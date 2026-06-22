Getty Images Soars After Securing "Display Agreement" With OpenAI

Getty Images shares jumped 141% in New York premarket trading after the company announced a "display agreement" with OpenAI.

The timing could not have been better for Getty, whose stock had been languishing this year, down roughly 55% before the announcement.

For a company in need of a sentiment boost, the new partnership with OpenAI, which allows Getty content to be displayed in ChatGPT visual responses and gives users richer, higher-quality, properly licensed imagery, is reviving investor sentiment.

About 17% of Getty's float is short, with days to cover at around 4.6.

"The agreement enables the use of Getty Images' content for display within ChatGPT, enhancing the richness of visual responses," Getty wrote in a press release.

CEO Craig Peters stated, "High-quality, licensed visual content makes AI-powered search and discovery more useful and more trustworthy. This partnership with OpenAI reflects a shared recognition of that, and together we will deliver richer visual experiences to ChatGPT users."

Bloomberg noted, "Initially, Getty resisted the technology. It tried developing its own AI image generator and had sued Stability AI, a developer of another popular tool."

Getty's earnings in the first quarter fell short of sales expectations. The media company is still awaiting approval to acquire rival Shutterstock for $3.7 billion.

OpenAI has built a growing list of media and content deals, mostly around licensed content appearing in ChatGPT answers:

The OpenAI-Getty deal likely suggests that Sam Altman's chatbot company is trying to replace scraping/legal fights with paid licensing, attribution, and direct publisher integration.