Global Stock Rally Fizzles, Futures Flat As Market Rotations Accelerate

US equity futures are flat with small caps underperforming as geopolitics dominate headlines, including aftershocks from the Maduro seizure and a potential US/EU deal that provides a security guarantee for Ukraine potentially with American soldiers maintaining a presence in Ukraine. As of 8:00am ET, S&P futures are flat as a rotation into regional shares broadened and investors awaited fresh data to gauge the outlook for Federal Reserve interest rates; Nasdaq futures gain 0.2% even as Mag 7 names are weaker premarket ex-NVDA which is leading Semis higher after Jensen Huang's CES presentation. Futures took a brief spill overnight just around 3am ET when China announced it would launch export controls on Japan, which is negative for heavy machinery; futures then promptly recovered. Defensives are leading Cyclicals ex-Energy. Bond yields are higher by 1-2bp with USD also bid. Major European markets are mixed with UK leading and France lagging. Asian stocks are off to their best start since 2012 with the MXAP up 3% YTD. Today's US economic calendar includes December final S&P Global US services and composite PMIs at 9:45am. Scheduled Fed speakers include Barkin (8am) and Miran (8:30am)

In premarket trading Mag 7 names are mixed, with Nvidia gaining 0.6% as CEO Jensen Huang said the company’s much-anticipated Rubin data center processors are in production and customers will soon be able to try out the technology.(Alphabet +0.2%, Microsoft is flat, Amazon -0.08%, Meta +0.9%, Apple -0.3%, Tesla -0.6%).

Aeva (AEVA) jumps 23% after the company announced that its 4D LiDAR technology has been selected for the Nvidia Drive Hyperion autonomous vehicle reference platform.

Core Scientific (CORZ) climbs 4% as BTIG upgrades to buy as the dust settles following shareholder rejection in October of its acquisition by CoreWeave.

Frontier Group (ULCC) falls 3% after BofA cut the recommendation on the airline to underperform, expecting cost challenges in 2026 as aircraft rental fees rise.

Microchip (MCHP) rises 4% after the analog chipmaker’s net sales forecast for the third quarter beat the average analyst estimate. Analysts note that the strong sales numbers highlight broad-based recovery.

Oculis (OCS) rises 8% after the drug developer said its experimental therapy, Privosegtor, was granted the FDA’s breakthrough therapy designation for the treatment of optic neuritis — inflammation of the eye nerve.

OneStream Inc. (OS) soars 22% as buyout firm Hg is in advanced talks to acquire the financial software maker, according to people familiar with the matter.

Vistra Corp. (VST) climbs 4% after agreeing to pay roughly $4 billion for 10 natural gas-fired power plants in the US Northeast and Texas to expand the electricity supplier’s generation capacity in fast-growing energy markets.

Zeta Global (ZETA) rises 9% after the software company announced that it has entered a strategic collaboration with OpenAI to power conversational intelligence and agentic applications behind Athena by Zeta, its superintelligent agent built for enterprise marketing.

The New Year rally appears to be losing steam, despite renewed appetite for the AI trade and cyclicals over defensives. Some of the biggest action is in commodities, with an index of base metals surging to the highest since March 2022 and copper rising above $13,000 a ton for the first time, which needless to say, is and will be inflationary. At the same time, stocks in Asia surged, but as Bloomberg notes, are now getting dangerously overbought, along with markets in Europe and emerging markets. The S&P 500’s 14-day relative strength index also suggests that US stocks might have further room to run, in contrast with other regions that have surpassed levels typically seen as overbought. Macro and geopolitical risks are numerous, with Venezuela, Greenland and Taiwan all in the headlines today.



Stock investors have so far been largely unfazed by tensions in Venezuela, extending a three-year bull run that’s been fueled by demand for AI–linked shares. The next leg of the rally will depend in part on how quickly the Fed moves to further ease monetary policy, with business activity and jobs market data due this week to help shape rate expectations.

“We are waiting for data,” said Emilie Tetard, a cross-asset strategist at Natixis. “Before this data, as macro uncertainty is probably stronger in the US vs. the rest of the world, it’s a good time to put in place the diversification.”

