone hit a residential building in Romania's Galati. DXY is firmer by 0.2% within 98.95-99.19 parameters.

French, Spanish and German state inflation imply cooler German nationwide (due 13:00 BST), and EZ (due Tuesday) prints. French GDP: Final measures softer than expected. Q1 rate was revised into contraction from flat, yearly basis was also revised a touch lower. French HICP: Softer than expected and ticks up from the prior. Spanish HICP: Ticks up a touch on a yearly basis, in line with expectations, the monthly rate falls a touch beneath expectations and previous. German CPI: Implies the nationwide rate (due at 13:00 BST) will cool at a faster rate than expected. Limited moves were seen on the metrics with EUR/USD falling around 15 pips from 08:00BST. ECB pricing for June continues to price a c.89% probability of a 25bps hike.

Tokyo CPI softened across the board in May, with core CPI slowing to 1.3% Y/Y from 1.5%, below expectations of 1.5%. The downside was largely driven by government subsidies on utilities and education costs. The release marks a fourth consecutive month of Tokyo core inflation running below the BoJ’s 2% target and contrasts with stronger activity data elsewhere in the economy. For the BoJ, the print provides ammunition for doves arguing for patience. Markets continue to expect the bank to raise rates at the June confab, with 18bps, or 71% probability of a 25bps hike. We expect the release of data which could show intervention occurred in April, which is due around 11:00 BST. USD/JPY trades unchanged within a narrow 18-pip 159.20-159.38 range.

Kiwi is the best G10 performer after hawkish speak from RBNZ officials overnight. Breman (Consensus voter) said she sees ongoing uncertainty around inflation and that, on balance, the OCR is likely to increase. Assistant Governor Silk (Consensus voter) said she did not think interest rates need to increase yet, though she cautioned that the bias is for rate hikes in the coming meetings. As such, following the hawkish speak from non-dissenting members, the bias for July is tightening with markets assigning a 70% probability of such action.

Central Banks

Fed's Kashkari (voter) said it is now unclear what the future path of monetary policy will be due to the Iran war; it is premature to conclude that the Fed needs to raise rates immediately after the April PCE inflation data. Speaking on PCE data, Kashkari said it makes him pay even more attention to inflation risks.

Former BoJ Board Member Sakurai said BoJ will likely raise rates in June, Bloomberg reported.

ECB’s Panetta said medium-term inflation expectations remain firmly anchored to target. For the June rate decision, it is crucial to assess the extent of the pass-through of higher energy prices. The forward-looking picture seems to call for a recalibration of the monetary policy stance. ECB will act in a timely and measured manner to stop the energy shock from turning into persistent inflation. Consumers’ inflation expectations are rising and firms have already started planning price increases.

BoE Governor Bailey says have to monitor the situation in the Middle East and how it affects the UK economy and inflation very closely and adjust policy as required. Having taken expected cuts off the table for now, we have already tightened policy considerably in response to the shock relative to what had been expected by markets. Uncertainty about the strength of second-round effects means that monetary policy needs to balance the costs of leaning too little against these effects against the costs of responding too much. Tolerating temporarily above-target inflation to provide some support for the real economy is an appropriate way to approach the trade-off. But that tolerance would weaken if signs of second-round effects begin to emerge. Higher inflation expectations are not coming through in wage expectations and settlements. Hope a fall in UK bond market curve will go on but depends on events in the Middle East. Markets "obviously" see pressure on fiscal plans of government from Iran war impact.

RBNZ Governor Breman said sees ongoing uncertainty around inflation and that on balance, the OCR is likely to increase.

RBNZ Assistant Governor Silk said did not think interest rates need to increase yet, but inflation pressures are building in the near term, adds looking at high frequency data for July decision, bias is we're going to see rate hikes in coming meetings.

RBNZ's Gourley said rates likely to rise sooner rather than later, but speed and size of any increase will depend on data.

PBoC set USD/CNY mid-point at 6.8176 vs exp. 6.7685 (prev. 6.8240).

Riksbank Financial Stability Report: The war in the Middle East entails risks to financial stability. The financial system has functioned well, but uncertainty is high. Favourable initial position for the Swedish financial system but risks remain. Maintains the CCyB at 2%.

Fixed Income

A modestly bearish start to the day for fixed income, as we ease modestly off the post-Axios peaks on Thursday and continue to await the assessment of US President Trump on the MOU. Note, a recent dip in energy has provided some modest support.

