Futures Unchanged Just Shy Of All Time High On Peace Hopes, Solid Earnings

US equity futures are flat following yesterday’s rally as market awaits news on the Iran war resolution and as we traverse earnings season. As of 8:15am ET, S&P 500 futures are little changed after the benchmark closed within a whisker of a record. Risk sentiment took a small knock in recent trade after Iran cautioned that it will not allow shipments to or from the Gulf if the US blockade remain.Nasdaq futures are fractionally in the green, and set for an 11th consecutive gain as the massive short squeeze/CTA forced buying continues: in premarket trading, Mag7 / Semis are mixed, Discretionary and Staples are both stronger, Fins / Indu are leading Cyclicals with weakness in Materials. Bank of America and Morgan Stanley rose in premarket trading as their equity traders posted strong revenue beats. Europe’s Stoxx 600 traded flat, while China’s mainland blue-chip index became the latest in Asia to recoup losses since the Iranian war began. Brent erased early losses to rise 1% toward $96 a barrel as the US pressed ahead with a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Treasuries edged lower, with the two-year yield rising one basis point to 3.76% and the 10Y rising 2bps to 4.27%. The dollar is slightly stronger which would break a 7 session losing streak if gains hold while gold fell toward $4,800 an ounce. Other commodities are mixed with Ags, Base metals, and the Energy complex ex-natgas bid. Today’s macro data focus is on Beige Book, TIC data (keep an eye on buys/sells of Trsys), Housing prices, Empire Mfg, and Import/Export prices.

In premarket trading, Mag 7 stocks are mixed (Microsoft +0.6%, Tesla +0.5%, Meta +0.1%, Apple -0.04%, Alphabet -0.2%, Amazon -0.08%, Nvidia -0.1%)

Quantum computing stocks rise, on track to extend gains, after Nvidia unveiled a suite of new open-source AI models aimed at accelerating progress within quantum computing.

Solar stocks are rising after Reuters reported that China held initial talks with providers of equipment to make solar panels as it considers limiting exports of the most advanced technology to the US, citing five people familiar with the matter. Gainers include First Solar (FSLR) +4%.

Broadcom (AVGO) rises 3% after the technology company expanded its partnership with Meta to deploy AI infrastructure.

BRP Inc. (DOO) slumps 22% after the Canadian recreational manufacturer withdrew its financial outlook for the 2027 fiscal year, saying it faces a $363 million hit from recent changes by the Trump administration to its tariffs.

Cloudflare (NET) gains 3% as Piper Sandler upgrades to overweight, calling it an “AI-winner to own.”

Gitlab (GTLB) gains 6% after the company announced a collaboration with Google Cloud to bring agentic DevSecOps to enterprise teams using Vertex AI.

Robinhood (HOOD) rises 7% and Webull (BULL) gains 8% after the Securities and Exchange Commission gave the go-ahead for sweeping changes to a restriction on day-trading activity by small investors.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) climbs 8% after saying it is laying off roughly 1,000 full-time employees, or 16% of its global workforce, part of an effort by Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel to reduce costs and achieve profitability.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) slips 3% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the company to sell, saying expectations are too high.

TeraWulf (WULF) falls over 7% after the Bitcoin mining company’s preliminary first-quarter revenue came in below Wall Street’s expectations. The company also said it is offering $800 million of shares via Morgan Stanley and Cantor Fitzgerald.

In corporate news, Anthropic has received offers from investors for a new round of funding that could value the company at about $800 billion or higher. Meta anounced an expanded multibillion-dollar partnership with Broadcom to design and build custom chips for AI. Stellantis’s global shipments jumped 12% in the first quarter, led by a surge in demand in North America for its refreshed Jeep and Ram models.

In the latest Middle East developments, as US/Iran move towards a second official negotiation, another aircraft carrier (USS George HW Bush) is set to arrive with additional soldiers and war ships around Apr 21, with the ceasefire set to expire on Apr 22; this carrier group’s route appears to be avoiding the Suez Canal / Red Sea / Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The USS Abraham Lincoln has completed repairs in Crete though it is unknown if it will resume activities in the ME Conflict, which would be the third aircraft carrier. Bessent says ME Conflict is worth having some short-term economic pain for long-term gain. Iran’s state TV cited Ali Abdollahi, the commander of Iran’s joint military headquarters, who warned that if the US continues to impose a naval blockade in the region and creates insecurity for Iran’s ships, “this action by the US will constitute a prelude to a breach of the ceasefire.” If the blockade continues, Iran’s armed forces “will not permit any exports or imports to continue in the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman or the Red Sea.”