Meanwhile, US oil producers such as Chevron Corp. and ConocoPhillips extended gains on President Donald Trump’s plans for the reconstruction of Venezuela’s crude industry.

The AI narrative is getting a boost from announcements at CES. AMD unveiled a new chip for corporate data centers, with CEO Lisa Su noting on AI that “we don’t have nearly enough compute for what we could possibly do.” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the company’s highly-anticipated Rubin processors are on track for deployment by customers in the second half. “Demand is really high,” he said. And Intel’s comeback bid is relying on laptops shown at CES that are based on processors with a new design. As Bear Traps report Larry McDonald puts it, "the Pumpmaster is on Stage Again": Nvidia CEO Huang keynote address confirmed that Vera Rubin is now in full production and is expected to propel Nvidia back into the position of undisputed technical leader. Jensen noted that Vera Rubin contains 6 separate, revolutionary chips, and in years past, each one would have been made by a separate company, but Nvidia does them all itself.

In the geopolitical sphere, Venezuela’s new acting president Delcy Rodríguez is seen as a choice that could stabilize Venezuela’s oil-based economy and facilitate American business. Elsewhere, Trump’s rationale for intervening in Venezuela is fueling concerns among European officials that they could soon face an existential dilemma over Greenland.

Elsewhere, the data may be on the side of bulls. According to Bloomberg, there have been just four years when the S&P 500 fell at least 15% and and still managed to achieve an annual advance of 15% or more. It happened in 1982, 2009, 2020 — and in 2025. The previous cases have all been followed by strong gains during the next year. Still, Wall Street bulls need a lot to go right if 2026 is going to deliver a fourth straight year of double-digit returns. Read more in today’s Taking Stock.

European stocks are mixed regionally, with the broad Stoxx 600 higher by 0.2%; health care leads, tech lags while miners are lifted after copper surged to a fresh record amid a renewed rush to ship the base metal to the US. Consumer products and services shares lag, with Adidas tailing the sector. Here are some of the biggest movers on Tuesday:

InPost shares rise as much as 20% after the Polish logistics firm announced it had received an indicative proposal regarding a potential acquisition.

Next shares climb as much as 3.7%, the most since October, after the fashion retailer reported strong Christmas sales and boosted its profit guidance for the fifth time this financial year.

Tesco shares climb as much as 3.4% after Worldpanel by Numerator said the British grocer had increased sales and market share in the run-up to Christmas, taking its greatest slice of shoppers’ spend in more than a decade.

Daimler Truck shares rise as much as 5.6%, hitting the highest level in four months, after the release of positive data for a key measure of North American truck orders.

SMG Swiss Marketplace Group shares surge as much as a record 17%, after it announced an “amicable” agreement with Switzerland’s Price Supervisor regarding investigations into the Ricardo platform and SMG Real Estate business.

Infineon shares rise as much as 5.1% after US peer Microchip gave an upbeat forecast and Bank of America lifted its price target, partly due to AI server exposure.

Adidas shares fall as much as 7.6% after Bank of America downgraded the stock to underperform, predicting a “material stepdown” in growth for the sportswear sector. Retailer JD Sports was cut to neutral, and its shares fall 7.2%.

DSM-Firmenich shares drop as much as 1.3% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to equal-weight, citing lingering uncertainty around the animal, nutrition and health exit structure and tough mid-term strategic targets for the core business.

Liontrust Asset Management shares sink as much as 7.7%, the most in six months, as Deutsche Bank analysts cut their recommendation on the firm to sell from hold, and slash the target price by a third.

“It reflects a continuation of a theme that we are in the early innings of, which started last year, i.e. that US exceptionalism has peaked and has started to unwind,” Raymond Sagayam, managing partner at Banque Pictet & Cie SA, told Bloomberg TV.

