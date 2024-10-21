Girl Scout Dues Could Rise As Much As 240% Next Year

So much for 2% inflation...

The Girl Scouts could be forced to raise yearly membership from $25 to $85, according to a new report from Fox News. That marks a rise of 240%, for those of you keeping inflation score at home.

Girl Scouts of the USA President Noorain Khan and CEO Bonnie Barczykowski said this week: "We have collectively acknowledged that a membership dues increase is needed which is greater than the 25 percent (or $6.25) the National Board has authority to approve in a single triennium."

"Over the past few years, costs have increased everywhere, and neither GSUSA nor our councils have been immune to this pressure," it continued. "Operating at a deficit — spending more than we bring in — as we have been doing, is not sustainable."

The statement continues: "We can no longer afford to use our financial reserves, and we cannot pass through all escalating costs to our councils."

It says: "The additional revenue generated by national annual membership dues of $85 for girls and $45 for adults will enable all of us, together, to deliver our Movement strategy."

The Fox News report says that Girl Scouts membership has declined in recent years, partly due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, the Boy Scouts, now Scouting America, began accepting girls in 2018.

The Girl Scouts ended the 2023 fiscal year with a $4.4 million deficit, which is projected to grow to $5.6 million by the end of 2024.

Girl Scout troop leader Sally Bertram commented: "I just feel like a triple jump in numbers is going to dissolve the Girl Scouts in southeast Indiana. People out here do not pay that kind of money."

"I think that these girls could lose a lifetime of experiences," she continued.

In a statement to Fox, Girl Scouts said: "Ensuring that Girl Scouts can be here for girls (now and in the future) requires financial resources. Girl Scouts has not raised membership dues in over 8 years."

"This is not a decision we take lightly, which is why 900 delegates representing Girl Scouts’ membership are coming together to weigh options and vote to ensure that Girl Scouts thrive and that, most importantly, every girl has access to the Girl Scout experience so desperately needed today."