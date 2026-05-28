The Gen Z Workforce In The UK Is Demanding Less Alcohol At Company Socials

For years, workplace culture has revolved around one thing: drinks after work. But Gen Z in the UK is starting to push back — and companies are beginning to notice, according to a new study from Diamond Interiors.

The study says that a growing number of younger employees say they would rather skip alcohol-focused work socials altogether. In a recent survey of Gen Z office workers, half said they preferred social events that don’t centre around drinking. It’s a small detail on the surface, but it reflects a much wider shift in how the next generation views work and workplace culture.

Don't tell the banking industry in London, that's for sure...

For previous generations, bonding with colleagues often meant pub trips, networking over cocktails, or team nights out that stretched late into the evening. Gen Z workers, however, are drinking less overall and are more likely to prioritise wellness, mental health, fitness, and financial stability. For many, alcohol simply isn’t as central to social life as it once was.

There’s also a stronger focus on inclusivity. Younger workers are more aware that not everyone wants — or can afford — to participate in drinking culture. A work social built around alcohol can feel limiting rather than welcoming.

That doesn’t mean Gen Z is rejecting workplace friendships. In fact, many still value strong team relationships. They just prefer different environments: coffee catchups, team lunches, fitness classes, volunteering events, or activities that don’t come with pressure to drink.

The change fits into a broader pattern across the workforce. Gen Z employees are questioning long-standing workplace norms, from strict office hours to rigid management styles. Many are less interested in “office culture” for the sake of appearances and more focused on balance, comfort, and genuine connection.

For employers, the message is clear. The old model of workplace bonding won’t disappear overnight, but it no longer works for everyone. Companies that rethink social culture — and offer more flexible, inclusive ways for employees to connect — may find it easier to attract and keep younger talent.

In other words, Gen Z isn’t ending workplace socializing in the UK. They’re just redefining what it looks like.