Asian equities rose to a fresh record high, with a rally in Chinese shares helping fuel stronger risk appetite for the region. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 1.2%, poised for a fourth straight day of gains in what is poised to be its best-ever start to a year. Tech again remained a focus, with TSMC, SK Hynix and Hitachi among the biggest contributors to the benchmark’s advance. Key gauges in mainland China, Hong Kong as well as Japan rose more than 1%. China’s onshore CSI 300 Index climbed to the highest in four years on enthusiasm for the country’s AI industry and growing signs of an economic recovery. Investors hope for an extension of last year’s gains as Beijing backs key sectors and implements measures to curb excessive competition and revive the ailing property market. A subindex of financial shares also helped boost the Asian benchmark, after US peers climbed overnight. Japanese banks jumped after central bank Governor Ueda said he intends to keep raising rates in line with inflation. The rally in Asian stocks at the start of the year underscores their rising appeal for global investors wary of high tech valuations in the US and the prospect of a weakening dollar. It also points to the room left to run in the region’s tech shares, with Samsung Electronics Co. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. powering the gains over the past few days.

In FX, German inflation weighed on the euro, lifting the Bloomberg Dollar Index higher by 0.1%. G-10 FX moves are limited.

In rates, treasuries hold small losses in early US session, unwinding a portion of Monday’s gains with oil futures rising further and stock index futures stalled near record highs. European bonds outperform following soft German regional inflation prints. US yields are 1bp-2bp cheaper with curve spreads steeper; 2s10s topped 72bp, approaching 2025 wides; 10-year near 4.17% is about 1bp cheaper on the day, with bunds and gilts in the sector outperforming by about 3bp. German yields are lower by around 2bps across the curve following soft regional inflation metrics. In contrast, US yields are higher with the curve bear-steepening.

In commodities, WTI crude futures are building on yesterday’s gains, up 0.3%. There’s mixed fortunes for precious metals with spot silver higher by 2.2%. Gold faded initial gains and is now up just 0.2% while LME copper hit further all-time-highs, up 1.3%.Bitcoin has slipped throughout the session, trades lower by 0.4%.

US economic calendar includes December final S&P Global US services and composite PMIs at 9:45am. Scheduled Fed speakers include Barkin (8am) and Miran (8:30am)

Top Overnight News

China imposed controls on exports to Japan that could have military use, intensifying a dispute between Asia’s top economies over remarks Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi made last year on Taiwan. BBG

Trump asked Marco Rubio to oversee an economic and political overhaul of Venezuela, leading a team that includes officials working on energy, finance and military police, White House adviser Stephen Miller said. BBG

In late night Truth Social post, Trump announced that Danish territory is now an American “protectorate.” Denmark and the broader NATO alliance are extremely concerned the US could imminently seize Greenland and paralyze the NATO alliance. The Atlantic

Trump said he believes the U.S. oil industry could get expanded operations in Venezuela "up and running" in fewer than 18 months. "A tremendous amount of money will have to be spent, and the oil companies will spend it, and then they’ll get reimbursed by us or through revenue," he said. NBC

Nvidia’s Rubin data-center chips are now in production as strong AI demand drives the need for more powerful systems, CEO Jensen Huang said. Rival AMD unveiled a new AI chip for corporate data-center use. BBG

Nvidia said it has seen strong demand from customers in China for the H200 chip that the Trump administration has said it will consider letting the chipmaker ship to that country. BBG

The Trump admin is planning to meet with executives from U.S. oil companies later this week to discuss boosting Venezuelan oil production. The meetings are crucial to the administration's hopes of getting top U.S. oil companies back into the South American nation. RTRS

MCHP +430 bps in premkt after issuing its second upside preannouncement of the quarter, indicating potential recovery in demand for industrial and automotive chips.

Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at a GOP member retreat at 10:00am ET on Tuesday and will participate in a policy meeting at 2:30pm ET.