Meanwhile, bank earnings point to a generally healthy consumer and corporate sector, both able to withstand the supply chain shock emanating from the Middle East without experiencing stagflation / recession.

President Trump told the New York Post that talks could resume “over the next two days” and said in a Fox Business interview the war is “close to over.” Mediators moved closer to extending the ceasefire between the two parties, the Associated Press reported.

Investors have been piling back into stocks even with no clear end in sight to the war, which has choked off around a fifth of global crude supplies and risked a surge in inflation that could still prompt central banks to tighten policy.

“Amid all the uncertainty, I consider it warranted to re-focus on the outlook beyond the war,” said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg. “A key driver of markets is that the war-related dash for liquidity is over and partly reversing. That helps the more risky assets.”

Technology shares in particular have been snapped up after lagging the market for much of the year, with the Nasdaq 100 notching its longest stretch of daily wins since 2021. In just the past two sessions, a popular exchange-traded fund that tracks the software industry is up 6.4%. Oracle Corp. has soared 18% and Microsoft Corp. and Palantir Technologies Inc. have gained 6%.

“The US tech sector, including the Magnificent Seven, is much cheaper today than six months ago,” said Lilian Chovin, head of asset allocation at Coutts & Co. “Concerns around the Middle East won’t disappear all of a sudden, but the ability of those companies to generate earnings in a difficult macro environment remains very attractive.”

With the earnings season now in full swing, investors will watch for signs of whether the conflict is denting the outlook for earnings and whether corporates and consumers are cutting back on spending amid the uncertainty. In Europe, ASML Holding NV shares fell 0.5% as a weaker-than-expected sales outlook for the second quarter tempered a raised full-year forecast for the maker of advanced chipmaking machines. Luxury firms Hermes International SCA and Kering SA slumped after disappointing sales updates.

It’s still early in the earnings season, but Vital Knowledge founder Adam Crisafulli said he’s “impressed by the resiliency of Corporate America” so far. Management teams at the likes of Citigroup, Delta Airlines and JPMorgan have pointed to relatively stable trends in terms of customer spending and activity, he said. That’s helping the narrative of US strength over the rest of the world. In Europe, luxury giants Hermès and Kering both reported poor results as the war crimped sales.

Financials dominate the first week of earnings season, but remain bottom of the pile in sector returns for the year. Morgan Stanley is expected to post record equity-trading revenue, while BofA’s top-line gains and cost control in 1Q should usher in positive operating leverage, according to BI.

Elsewhere, chip equipment maker ASML’s CEO expects chip demand to outpace supply “for the foreseeable future,” creating “a strong constraint” in various markets from AI to mobile and PC. These supply/demand dynamics are showing up in the global smartphone market, which suffered its first decline since 2023 in 1Q, according to market tracker IDC. The memory crunch and war in Iran are likely to elevate costs and constrain growth further in 2026.

“Earnings will be key for fundamental investors to step in and chase or fade,” said Emmanuel Cau, head of European equity strategy at Barclays Plc. With “stocks near year-to-date highs, it feels like easy gains are behind us and fundamentals should prevail again.”

In geopolitics, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told the BBC that the Iran war is worth a “small bit of economic pain,” ahead of what is likely to be a tense meeting with his UK counterpart Rachel Reeves. Trump described the relationship with the UK as “sad,” adding that the trade deal between the countries “can always be changed.” Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged deeper bilateral coordination with Russia.

European indices mostly tilt lower with the broad Stoxx 600 down 0.1% with technology and health care shares leading gains, while consumer products and energy stocks are the biggest laggards. The CAC 40 lags with losses of 0.6% following disappointing earnings from Hermes and Kering, with the former posting its largest decline on record. Here are the biggest movers Wednesday:

Aixtron gains as much as 15%, to the highest since June 2001, after pre-announcing its first-quarter results and lifting guidance for the full year

ASML shares advance as much as 1.8% after the Dutch firm raised full-year sales guidance, a signal of strong demand from chipmakers

Basic-Fit shares jump as much as 8.3%, to the highest intraday since Jan. 27, after KBC Securities upgraded the Dutch health club chain to buy from hold

DFDS shares rise as much as 16%, their biggest gain in over a year, after the shipping and logistics company raised its Ebit guidance

Intertek Group shares rise as much as 14% after analysts welcomed the group’s initiation of a strategic review to evaluate if Intertek Testing & Assurance and Intertek Energy & Infrastructure would be better positioned as separate businesses

Saga shares jump as much as 12% to the highest in six years after the travel and insurance company reported full-year results, with Peel Hunt noting encouraging current trading and strong ocean cruise bookings