USTs at the lower end of a 109-31 to 110-06 band, having faded from Thursday's 110-07+ WTD peak. The docket for the US ahead is primarily waiting for Trump to comment on the MOU situation, and as such USTs may be relatively rangebound until an update occurs. That aside, we look for remarks from various Fed speakers. This morning, Kashkari (2026) said it is unclear what the future path of policy is and, in the context of April's PCE, that it would be premature to conclude they need to tighten immediately.

Bunds are in line with the above for the most part, but have been moved about a touch by European data for May. At first, the benchmark found itself at a 126.05 trough with downside of just under 15 ticks, having also faded from Thursday's 126.47 best; note, that was a tick shy of Monday's high and the WTD peak. Thereafter, EGBs saw some modest upside on the cooler-than-expected French preliminary inflation print for May. Albeit, the move was only c. 10 ticks in Bunds and OATs, as prices lifted from the prior level. Next up was Spain, which printed as expected at a harmonised level and a touch cooler on the headline Y/Y. Note, the core figure ticked up to 2.9% (prev. 2.8%). Modest two-way action followed the data. Followed by Germany, where the state figures came in cooler than the prior level and have shifted the mainland consensus to a cooler print, vs pre-state forecasts for another 2.9% Y/Y figure. Finally, Italy was hotter than expected for all components aside from the headline Y/Y.

We await the German nationwide figure at 13:00BST before assessing next week's EZ HICP. As it stands, Bunds are just off a 126.33 high, lifted alongside peers following a bout of energy pressure.

Gilts started the day unchanged before experiencing some modest pressure in line with the slight overnight bias in peers, moving to an 88.48 trough. Since, BoE's Bailey spoke and his remarks perhaps have a slight dovish skew, as he noted that the BoE removing expected cuts has already "tightened policy considerably" and tolerating temporarily above target inflation to help the economy is an appropriate approach. Albeit, Bailey made clear that such tolerance would erode if "signs of second-round effects begin to emerge".

Japan sold JPY 2.1tln 2-year JGBs b/c 3.70 (prev. 5.24), average yield 1.369% (prev. 1.407%). Lowest accepted price 100.04 (prev. 99.980). Weighted average price 100.06 (prev. 99.985). Tail in price 0.02 (prev. 0.005).

Australia sold AUD 1bln 2.75% November 2029 bonds b/c 3.67, avg yield 4.4692%.

Commodities

The week was marked by a sharp flare-up followed by renewed optimism around diplomacy. Following yesterday’s Axios reports regarding a 60-day MoU framework, Iran’s Tasnim reported that the text of the possible memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran had not been finalised or confirmed. Uncertainty remains over whether Trump will sign off on the proposal and whether Tehran will formally endorse the reported terms. This morning, there were mixed reports regarding the uranium file, in which Iran rebuffed reports that it wants to transfer the enriched uranium to China with a commitment not to deliver it to the US.

Elsewhere in geopolitics, a Romanian radio station reported that a drone hit a residential building in Romania's Galati, near the border with Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Rutte affirmed "NATO’s absolute solidarity with Romania", and added that "NATO stands ready to defend every inch of Allied territory"; "will continue to enhance our readiness to deter and defend against any threat".

The crude complex has been choppy this morning, with initial strength earlier in the session now entirely eroded; as it stands, benchmarks are towards session lows. WTI Jul currently trades towards the lower end of a USD 87.17-89.01/bbl range, while Brent Aug sits in a USD 91.28-92.95/bbl. Dutch TTF trades almost 2% firmer north of EUR 47.50/MWh.

Spot gold continues the post-PCE rebound seen yesterday, with prices modestly firmer intraday above the USD 4,500/oz level in a USD 4,488-4,530/oz range. Spot silver, conversely, is lower with the precious metal towards the bottom of a USD 75.08-76.44/oz range.

Base metals are mostly but modestly softer as traders look ahead to further geopolitical headlines, with price action rather contained at the time of writing. 3M LME copper trades towards the middle of a narrow USD 13,653.93- 13,748.38/t range.

Kazakhstan Energy Minister said planned maintenance at the Kashagan oil field (400k bpd) is likely to be delayed until 2027.

