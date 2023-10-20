Georgia Man Issued $1.4 Million Super Speeder Ticket For Doing 90 In A 55

Inflation really has gotten out of control.

We're sure those were the thoughts of the Georgia man who received a $1.4 million speeding ticket last month. Connor Cato was on his way home on September 2 when he was pulled over for doing 90 in a 55 mile per hour zone.

Georgia State Patrol then tore him off a ticket with a $1.4 million dollar fine, according to WASV.

“‘$1.4 million,’ the lady told me on the phone. I said, ‘This might be a typo’ and she said, ‘No sir, you either pay the amount on the ticket or you come to court on Dec. 21 at 1:30 p.m,'” Cato told his local NBC affiliate.

Criminal defense attorney Sneh Patel commented: “I mean I can’t imagine someone would have to pay $1.4 million for not showing up for a speeding ticket.”

He added: “At first when I was asked about this, I thought it was a clerical error. But then you told me you followed up and apparently it’s not a clerical error. But again, I have never seen something like this, ever.”

Patel told the NBC affiliate that misdemeanor charges in Georgia can only go up to $1,000: “It’s a misdemeanor of high and aggravated nature, it will be $ 5,000. Now, the bond amount should be relevant to that so for misdemeanor, you wouldn’t see bond amounts over $5,000 maybe $10,000 just to ensure if it’s a crime that involves violence or if you’re anticipating they will commit more crimes, it would set a higher amount or if you think they won’t show for court, you set a higher amount."

He added: “But not $1.4 million — that’s something that goes into cases that are drug trafficking, murders or aggravated assaults, something of that nature.”

The city of Savannah then explained to NBC that, like all good efficient government work, the "system" uses $999,999.99 as a "placeholder" on tickets until a judge has a chance to set the fine at a hearing, as is done with super speeder tickets.

"The balance reflected in the e-citation is a placeholder. Super speeders are required to go to court. The system automatically puts in $999,999.99 as the base amount plus other costs since the only way to resolve the ticket is to appear in court," Savannah told NBC.