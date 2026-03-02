Submitted by Thomas Kolbe

A year of tariff disputes with the U.S., coupled with tighter climate regulations, has left deep marks on the German economy. The most visible consequence is a 17.8% collapse in German car exports to the United States last year. Overall exports to the U.S. fell 9.4% to €146.2 billion, while total trade volume dropped by 5%.

At the same time, China has returned as Germany’s top trading partner. Total trade rose 2.1%, but beneath the surface, tensions are severe: German exports to China fell 9.7% to €81.3 billion, while imports surged 8.8% to €170.6 billion. Germany has become a major importer of Chinese capital goods, especially in computing and electrical equipment, even overtaking Chinese companies in traditional machine-building sectors.

The diagnosis is clear: a severe structural ailment caused by years of disastrous policy frameworks. Germany is losing know-how—or has already ceded it to more dynamic global locations. The era when domestic social issues could be papered over by a strong economy is over. Germany’s social-industrial model, built on engineering excellence, social market principles, and partnership, is history.

The short-lived industrial rebound the government celebrates is merely an expensive, debt-financed stimulus. The only booming sector is defense, producing neither consumer goods nor real value for ordinary citizens. Here, lobby interests are served at the expense of future taxpayers, providing politicians with fleeting talking points for the 2026 election year.

Shifting the Strategic Matrix

Global trade shifts are restructuring the EU and Germany in fundamental ways. What once seemed manageable now reveals deep vulnerabilities. Europe’s energy dependence, worsened by political missteps, is striking: roughly 60% of its energy must be imported. This limits geopolitical maneuverability, particularly in the Middle East, and will likely force Russia’s reintegration into Europe’s energy mix over time.

Rhetoric from Brussels, including EU Foreign Affairs Chief Kaja Kallas, cannot override these realities. The idea that Europe can free itself solely through renewable expansion is naive; it risks an economic disaster reminiscent of Germany’s deindustrialization. Europe must invest heavily in available energy sources, develop domestic resources, and use existing gas and coal as a bridge, while modern nuclear technology is deployed to regain strategic energy sovereignty.

Trade policy exposes another harsh truth: Europe’s centralist economic model, coupled with its obsessive Net-Zero-Emissions approach—ignored globally—acts like abruptly slamming the brakes on a finely tuned high-speed engine. Regulatory overreach and fiscal burdens have eroded productivity, leaving citizens poorer while rivals like China exploit every advantage.

It is practically impossible to curb China’s heavily subsidized export engine through tariffs alone. Structural asymmetries are too great. China can deploy leverage at any time—for instance, restricting rare-earth exports—if Europe tries to shield its markets from Chinese dumping. U.S. deregulation and targeted investment in Germany’s key sectors, especially automotive and machinery, exacerbate the challenge. The ongoing outflow of direct investment, €60–100 billion annually, signals the historic failure of policies that have abandoned free markets in favor of moralistic central planning.

Europe must break free from its internal constraints, return to market-based principles, align more closely with the U.S., and anchor the future of European culture and economy in the Western Hemisphere. Reintegration of Russia into the energy equation is equally essential for a realistic global perspective.