Commerzbank expects copper to rise to USD 14,250/ton by mid-2027 and Brent crude to reach USD 90/bbl by end-September before declining to USD 85/bbl by year-end.

Trade/Tariffs

EU Commissioners will meet for a "orientation debate", which will cover the investigation of Chinese trade practices and an "overcapacity instrument", Politico reported; two probes re. chemicals are already being considered.

China will retaliate against EU's overcapacity tool and may probe EU supply chains, according to state-linked Yu Yuantan.

Russia-Ukraine

Romanian President said the unprecedented nature of the drone incident requires a firm, coordinated response at both the national and international levels; Romania summoned Russia's ambassador.

European Commission President von der Leyen said the EU is preparing the 21st package of sanctions on Russia. EU will bolster security and deterrence, particularly on its eastern border, while maintaining pressure on Russia.

Ukraine said that Russia carried out a drone strike on a Turkish vessel overnight.

Fuel storage facilities in Russia’s Yaroslavl region were hit by drones.

Romanian radio station reported a drone hit a residential building in Romania's Galati, close to the border with Ukraine.

Currently no plans to have an extra NATO North Atlantic Council, Free Radio's Jozwiak reported.

NATO Secretary General Rutte affirms "NATO’s absolute solidarity with Romania"; adds "NATO stands ready to defend every inch of Allied territory"; "will continue to enhance our readiness to deter and defend against any threat".

EU Foreign Policy Chief Kallas said Moscow cannot be allowed to breach European airspace with impunity following the drone incident in Romania.

US Event Calendar

8:30 am: Apr P Wholesale Inventories MoM, est. 0.8%, prior 1.3%

9:45 am: May MNI Chicago PMI, est. 50.3, prior 49.2

Central Bank Speakers

12:00 am: Fed’s Mary Daly Speaks at Reagan National Economic Forum

2:00 am: Fed’s Kashkari Speaks in Moderated Event in S. Korea

6:50 am: Fed’s Schmid Speaks in Reykjavik

7:45 am: Fed’s Daly Speaks in Fox Business Interview

9:10 am: Fed Supervision Vice Chair Bowman Speaks in Reykjavik

9:15 am: Fed’s Paulson Speaks on Economic Outlook

12:40 pm: Fed’s Daly Speaks at Reagan National Economic Forum

DB's Jim Reid concludes the overnight wrap

As we go to press this morning, markets have continued to rally amidst widespread reports that the US and Iran are on the verge of a 60-day ceasefire extension that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz. So that’s led to mounting optimism about an end to the conflict, with Brent crude oil falling -0.62% yesterday to a one-month low of $93.71/bbl. Moreover, that momentum has continued overnight, with Brent down another -1.40% to $92.40/bbl.

With oil prices coming down, that’s meant investors have started to price out the more stagflationary outcomes for the global economy, with a clear rally across multiple asset classes. In fact, the positivity saw the S&P 500 (+0.58%) hit another record yesterday, advancing for a 6th consecutive session, with futures up another +0.05% this morning. Similarly for bonds, the 10yr Treasury yield (-3.5bps) posted a 6th consecutive decline to 4.45%, and this morning they’re down another -1.2bps as well. So even before the formal confirmation of any deal, there’s already been a strong reaction in markets.

That momentum has continued in Asia this morning, where most of the major equity indices have risen. Indeed, the Nikkei (+2.61%) and the KOSPI (+3.17%) are both on track for a new record, whilst the Hang Seng (+1.11%) has also posted a solid advance. There’s been a bit more weakness in mainland China however, where the CSI 300 (+0.06%) is only up slightly, whilst the Shanghai Comp (-0.37%) has fallen back. But generally the mood has remained positive, with a further boost from the latest data from Japan overnight. In particular, the Tokyo CPI print for May was softer than expected, with headline inflation unexpectedly slowing to +1.4% (vs. +1.6% expected), whilst core-core inflation fell to +1.6% (vs. +1.8% expected).

The initial catalyst for this latest rally was an Axios report, which said a deal had been reached on a 60-day memorandum of understanding to extend the ceasefire, with negotiations also starting over Iran’s nuclear program. According to the US officials cited in the article, they said the deal terms were “mostly agreed as of Tuesday”, but that it still needed President Trump’s approval. And the report also said the memorandum would say that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would be “unrestricted”.