Trump posted "Pregnant Women, DON’T USE TYLENOL UNLESS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY, DON’T GIVE TYLENOL TO YOUR YOUNG CHILD FOR VIRTUALLY ANY REASON, BREAK UP THE MMR SHOT INTO THREE TOTALLY SEPARATE SHOTS". Full post "Pregnant Women, DON’T USE TYLENOL UNLESS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY, DON’T GIVE TYLENOL TO YOUR YOUNG CHILD FOR VIRTUALLY ANY REASON, BREAK UP THE MMR SHOT INTO THREE TOTALLY SEPARATE SHOTS (NOT MIXED!), TAKE CHICKEN P SHOT SEPARATELY, TAKE HEPATITAS B SHOT AT 12 YEARS OLD, OR OLDER, AND, IMPORTANTLY, TAKE VACCINE IN 5 SEPARATE MEDICAL VISITS! President DJT".

Trade/Tariffs

China Commerce Ministry imposes export controls on dual-use items to Japan, effective immediately

A more detailed look at global markets courtesy of Newsquawk

APAC stocks were mostly higher following the positive handover from Wall Street, where all major indices gained amid outperformance in energy and a softer yield environment. ASX 200 was the laggard with the index dragged lower by weakness in defensives and the top weighted financial sector, while metal and mining stocks were boosted after the recent climb in underlying commodity prices and reports of an AUD 8.8bln takeover offer for BlueScope Steel. Nikkei 225 rallied at the open to back above the 52,000 level with the advances led by mining and tech-related stocks. Hang Seng and Shanghai Comp conformed to the predominantly upbeat mood, with outperformance in Hong Kong helped by strength in some property names and miners, while aluminium producer China Hongqiao Group led the advances as aluminium prices printed fresh three-year highs.

Top Asian News

Japan sold JPY 1.96tln 10yr JGB, b/c 3.30x (prev. 3.59x), average yield 2.095% (prev. 1.872%). Lowest accepted price 99.99 vs prev. 98.53. Average accepted price 100.04 vs prev. 98.57. Tail in price 0.05 vs prev. 0.04.

Japan's nuclear regulator said no irregularities at Chugoku Electric's (9504 JT) Shimane nuclear power plant following the earthquake.

Earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 strikes at the Shimane Prefecture in Japan, according to NIED

European bourses (STOXX 600 U/C) opened with very modest gains, but have indices have since slipped a touch off best levels to show a bit more of a mixed picture in Europe. European sectors are mixed, with Health Care, Energy, and Basic Resource leading. Energy is advancing on higher crude prices, despite the absence of a clear catalyst. On a stock-specific basis, the sector is also being supported by gains in heavyweight names such as Shell (+1.6%) and BP (+1.9%). Meanwhile, sentiment in Basic Resources has been underpinned by strength in metal prices.

Top European News

'Coalition of the Willing' to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine

FX

DXY resides in a narrow 98.161-98.425 range after recovering from worst levels on the back of some EUR softness (more below), although price action across FX thus far has been muted vs other markets (Equities, Fixed Income, Commodities). The US docket for today only consists of S&P Services and Composite Final PMIs alongside commentary from Fed's Barkin and Miran. Perhaps more importantly, US President Trump is due to give remarks later today.

EUR is on a softer footing, with early weakness commencing shortly after the revisions lower to the French PMIs, whilst downward revisions in German Composite and EZ PMIs further weighed on the single currency. Moreover, German State CPIs were more dovish than the Nationwide figure (at 13:00 GMT) implies. EUR/USD resides towards the bottom end of a 1.1708-1.1743.

GBP/USD trades flat towards the bottom of a 1.3528-1.3568 range with little immediate move seen on the slight revision higher in UK Services and Composite PMIs, with EUR/GBP flat intraday in a narrow 0.8644-0.8660. USD/JPY is also flat in a 156.17-156.80 range and largely trading at the whim of the USD.

Antipodeans also see little price action but AUD continues to be supported by the recent rally in copper and gold.

Fixed Income

Benchmarks began the morning on the backfoot, with downside of around five and 20 ticks for USTs and Bunds respectively. Action that came as the benchmarks trimmed into and through the APAC session, with further pressure emanating from weak demand at the Japanese 10yr tap; an auction that sent JGBs lower from 132.23 to a 131.93 session trough, trimming initial gains of around 15 ticks to losses of 16 at worst.

Since, the complex generally benefited incrementally from a dip in the risk tone as China imposed export-controls on dual-use items to Japan.

