Futures Tumble, Oil And Gold Soar On Reports Of "Huge Explosions" In Central Iran, Israeli Airstrikes In Iraq And Syria

Iran says its nuclear facilities remain unharmed: Reuters

Situation in Iran's Isfahan is normal, no explosion taken place on ground: PressTV

CNN: Two US oficials say Israel indicated they would not attack nuclear targets. US didn't "green light" this attack.

Unconfirmed: IRGC states that Iran will target Israeli nuclear sites with counterattack.

Iran Space Agency: "all that happened is a failed and humiliating attempt by Israel aviation" - via Sky News

Iranian officials and outlets are claiming that all explosions heard tonight are due to interceptions and that no explosions have occurred "on the ground"

Bloomberg: Israeli officials notified the US earlier today they planned to retaliate in the next 24-48 hours.

Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKA) tells passengers that all flights have been canceled and they should exit the airport.

Fox News: Israeli strikes in Iran came from unmanned aircraft

US claims IDF attacks in Iran were limited.

Three large explosions heard in Isfahan south of Tehran, US officials confirm.

The Natanz nuclear facility is located in Isfahan.

Unconfirmed simultaneous explosions have also been reported in Syria and Iraq (Baghdad and Babil/Babylon province).

Iran has established a no-fly-zone over its western region.

Market reaction very strong: oil & gold soaring; TSY yields, crypto, and stocks tumbling.

IRAN'S NUCLEAR FACILITIES REMAIN UNHARMED - STATE TV https://t.co/67rWpzONg4 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) April 19, 2024

And just like that, Israel - having once again ignored Biden's pleadings not to escalate the already tense situation - is retaliating against Iran's weekend strike, which was itself a retaliation against Israel bombing Iran's embassy in Syria on April 1.

Moments ago futures dumped, oil prices spiked, and treasury yields slumped amid social media reports and Reuters headlines that there have been three "huge explosions" near the central Iran cities of Natanz (location of an Iranian nuclear power plant) and Isfahan (location of the Iranian Nuclear Technology Center which is suspected of being the center of Iran's nuclear weapons program), as well as simultaneous explosions in Iraq and Syria, where the Israel air force appears to be targeting pro-Iranian militias.

IRANIAN MEDIA CONFIRMS AN ISRAELI ATTACK ON IRANIAN TERRITORY

IRANIAN STATE MEDIA IS REPORTING THAT TONIGHT’S AIRSTRIKE BY THE ISRAEL AIR FORCE MAY HAVE TARGETED THE 8TH TACTICAL AIRBASE OF THE IRANIAN AIR FORCE, WITHIN ISFAHAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, WHICH CONTAINS MULTIPLE SQUADRONS OF F-14 “TOMCAT” FIGHTER AIRCRAFT.

ABC NEWS REPORTS THAT ISRAELI MISSILES HIT A SITE IN IRAN

IRAN STATE MEDIA SAYS 'NO FLY ZONE' ESTABLISHED OVER WESTERN REGION

IRANIAN MEDIA: 3 HUGE EXPLOSIONS WERE HEARD IN ISFAHAN, SOUTH OF TEHRAN

JERUSALEM POST: SIMULTANEOUS EXPLOSIONS REPORTED IN IRAN, SYRIA, AND IRAQ ACCORDING TO INITIAL REPORTS

IRAN'S FARS NEWS AGENCY SAYS EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN CENTRAL ISFAHAN AIRPORT, REASON UNKNOWN

ISRAELI MISSILES HIT IRAN SITE, US OFFICIAL SAYS: ABC

🚨 BREAKING: Israel appears to have attacked Esfahan, Iran.



This video was posted by the IRGC. pic.twitter.com/YLEFEHcxqQ — Holly Dagres (@hdagres) April 19, 2024

Iraqi Sources are reporting that the Airstrikes on the Capital of Baghdad have Targeted a Building in which a High-Ranking Meeting was taking place involving several Iranian-Backed Groups and Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 19, 2024

Explosions so far have been reported in the last few minutes near the Cities of Isfahan and Natanz in Central Iran, which both contain Significant Facilities for the Iranian Nuclear Program. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 19, 2024

The Natanz nuclear facility is located in Isfahan! https://t.co/OSSqWRCR2b — EndGameWW3 🇺🇸 (@EndGameWW3) April 19, 2024

⚡️Iranian Outlet Fars:



An explosion was heard in the city of Qahjavaristan, Isfahan



Some local sources report that an explosion was heard in the city of Qahjavaristan in the northwest of Isfahan.



The cause of these noises is still unknown, and Fars reporter's follow-up… — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) April 19, 2024

Israel has the ability to conduct strikes against targets inside Iran without entering Iranian air space from aircraft over Syrian and Iraqi airspace — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 19, 2024

🚨#BREAKING : 🇮🇷💥🔔Explosions so far have been reported in the last few minutes near the Cities of Isfahan and Natanz in ⛳️ Central Iran, which both contain Significant Facilities for the Iranian Nuclear Program.

pic.twitter.com/xBPteeYA64 — SHORT NEWS (@BuonJose11019) April 19, 2024

Unconfirmed reports of drone activity over Baghdad, Iraq. pic.twitter.com/Dp9E1i28pv — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) April 19, 2024

Two FlyDubai flights in central #Iran are diverting from their designated flight plans. Unclear why. pic.twitter.com/8Arh1zDaiC — The Intel Crab (@IntelCrab) April 19, 2024

Aerial space is rapidly clearing and being diverted. pic.twitter.com/ScWfOwsZtV — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) April 19, 2024

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the Israeli airstrikes are targeting a building where a high level meeting was being held among groups supported by Iran and the IRGC:

UNCONFIRMED: Iraqi sources report that airstrikes in the capital city of Baghdad have targeted a building where a high-level meeting was being held with the presence of several groups supported by Iran and members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. — Aleph א (@no_itsmyturn) April 19, 2024

The market reaction has been immediate, with S&P futures dumping...

...and oil jumped with Brent rallying above $89 a barrel in a sudden move higher.

“Unconfirmed reports of strikes in the Middle East may suggest that worst fears have come true,” with traders having been braced for Israel’s response to Iran’s drone and missile attack, said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy for ING Groep NV in Singapore. “If reports turn out to be true — and depending on the nature of strikes — we are moving closer towards a scenario where supply risks become a reality, and so the market will likely have to start pricing in an even larger risk premium,” he added.

... and gold surging back above $2400...

...and Treasuries are aggressively bid...

And Bitcoin repricing WW3 again...

...as traders brace for the worst, because even if Israel hopes to present a "measured" retaliation, now it's a question of what Iran will do next.

More as we get it, until then, fear not: he is watching everything... closely.