Later in the day, a similar message was reported by other outlets. For instance, Bloomberg reported that the US and Iran had reached a “tentative deal” on a 60-day ceasefire extension, with further talks on Iran’s nuclear program. Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance said that although they were “not there yet” on a deal, the US was “getting very close”, which further cemented the optimism. Clearly the details will be important, but US Treasury Secretary Bessent said that Trump’s three “red lines” for a deal are for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz, turn over its enriched uranium and end its nuclear program. And Bessent also posted earlier in the day that the US would “not tolerate any effort to impose a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz.”

Those headlines helped to drive a sharp move lower for oil yesterday. So Brent crude pared back its earlier gains to close -0.62% lower, hitting a one-month low of $93.71/bbl, with further declines overnight to $92.40/bbl. Indeed, it also means that oil prices are down over -18% over May as a whole, which would make this the biggest monthly decline since March 2020, back when the Covid-19 pandemic began and the world moved into lockdowns. And in turn for bonds and equities, there was growing relief that oil prices were coming down and the more stagflationary scenarios would be avoided.

Whilst the geopolitical headlines provided the main boost to markets yesterday, they got further support after the latest US PCE inflation print was softer than expected, easing concern around the need for rate hikes. The release showed that headline PCE was only up +0.4% in April (vs. +0.5% expected), whilst core PCE was up +0.2% (vs. +0.3% expected). So that led investors to dial back expectations for a Fed rate hike, with the probability of a hike by December down to 59% by the close, having been at 62% the previous day. Fed officials also didn’t sound in a rush to hike either, with NY Fed President Williams saying that monetary policy “is right where we want it to be”. Admittedly, there was discussion of a hike, with St Louis Fed President Musalem acknowledging there “there is a scenario where the economy might require a rate increase”, but that was still conditional.

Ultimately, the combination of that downside inflation surprise and hopes for a US-Iran deal meant US Treasuries put in another strong performance yesterday. So the 10yr yield (-3.6bps) fell back to 4.45%, posting a 6th consecutive decline for the first time in over a year, and they’re on track for a 7th decline this morning. In addition, there was further downside pressure on yields after some of the US growth data was a bit weaker than expected. For instance, the weekly initial jobless claims rose to 215k in the week ending May 23 (vs. 211k expected). And if we look further back, the second GDP estimate for Q1 showed that growth was weaker than previously thought earlier this year, only running at an annualised +1.6% (vs. +2.0% before).

US equities also put in a solid performance, with the S&P 500 (+0.58%) at another record thanks to the geopolitical headlines and more dovish rates pricing. Moreover, the index is now up +10% YTD for the first time, and there were fresh records for the NASDAQ (+0.91%) and the small-cap Russell 2000 (+0.57%) as well. But for European equities there was a much weaker performance, with the tech outperformance unable to prevent the STOXX 600 (-0.49%) falling to a one-week low.

Otherwise in Europe, the easing inflation risk meant that sovereign bonds continued to rally. UK gilts saw the biggest outperformance, continuing their pattern of seeing the biggest moves in either direction since the Iran conflict began. So the 10yr gilt yield (-4.4bps) fell to a one-month low of 4.81% by the close. And it was a similar story across the rest of Europe, with yields on 10yr bunds (-2.5bps), OATs (-2.8bps) and BTPs (-2.4bps) falling back as well.

Those bond moves came as investors also dialled back the prospect of rapid ECB hikes this year. For example, the amount of hikes priced by the December meeting was down to 55bps, down -2.5bps on the previous day. Interestingly though, the accounts from the ECB’s last meeting in April were published yesterday, which said that “A number of members noted that the decision was a close call and that they would not have opposed raising rates at the current meeting had this been on the table.” However, it ultimately said that “all members were willing to rally behind the decision to keep policy rates unchanged”, so long as the communication stressed a commitment to ensuring “that inflation stabilised at the target in the medium term.” Looking forward, markets continue to see an ECB rate hike in June as highly likely, priced as an 89% chance as of yesterday’s close, which would be their first hike since 2023.

Looking at the day ahead, data releases include the flash CPI prints for May from Germany, France and Italy, along with German unemployment for May. In the US, we’ll also get the advance goods trade balance for April. Otherwise, central bank speakers include the Fed’s Kashkari, Schmid, Bowman, Paulson and Daly, the ECB’s Panetta, Radev and Muller, and BoE Governor Bailey.