Hermès shares fall as much as 14%, the most on record, after the luxury-goods firm reports first-quarter sales that missed analyst estimates, dragged down by a weak performance in Asia Pacific and France

Kering shares fall 10% after the French luxury group’s key fashion & leather goods unit fell short of expectations, dragged down by worse-than-expected Gucci sales

Imperial Brands drops as much as 3.2% after being downgraded by analysts at UBS on a lack of near-term catalysts and concerns around more intense competition

Colruyt declines as much as 6%, the most in almost four months, as JPMorgan places the retail company on a negative catalyst watch into its full-year results in June and lowers its price target to a new Street low

Earlier in the session, stocks in Asia gained after the US and Iran stepped up efforts to arrange a second round of peace talks, reviving hopes for an end to six weeks of hostilities in the Middle East that fueled an energy crisis. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose as much as 1.4%, led by gains in TSMC and Samsung Electronics. A gauge of the region’s technology stocks jumped as much as 2.9% to an all-time high, tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street. South Korea’s Kospi outperformed major markets. Thailand was closed for a holiday.

Renewed optimism over Middle East stability has shifted investor focus back toward technology earnings and the outlook for further AI-driven capital expenditure. While geopolitics risks linger, fatigue is tempering reactions to incremental developments. Stocks advanced in Hong Kong, Japan and the Philippines. Shares also traded higher in India as trading resumed after a holiday.

In rates, treasuries are marginally cheaper across the curve in early US trading, having erased small gains spurred by AP report that the US and Iran agreed in principle to extend a truce. US 2- to 10-year yields are 1bp-2bp cheaper with long-end little changed, flattening 5s30s spread by less than 1bp; 10-year near 4.26% slightly underperforms German and UK counterparts. US session has few scheduled events beyond Fed Beige Book release. Corporate new-issue calendar has begun to build, with a busy day expected after several borrowers stood down Tuesday.

In FX, the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has just veered into positive territory, up 0.1% after a run of seven consecutive losses.

In commodities, oil is higher following sharp drop from Monday’s high that helped drive gains for US stocks. WTI crude oil futures remain about 1.5% higher with the latest update from Iran sending prices to session highs. Spot gold and silver have ebbed lower throughout the session, showing respective losses of 1% and 1.3%. Bitcoin loses 0.3%.

The US economic data calendar includes April Empire manufacturing and March import/export price index (8:30am), April NAHB housing market index (10am) and February TIC flows (4pm). Fed speaker slate includes Governor Barr and Cleveland’s Hammack (8:30am) and Governor Bowman (1:45pm); Beige Book released 2pm.

Market Snapshot

S&P 500 mini little changed

Nasdaq 100 mini little changed

Russell 2000 mini -0.1%

Stoxx Europe 600 little changed

DAX little changed

CAC 40 -0.5%

10-year Treasury yield +1 basis point at 4.26%

VIX little changed at 18.32

Bloomberg Dollar Index little changed at 1193.5

euro little changed at $1.1786

WTI crude +1.2% at $92.36/barrel

Top Overnight News

US President Donald Trump played down the prospect of renewed fighting in the war with Iran, saying the war is "close to over" and extending a ceasefire that expires next week may not be necessary. Talks between the US and Iran might restart "over the next two days", according to Trump, after an initial round of peace talks ended in Pakistan on Sunday without a deal. BBG

The Pentagon is sending thousands of additional troops into the Middle East in the coming days, as the Trump administration attempts to pressure Iran into a deal that could end the weeks long conflict there while considering the possibility of additional strikes or ground operations if a fragile ceasefire deal does not hold. WaPo

A fallback plan to ensure Europe can defend itself using NATO’s existing military structures if the U.S. departs is gaining traction after getting buy-in from Germany, a long-term opponent of a go-it-alone approach. The officials working on the plans, which some officials are referring to as “European NATO,” are seeking to get more Europeans into the alliance’s command-and-control roles and supplement U.S. military assets with their own. WSJ

Xi Jinping met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Beijing. BBG

The US-UK trade deal “can always be changed,” Trump told Sky News, describing the relationship between the two countries as “sad.” BBG

ASML raised its sales forecast as the surge in AI spending continued to boost demand, as optimism about the tech returned to the spotlight. BBG

President Donald Trump’s tariffs may be restored by July to the levels in place before the Supreme Court struck down many of his levies, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said. BBG

Maine lawmakers have passed a bill that could make it the first U.S. state to put a moratorium on new data centers as ‌opposition to the electricity-hungry facilities grows across the country over their impact on household energy bills and the environment. The bill would freeze approvals for data centers requiring more than 20 megawatts of power until October 2027, while a state-appointed council analyzes ⁠their impact on the local grid, electricity bills, air and water. RTRS

Anthropic received several offers for a new round of funding that would more than double its pre-money valuation to about $800 billion or higher, people familiar said. BBG

US Treasury has begun quietly asking private credit firms to submit information detailing their business models and ties to the regulated financial system: Punchbowl.