For EGBs, no real move to the French Prelim. HICP metrics, which came in as expected M/M and slightly cooler than expected Y/Y at 0.7% (prev. 0.8%). More pertinently, the German State CPIs ahead of the 13:00GMT nationwide figure, where consensus is for the headline Y/Y to moderate to 2.0% (prev. 2.3%) and the HICP Y/Y to 2.2% (prev. 2.6%); for the respective M/M, at 0.3% (prev. -0.2%) and 0.4% (prev. -0.5%). State CPIs lifted Bunds to a 127.67 high, firmer by 27 ticks at most. A move perhaps driven by the M/M for North Rhine-Westphalia coming in at 0.0% (prev. -0.3%), cooler than the nationwide expectations, as above, for a lift to 0.2% (prev. -0.2%).

Ahead, USTs look to remarks from Fed's 2027 voter Barkin, text and Q&A expected, before the region's own Final PMIs.

Germany sells EUR 4.4547bln vs exp. EUR 6bln 2.00% 2027 Schatz: b/c 1.93x (prev. 1.7x), average yield 2.11% (prev. 2.05%), retention 24.22% (prev. 20.82%).

Commodities

Crude benchmarks started the APAC session on the backfoot, paring back some of Monday's gains before extending higher as the European session gets underway, despite a lack of crude-specific drivers.

WTI and Brent pulled back to a low of USD 57.85/bbl and USD 61.31/bbl respectively after peaking at USD 58.51/bbl and USD 61.89/bbl in Monday's session. Benchmarks then bid higher pretty aggressively despite a clear explanation for the move, reaching a session high of USD 58.67/bbl and USD 62.14/bbl before pulling back slightly.

Spot XAU trades choppy but managing to hold onto modest gains as the yellow metal sits above USD 4450/oz. After dipping to a trough of USD 4428/oz early in the APAC session, XAU extended on Monday's gains to peak at USD 4476/oz as European traders entered the market. Thus far, the yellow metal is trading in a tight USD 26/oz band above USD 4450/oz.

3M LME Copper continued its bid to new ATHs throughout the Asia-Pac session, following the risk-on tone in Asian equities. The red metal opened at USD 13.1k/t and immediately bid higher, peaking at USD 13.39k/t as the European session gets underway. As equities started to pull back, led by Nikkei 225 futures, following the imposition of export controls on dual-use items to Japan by China, 3M LME Copper has started to fall lower and is currently trading at USD 13.24k/t.

China skips retail gasoline and diesel price adjustment.

Goldman Sachs said Chinese steel mills face an extended period of depressed margins as efforts to cut capacity in the sector goes slower than expected, while exports remain high.

ANZ said Venezuela oil output increase is unlikely until the end of the decade as aging infrastructure will require billions of dollars in spending, according to Bloomberg.

Morgan Stanley expects another period of softness for crude ahead, Brent to fall into the mid-high USD 50/bbl region for the majority of 2026. Expect the market to be in a "significant" surplus before then returning to balance in H2-2027.

Geopolitics

"Syria: Israeli forces infiltrate the southern countryside of Quneitra", according to Al Arabiya.

Israeli Air Force struck multiple sites in Lebanon on Monday and early Tuesday, ahead of a key disarmament meeting, according to POLITICO.

North Korea accuses Japan of reinvasion plotting over record-high defence budget, according to Yonhap.

Shooting reported near presidential palace in Caracas, although Venezuelan government said situation is under control.

US House Speaker Johnson said not expecting US troops on the ground in Venezuela, according to Bloomberg's Erik Wasson.

Witnesses reportedly heard loud blasts near the Presidential Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, according to Bloomberg's Erik Wasson.

Al Jazeera notes report of Israeli raid on vicinity of southern Lebanese town of Al-Ghaziyah.

US President Trump has a list of demands for Venezuela's new leader including stopping oil sales to US rivals, according to POLITICO. "U.S. officials have told Delcy Rodriguez that they want to see at least three moves from her: cracking down on drug flows; kicking out Iranian, Cuban and other operatives of countries or networks hostile to Washington; and stopping the sale of oil to U.S. adversaries".

