Strikes Hit General Motors Plants In Canada As Contract Talks Fail In Last Hour

General Motors' Canadian plants were hit with labor disruption after Unifor, the union representing Canadian auto workers, failed to secure a labor contract with the automaker late last night. Consequently, about 4,300 Unifor workers walked off the job at three locations around midnight. This compounds the challenges for the automaker, which is already dealing with strikes at US plants.

Reuters said the walkout was triggered when GM "stubbornly refused" to match Unifor's contract demands already met at Canadian Ford Motor plants, which are wage increases of up to 25% for workers over the life of the contract. "The company continues to fall short on our pension demands, income supports for retired workers, and meaningful steps to transition temporary workers into permanent, full-time jobs," Unifor National President Lana Payne said.

“This strike is about @GMcanada stubbornly refusing to meet the pattern agreement. The company knows our members will never let GM break our pattern – not today – not ever,” says @Lanampayne as 4,300 autoworkers begin strike action. https://t.co/9tBObQQSSS #AutoTalks2023 #canlab pic.twitter.com/hFgL5j1m6v — Unifor (@UniforTheUnion) October 10, 2023

The labor action came after Unifor failed to secure a contract that included wage increases, cost of living adjustments, and pension reform over a three-year contract. The deadline was 11:59 p.m. Toronto time.

"This strike is about General Motors stubbornly refusing to meet the pattern agreement. The company knows our members will never let GM break our pattern — not today — not ever," Payne said.

She added: "We are not there yet, so as a result, we are on picket lines."

Strikes in Canada compound the pressures in the US for GM as thousands of United Auto Workers continue to raise hell. Also, UAW workers continue to strike at Ford and Stellantis plants.

A Deutsche Bank note pointed out a stunning statistic: GM has lost 34,176 vehicles of production since the start of the UAW strike in September. The good news, GM has 442,586 vehicles in stock.

Reuters said Unifor went on strike at GM's Oshawa assembly complex, St. Catharines powertrain plant, and the Woodstock parts distribution center. Union members at the CAMI Assembly Plant in Ingersoll, Ontario, are still working as they're under a different agreement.

"We remain at the bargaining table and are committed to keep working with Unifor to reach an agreement that is fair and flexible for our 4,200 represented employees at Oshawa Assembly & Operations, St. Catharines Propulsion Plant, and Woodstock Parts Distribution Centre," Jennifer Wright, GM Canada's executive director for communications, told AP News in a statement.