US Treasury Secretary Bessent said underlying economy remains strong and still thinks growth could exceed 3% to 3.5% this year.

White House Economic Advisor Hassett said real income growth is very high and he is confident the economy will be strong this year.

Iran War

Effort to extend US-Iran ceasefire has made progress, AP reports citing official; mediators aim to extend the ceasefire for at least another two weeks; both sides gave an “in principle agreement” to extend the ceasefire.

Discussions are underway regarding possible extension of temporary ceasefire between Iran and US, according to Arab diplomatic sources cited by Russia on Wednesday and being reported by Chinese press CCTV. However, US President Trump said it could end either way, but thinks a deal is preferable because then Iran can rebuild, also said he isn't thinking about extending the ceasefire and doesn't think it will be necessary, according to reported citing ABC reporter on X.

The Pentagon is sending thousands of additional troops into the Middle East in the coming days, WaPo reports citing US officials; in a bid to pressure Iran while mulling the possibility of additional strikes or ground operations if the ceasefire breaks.

US President Trump said it's "very possible" a deal with Iran will be reached by the time the King visits the US later this month (27-29th April), Sky News reported.

US President Trump said he views the war being very close to over, according to Fox News.

US VP Vance said we are negotiating with Iran and ceasefire is holding, adds Iranian negotiators wanted to make a deal. Feel good about where we are. Lot of mistrust between the US and Iran, can't be solved overnight.

US Vice President JD Vance is expected to lead a potential second round of talks with Iranian officials should negotiations lead to another face-to-face meeting before the ceasefire expires next week, according to sources familiar cited by CNN.

Pakistan leadership’s overseas tour until April 18th dims prospects of US-Iran talks in Islamabad before April 18th, Pakistani journalist Mallick reported.

Iran is to use alternative ports to those in southern Iran to bypass the US blockade in the Strait, Mehr News reported.

An Iranian VLCC (Very Large Crude Carrier), which was on the US sanctions list, entered the waters of Iran past the US blockade, Fars reported.

Iran secretly acquired a Chinese spy satellite that gave the Islamic republic a powerful new capability to target US military bases across the Middle East during the recent war, according to an FT investigation.

US Central Command said blockade of Iranian ports has been fully implemented and that US forces have completely halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea.

US has intercepted eight Iran-linked oil tankers since the start of the blockade, according to WSJ.

New satellite images show Iran digging for missile launchers trapped underground amid a ceasefire, according to CNN.

More than 20 commercial ships have passed through the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours, WSJ reported, citing US officials.

US destroyer interdicted two oil tankers that attempted to leave Iran on Tuesday, according to an official cited by Reuters.

US President Trump reiterates on Truth Social "NATO wasn’t there for us, and they won’t be there for us in the future!".

Europe is accelerating a NATO fallback plan in case US President Trump pulls US out of the treaty, according to WSJ.

US Pentagon is likely to trim its Iran wall funding request, according to WSJ citing Senator Coons who is the top democrat on the Senate appropriations defence committee.

A more detailed look at global markets courtesy of Newsquawk

APAC stocks were mostly higher as the region took its cue from the rally on Wall St amid continued hopes regarding US-Iran talks, while President Trump suggested talks could occur during the next two days. ASX 200 eked mild gains, but with upside capped as strength in tech, gold miners and health care was offset by losses in energy and some defensives, while trade was also restricted by a lack of data and drivers. Nikkei 225 rallied above the 58,000 level, with the positive risk sentiment facilitated by the recent decline in oil prices and the much stronger-than-expected Machinery Orders. Hang Seng and Shanghai Comp were positive with the gains in Hong Kong led by tech strength, while oil majors lagged after the recent oil decline. Furthermore, the PBoC continued its meagre daily liquidity efforts through 7-day reverse repo operations, but had announced yesterday to conduct CNY 500bln of 183-day outright reverse repos for today.

Top Asian News

China’s State Council says temporary measures, including suspending approvals or filings, may be used to address industries facing severe disorderly competition.

Chinese President Xi said in meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov that China is to enhance communications with Russia and the stability of ties with Russia is valuable.

