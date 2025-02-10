Global Affairs Canada Contributed $1.6 Million In Taxpayer Funds To BBC Charity Pushing DEI In Africa

How soon before we have the Canadian version of DOGE?

Global Affairs Canada (GAC) contributed $1,623,711 in taxpayer funds to BBC Media Action, the charitable arm of the BBC, in 2023–2024, primarily for DEI initiatives in Africa, according to a new report by True North Wire.

Despite this, GAC’s website listed only one BBC Media Action project for that year, costing just over $1.5 million.

The report notes that GAC allocated most of its $1.5 million contribution to a gender equality initiative in Tanzania, “Broadcasting for Change: Empowering Young Women Through Media.”

Although $2.12 million was budgeted for 2023–2024, only $1,536,981 was transferred. The program funded the youth radio show Niambie, aimed at shifting attitudes toward gender equality and promoting young women’s social, economic, and political rights. When asked about the nearly $100,000 in unaccounted funds, GAC requested an indefinite extension to respond.

GAC praised the program’s impact, citing radio content on women’s rights, DEI training for media professionals, and reports that 91% of listeners showed gender equality awareness, with 42% using counseling services. This aligns with Canada’s Feminist International Assistance Policy, which cost $15.5 billion in 2022–2023 alone.

Critics over at True North questioned the spending. “Canadians shouldn’t be forced to pay for our own state broadcaster, and we definitely shouldn’t have our tax dollars going anywhere near another country’s state broadcaster,” said Franco Terrazzano of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, calling GAC "one of the worst waste offenders in the entire government."

He added, “With the government more than $1 trillion in debt, we need to open up the books and cut wasteful spending in every department, and that definitely includes Global Affairs Canada.”

GAC has a history of similar spending. From 2016 to 2020, it provided $4.8 million to BBC Media Action for “Her Voice, Her Rights,” a gender equality media training initiative in Afghanistan.

In October 2024, True North reported GAC spent over $3 million on alcohol, with GAC declining to respond before publication. Other reported expenses included an $8,800 sex toy show in Germany, a $12,500 talk show featuring seniors discussing sex in Taiwan, Austria, and Australia, and a $51,000 monthly bar tab.