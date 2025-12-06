Generational Betrayal: HUD Reveals Biden Gave Illegal Aliens FHA-Backed Mortgages

HUD Secretary Scott Turner told Fox Business on Friday that illegal aliens received federally backed mortgages during the Biden–Harris regime years. Turner characterized this as a significant policy failure by the previous administration and evidence of what he called misplaced priorities that favored illegals over American homebuyers.

"You know, during the Biden Administration, there were over 12 million illegal aliens that came over the border, straining our housing supply and making the costs go up," Turner told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo.

He continued, "And so we worked with Secretary Noem at DHS, as you alluded to, to make sure that only American citizens are living in HUD-funded housing. We also took away FHA-backed mortgages from illegal aliens. During the Biden Administration, they turned a blind eye. But we're going to keep the law to make sure these mortgages, which are backed by the taxpayer, go only to the American people."

"And lastly, we're mandating every public housing authority give us a comprehensive account of who's living in every unit and every taxpayer-funded HUD property."

🚨 HOLY SMOKES! A generational betrayal has occurred - HUD Sec. Scott Turner confirmed that the Democrats gave government-backed MORTGAGES to illegal aliens, harming American citizens.



They're now being purged.



TURNER: "We took away FHA-backed mortgages from illegal aliens.… pic.twitter.com/iKmMEIBgl7 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 5, 2025

In March, Turner's team at HUD began terminating the Biden-era policy that allowed illegals to receive taxpayer-backed FHA mortgages. In very simple terms, this means taxpayers are no longer subsidizing government-insured home loans for illegals.

Biden's policy amounted to a generational betrayal of citizens and prospective homebuyers, who were pushed aside over the last four years amid the worst housing affordability in a generation, driven by out-of-control climate crisis spending and an invasion of illegals that strained an already tight housing market.

HUD @SecretaryTurner: "Over 12 million illegal aliens came into our country, which has put a great strain on our housing supply and affordability... 59% of illegal alien households use one or more welfare programs in our country, and that costs us about $42 billion." pic.twitter.com/7wO6dOpVq1 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 14, 2025

Let this sink in: illegals were able to access government-backed mortgages and receive generous taxpayer-funded benefits - from housing assistance to food and healthcare - while citizens endured the highest inflation in a generation.

This revelation is likely to anger millions of young Americans who were pushed aside by Democrats and left behind as housing affordability collapsed and government resources were diverted to those here illegally. It also comes alongside fraud cases of staggering size, including the Minneapolis scandal currently unfolding, in which the Somali community has been accused of stealing billions from taxpayers.