Russian President Putin's visit to China is being prepared and the timing of the visit will be announced by the Kremlin in due course, according to Kremlin spokesperson Peskov.

European bourses (STOXX 600 U/C) point to a mixed picture, primarily driven by diverging earnings. The CAC 40 (-0.6%) is the big underperformer following losses in luxury names (Hermes -9%, Kering -9.1%), while the AEX (+0.1%) slightly outperforms as ASML (+0.1%) gains. As mentioned above, Q1 earnings reports by ASML, Kering and Hermes have been of focus this morning. Starting with Europe’s most valuable company, ASML reported sales that beat estimates while also raising its FY26 revenue guidance. The CEO highlighted that demand for chips is outpacing supply and that order intake continues to be very strong. Despite the strong report, shares initially fell slightly at the open, possibly on the softer Q2 sales guidance, but has reversed course since.

Top European News

French Inflation Rate YoY Final (Mar) Y/Y 1.7% vs. Exp. 1.7% (Prev. 0.9%); HICP Y/Y 2.0% vs. prelim. 1.9%.

French Inflation Rate MoM Final (Mar) M/M 1.0% vs. Exp. 0.9% (Prev. 0.6%).

EU Industrial Production MoM (Feb) M/M 0.4% vs. Exp. 0.3% (Prev. -1.5%, Low. -0.5%, High. 1.0%)

EU Industrial Production YoY (Feb) Y/Y -0.6% vs. Exp. -1.4% (Prev. -1.2%, Low. -1.9%, High. -1.0%)

Polish Inflation Rate MoM Final (Mar) M/M 1.1% vs. Exp. 1% (Prev. 0.3%).

Polish Inflation Rate YoY Final (Mar) Y/Y 3.0% vs. Exp. 3% (Prev. 2.4%).

Trade/Tariffs

China is reportedly considering curbs on solar manufacturing equipment exports to the US, Reuters reported citing sources.

US Treasury Secretary Bessent said tariffs could be back in place to previous levels by July, and doesn't think there's a big risk from Trump's China trip; US wants to de-risk, not decouple from China and China's global trade surplus is getting excessive.

US Treasury Secretary Bessent plans to visit Japan in mid-May, Kyodo reported.

An Indian trade official said a trade delegation will visit the US from April 20–22nd for trade deal talks.

Australia and Brunei committed to maintaining open trade flows, while both sides reaffirmed commitment to strengthen energy and food security.

FX

G10s are mostly lower against the USD , with the AUD marginally outperforming whilst the CHF lags incrementally. Overall, it is a cautious mood in the FX space as markets await details on when/if the second round of US-Iran talks will begin.

, with the marginally outperforming whilst the lags incrementally. Overall, it is a as markets await details on when/if the second round of US-Iran talks will begin. DXY trades above the 98.00 handle , which it dipped under on Tuesday. The narrative remains an optimistic one with MUFG saying it looks like " the period when investors begin throwing in the towel on the long dollar trade ." and ING writing this morning that these USD levels "seem to embed a fair amount of premature optimism". The greenback sees a busy calendar ahead with comments from the US President to be aired at 11:00 BST via Fox News and several Fed speakers, including Barr (voter; no text expected) to speak on consumer compliance supervision and regulation, Hammack on CNBC (2026 voter; no text expected) and Bowman (voter, dove; no text expected) to speak at the IIF.

, which it dipped under on Tuesday. The narrative remains an optimistic one with MUFG saying it looks like " ." and ING writing this morning that these USD levels "seem to embed a fair amount of premature optimism". The sees a busy calendar ahead with comments from the US President to be aired at 11:00 BST via Fox News and several Fed speakers, including Barr (voter; no text expected) to speak on consumer compliance supervision and regulation, Hammack on CNBC (2026 voter; no text expected) and Bowman (voter, dove; no text expected) to speak at the IIF. It is worth noting that the USD saw some mild strength following a piece in the Washington Post , which suggested that the US is sending “ thousands of additional troops into the Middle East in the coming days… in a bid to pressure Iran ” - the piece also highlighted the possibility of additional strikes or ground operations if the ceasefire breaks.

