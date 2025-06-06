Germany Considers Implementing Retirement Accounts For Kids As Young As 6 Years Old

Because what six-year-old doesn’t want to start planning for retirement?

Germany’s government is floating an “early start pension” for kids aged 6 to 18, according to Fortune.

Instead of relying on your own paycheck (which, at 6, probably isn't that robust), the government would pony up 10 euros ($11) a month per child. Over 12 years, that’s a whopping 1,440 euros—plus whatever compounding interest the Tooth Fairy manages to generate.

Once they hit 18, these kids can add their own cash and get tax-free gains—but no withdrawals until they’re 67. Because nothing says “carpe diem” like waiting six decades to cash in.

Fortune writes that this is all part of Germany’s plan to reform pensions, bolster private saving, and generally get people thinking about the unaffordable retirements that plague modern life. With people living longer and working well past 65, retirement is looking less like a golden sunset and more like a second job. The share of Americans over 65 who are still working has doubled since the 1980s—because that beach house just won’t buy itself.

Financial gurus like Suze Orman say Gen Z could retire millionaires if they start investing early enough. She crunches the numbers: just $100 a month at 12% growth could net them over a million bucks by 65. Now imagine starting at age 6 instead of 26—who knows, maybe they’ll be sipping umbrella drinks while their parents are still on the clock.

That is, if a million bucks even buys you a coffee in America decades from now...