, which suggested that the US is sending “ ” - the piece also highlighted the possibility of additional strikes or ground operations if the ceasefire breaks. Several updates for the UK this morning, with Times and Sky News scoops lacking good news for the Chancellor. On the domestic front, The Times hears that UK Chancellor Reeves is looking to back down on plans to increase fuel duty by 5p a litre from September; the suggestion is that the move would cost about GBP 2.6bln. On defence, Chancellor Reeves is said to have proposed only increasing defence spending by less than GBP 10bln over the next four years, fearing a bigger increase would be unaffordable. On the docket ahead, the Chancellor is planning to meet with US Treasury Secretary Bessent in the US today. It should not be a game-changer. She is expected to touch on the Strait of Hormuz, the need to stabilise markets, and potentially to confirm the UK's participation in the EU’s EUR 90bln loan to Ukraine, POLITICO reported. BoE's Greene and Bailey to speak later in the day. As sterling digests these updates, EUR/GBP trades unchanged below the key 0.87 mark, while Cable is also unchanged as it pulled back from Tuesday's 1.3589 high.

Central Banks

ECB President Lagarde said ECB is in a good position to respond to the Iran situation, adds would be a mistake to say we need to look through the shock, and it's just too soon to make such a conclusion.

ECB's Rehn said tightening is not guaranteed, the policy path depends a lot on how the Middle East conflict evolves.

BoK Governor nominee Shin said South Korea inflation is to accelerate and external risks pose uncertainty. Sees upward pressure on prices and downward pressure on the economy. Risks may expand further and economic growth may weaken. To seek to stabilise prices and financial stability, and will work to internationalise the won. Monetary policy needs to act if there are prolonged inflationary pressures stemming from Iran war.

SNB, ahead of the end-2027 introduction of the PSFF, has decided to lower the special-rate surcharge from 50bps to 25bps as of July 1st.

The PBoC raises the leverage ratios for bank's overseas loans.

Fixed Income

Global fixed benchmarks are currently mixed, with USTs a little lower whilst Bunds and Gilts continue to build on recent strength. The geopolitical environment appears to be easing, with traders now digesting President Trump’s latest comments, where he stated that he views the war as being very close to over, adding that he does not think it will be necessary to extend a ceasefire. Given the generally positive mood music, crude prices remain at recent lows, reducing inflationary implications on the economy for the time being. Markets await further commentary from POTUS at 11:00 BST.

It is worth noting that USTs dipped into the red in recent trade after a piece in the Washington Post suggested that the US is sending “thousands of additional troops into the Middle East in the coming days… in a bid to pressure Iran” - the piece also highlighted the possibility of additional strikes or ground operations if the ceasefire breaks. US paper currently trades at the lower end of a 111-14 to 111-21 range. Geopols aside, import/export prices, the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, the Fed’s Beige Book, TIC/foreign bond investment data are due. On the speaker slate, Fed’s Barr, Bowman and Hammack are all on the docket.

Bunds are firmer by c. 10 ticks, and towards the lower end of a 125.35 to 125.40 range. Further pressure in German paper could see a breach below Tuesday’s close at 125.32, and then 125.21 (50% fib of Tuesday’s move). No move to the 2048, 2052 and 2056 Bund auctions. From a yield perspective, the GE 2yr oscillates around near-term troughs at 2.53%, but well off the levels seen pre-war. UniCredit analysts highlight that following the US-Iran ceasefire announcement, the German 10/30yr spread has bull-steeped and is currently trading at 56bps, 14bps higher than the recent trough. Despite the recent hopes of an end of the conflict, the analysts do not see the spread returning to the pre-conflict 67bps anytime soon.

Gilts gapped higher by 30 ticks, briefly extended to a peak of 89.31, before scaling back off those levels as the morning progressed to make a trough of 88.88. As above, Gilts moved higher on the geopolitical optimism, before moving off best levels alongside peers. In terms of the BoE, money markets currently assign no chance of a hike in April, and fully price in a 25bps hike in September – ultimately, markets remain cautious about the inflationary implications of the Iran conflict, despite signs of easing tensions. Focus today will be on BoE speak from Greene (15:15 BST), and Bailey, the latter slated to speak twice; in recent commentary, the Governor believed markets were “getting ahead of themselves by pricing in rate hikes”.

Commodities

In geopolitics, US President Trump told Fox that he sees the Iran war as “very close to being over” and said talks could resume “over the next two days”; the full interview is due to air at 11:00BST/06:00EDT. Elsewhere, it was also reported that discussions are underway regarding a possible extension of the temporary ceasefire between Iran and the US. That being said, it’s worth noting that Pakistan’s leadership will be away until April 18th, which dims the prospects of a US-Iran meeting before that date, according to local journalists.

Crude prices were hit on Tuesday as traders weighed prospects for a second round of US-Iran talks against the near-total double blockade of flows through the Strait of Hormuz. Early morning action saw both Brent Jun and WTI Jun trade on either side of the unchanged mark, and near recent lows. However, the complex gradually lifted off lows as the morning progressed, and then took a leg higher to session peaks following a WaPo piece which suggested that the US is sending “thousands of additional troops into the Middle East in the coming days… in a bid to pressure Iran” - the piece also highlighted the possibility of additional strikes or ground operations if the ceasefire breaks. Brent Jun currently holds at the upper end of a USD 93.93-96.25/bbl range; WTI Jun also firmer today, within a USD 84.70-89.75/bbl range.

Gold eased into the European session and currently resides in a USD 4,792-4,871/oz range at the time of writing. Some desks view the recent move as technical, with prices bouncing off the 200 DMA in late March. Base metal prices are mostly but modestly firmer. London copper has now erased all losses triggered by the conflict, moving above its 27th February close as traders focused on possible peace talks. 3M LME copper resides in a tight USD 13,251.45- 13,391.60/t range.

Codelco is in talks with India’s Hindustan Copper over a joint venture for Chilean copper.

Japan plans to extend private sector oil release by one month, according to TV Asahi.

Venezuela's Interim President Rodriguez called for a long-term energy partnership with the US.

White House said more than 100 empty oil tankers are on their way to U.S. ports to load American crude, CBS reported. Of the 103 empty vessels, 54 are Very Large Crude Carriers capable of transporting approximately two million barrels. Among them were "20 empty tankers under European flags and 20 under Asian flags" that had "recently unloaded elsewhere".

US Private Energy Inventories (bbls): Crude +6.1mln (exp -1.3mln), Distillate -3.4mln (exp. -2.5mln), Gasoline +0.6mln (exp. -2.2mln), Cushing -1.7mln.

US Event Calendar

7:00 am: United States Apr 10 MBA Mortgage Applications, prior -0.8%

8:30 am: United States Apr Empire Manufacturing, est. 0, prior -0.2

8:30 am: United States Mar Import Price Index MoM, est. 2.3%, prior 1.3%

8:30 am: United States Fed’s Barr in Moderated Discussion

8:30 am: United States Fed’s Hammack Appears on CNBC

1:45 pm: United States Fed’s Bowman Speaks at IIF Forum

2:00 pm: United States Fed Releases Beige Book

4:00 pm: United States Feb Total Net TIC Flows, prior -25.02b

4:00 pm: United States Feb Net Long-term TIC Flows, prior 15.51b

DB's Jim Reid concludes the overnight wrap

Hopes for a de-escalation between the US and Iran have continued to propel markets higher this morning, with Trump saying overnight that “I think it’s close to over.” So oil prices have remained steady, with Brent crude at $95.26/bbl, and the surge for risk assets has continued. Indeed, yesterday saw the S&P 500 (+1.18%) close just shy of its record high, meaning that the index is now up +9.8% over the last 10 sessions. For reference, that’s now even faster than the bounceback after Liberation Day last year, and we haven’t seen a run of gains that quick over 10 sessions since the post-Covid bounceback in April 2020. That optimism has continued overnight, with futures on the S&P 500 up +0.08%, and we’ve seen gains across Asian equities as well. For instance, the Nikkei (+0.82%), the KOSPI (+2.92%), the Hang Seng (+0.76%) and the CSI 300 (+0.17%) are all on track for a one-month high.

All that follows more positive headlines over the last 24 hours, which have led to mounting hopes that the US and Iran will be back at the negotiating table soon. Among others, Trump himself said yesterday to the New York Post that talks “could be happening over the next two days” in Pakistan. And that echoed a report from Reuters earlier in the day, which said that negotiating teams from the US and Iran could return to Islamabad this week, according to four sources. So there was a general sense that there was still a pathway towards de-escalation, and overnight, ABC’s Jonathan Karl also said that Trump told him “I think you’re going to be watching an amazing two days ahead”. Over on the Iranian side, there were also headlines suggesting they wanted a deal, with Bloomberg reporting that Iran was considering a short-term pause to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, to avoid testing the US blockade and derailing any further peace talks.3

Nevertheless, that US blockade does remain in place, and US Central Command announced that 6 merchant ships were turned around and forced to re-enter an Iranian port during the first day of the US blockade. Overnight, the CENTCOM Commander also said that the blockade of Iran’s ports “has been fully implemented”, and that “U.S. forces have completely halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea”. But even with the Strait of Hormuz, investors were still hopeful about some kind of reopening, with the WSJ reporting last night that European countries were putting together plans for a coalition of countries to free up the Strait of Hormuz, which would include sending mine-clearing vessels.

Collectively, this newsflow has continued to support markets, as it’s eased investor fears about a stagflationary shock. Indeed, Brent crude oil has now closed beneath $100/bbl for over a week now, and yesterday it fell another -4.60% to $94.79/bbl. Moreover, investors continue to believe the conflict will be a temporary one, with the oil futures curve still having a sharp negative slope. For example, the 6-month Brent future was down -2.18% yesterday to $82.48/bbl, and the 12-month future was down -1.66% to $77.75/bbl.

Given all that, US markets put in a strong performance, as growing hopes for a ceasefire and lower oil prices helped to support bonds and equities. So the S&P 500 (+1.18%) closed just shy of its record high from late-January, having now risen for 9 of the last 10 sessions. That was powered by the Magnificent 7 (+5.49%), which saw its strongest performance in the last two weeks, although the small-cap Russell 2000 (+1.32%) also advanced. The hope of lower energy prices helped consumer cyclicals such as Media (+3.5%), Autos (+3.4%), and Consumer Discretionary Retail (+2.8%) to outperform, while Energy (-2.2%) and Banks (-0.9%) lagged. Meanwhile, there were further signs that the financial stress was easing more broadly, with the VIX index (-0.8pts) falling to just 18.36pts, its lowest since late-February, before the strikes began. In addition, US HY spreads (-11bps) fell to their tightest level in two months, at 268bps.

Over on the rates side, US Treasuries also rallied yesterday, with a further boost after the PPI inflation reading was softer than expected. It showed headline PPI was only up +0.5% in March (vs. +1.1% expected), meaning that the year-on-year measure only rose to +4.0% (vs. +4.6% expected). So that helped to ease fears about a larger wave of inflation, particularly after Friday’s CPI. And in turn, yields fell back across the curve yesterday, with the 2yr yield (-2.7bps) falling to 3.74%, whilst the 10yr yield (-4.5bps) fell to 4.25%. That was the lowest level on the 10yr yield since mid-March, and it’s down another -0.2bps overnight.

There was also some news on the Fed yesterday, as it was confirmed that Kevin Warsh’s nomination hearing to become Fed Chair would be held on Tuesday. So that’ll be a crucial moment for markets, as we’ll start to get a better understanding of Warsh’s policy views and where things might head over the years ahead. To date, the barrier to Warsh’s confirmation has been that Senator Thom Tillis, a retiring Republican senator on the Committee, has said he won’t support any Fed nominees until the Department of Justice probe into Chair Powell is resolved. But the committee chair Tim Scott said yesterday that “I believe that the DOJ will finish and wrap this up in the next several weeks”. The other outstanding question is whether Powell would stay on the Board of Governors once his term as Chair concludes, as his Board seat goes up until January 2028. So far, Powell hasn’t confirmed either way, only saying that he will remain on the Board while the investigation is ongoing. But in a scenario where the investigation has concluded, he hasn’t confirmed his intentions.

Staying with the US administration, Treasury Secretary Bessent said that the tariffs which were struck down by the Supreme Court could be restored to previous levels by mid-Summer. In remarks during a Wall Street Journal event, Bessent said “we will be implementing or conducting Section 301 studies, so the tariffs could be back in place at the previous level by beginning of July.” As a reminder, since the IEEPA tariffs were struck down, the administration have implemented a 10% global tariff, but that will expire on July 24 without congressional authorisation.

Earlier in Europe, markets also put in a strong performance, with the STOXX 600 (+0.99%) up to a one-month high. The main driver was the decline in oil prices, and we also heard from ECB President Lagarde, who said that the ECB didn’t have a tightening bias. So that combination helped to ease investor concerns about an imminent ECB rate hike, with market pricing for an April hike down to 28% by the close, having been at 42% the previous day. So that helped bonds to rally as well, with yields on 10yr bunds (-6.8bps), OATs (-9.1bps) and BTPs (-10.7bps) all moving lower.

Finally, the IMF published their latest World Economic Outlook yesterday, where they downgraded their global growth forecasts and upgraded inflation. So global growth is now seen at +3.1% this year, down two-tenths from January. The downgrades were biggest in the areas directly affected by the conflict, with the Middle East and Central Asia slashed by two points to +1.9%. Meanwhile on inflation, they now see global consumer prices up +4.4% this year, six-tenths above the January forecast.

Looking at the day ahead, central bank speakers include ECB President Lagarde, and the ECB’s Cipollone, Escriva, Villeroy and Schnabel, the Fed’s Barr and Bowman, and BoE Governor Bailey. Data releases include Euro Area industrial production for February. Finally, earnings releases include Bank of America and Morgan Stanley.