US President Trump said Venezuela has to be fixed before elections and that acting President Rodriguez has been cooperating with the US, while Trump's advisor Miller said Venezuela is cooperating with the US and needs US permission to do any commerce. said:. US may subsidise an effort by oil companies to rebuild the country's energy infrastructure. Would not need lawmakers to act in order for him to send US troops back into Venezuela.

CIA reportedly concluded that Venezuela's Maduro regime loyalists were best placed to lead Venezuela after Maduro, according to WSJ.

US Event Calendar

8:00 am: Fed’s Barkin Speaks on Economic Outlook

8:30 am: Fed’s Miran Speaks on Fox Business

9:45 am: Dec F S&P Global U.S. Services PMI, est. 52.9, prior 52.9

9:45 am: Dec F S&P Global U.S. Composite PMI, prior 53

DB's Jim Reid concludes the overnight wrap

From nautical disasters to economic ones, yesterday I published a short chart pack (link here) which documents the remarkable long-term decline of the Venezuelan economy, with a particular focus on the sharp deterioration since the early 2010s. In terms of other pieces, our new Head of Geopolitcal Research Helen Belopolsky in my team published a

From nautical disasters to economic ones, yesterday I published a short chart pack (link here) which documents the remarkable long-term decline of the Venezuelan economy, with a particular focus on the sharp deterioration since the early 2010s. In terms of other pieces, our new Head of Geopolitcal Research Helen Belopolsky in my team published a

quick note here on what the story tells us about Trump 2.0 in 2026 and our LatAm economist Francisco Campos published a blog here on the implications for the region.

So, in a fascinating start to the year, developments in Venezuela continued to dominate the headlines yesterday, as investors were finally able to react to the removal of President Nicolás Maduro. But for global markets, the striking thing was how most assets were almost completely unfazed by the geopolitical risk. The S&P 500 (+0.64%) closed -0.43% beneath its record high, and Europe’s STOXX 600 (+0.94%) hit a fresh record. And despite an uptick in oil prices (reversing the small dip at the Asian open yesterday), there was even a bond rally on both sides of the Atlantic too, as a weak ISM manufacturing print pushed yields lower for 10yr Treasuries (-3.0bps) and bunds (-3.0bps).

In terms of the latest, Maduro appeared in a New York court yesterday, pleading not guilty to drug trafficking and other charges and claiming “I am still president”. Meanwhile, in Venezuela Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in as interim president, calling for peace in the country. Overall, this left a sense that a smooth transition was playing out for now, though there were reports of some explosions in Caracas last night.

Whilst global markets saw little reaction to the Venezuela developments, a few specific assets did see some outsized moves. Most obviously, there was a clear reaction among Venezuela’s bonds, with those maturing in 2027 surging by +29.28% on the day, moving up to 42.5 cents on the dollar. Another beneficiary were US oil stocks, and energy companies in the S&P 500 were up +2.67% yesterday. That included Chevron (the only major US oil company still operating in Venezuela), which posted a +5.10% increase, alongside big jumps for oil services majors SLB (+8.96%) and Halliburton (+7.84%). Last night, Trump suggested the administration might subsidise investment to rebuild Venezuela’s oil production and, according to Bloomberg, Energy Secretary Chris Wright plans to meet with oil executives this week. Meanwhile, precious metals also saw the usual uptick we normally get in times of geopolitical stress, with gold (+2.70%) and silver (+5.18%) prices experiencing strong gains as well. Silver continuing its stunning gains from recent weeks.

Against this backdrop, oil prices had a topsy-turvy session, swinging between gains and losses through the day. Initially when markets opened, there had been optimism that Maduro’s removal would open the way for higher oil production, particularly if US companies went in to repair the infrastructure as Trump had indicated. So that meant Brent crude initially fell beneath $60/bbl, down -1.65% from its closing level on Friday. But as the session went on, those initial hopes were tempered by the realisation that it would be difficult to rebuild that infrastructure quickly, and without significant cost. In the near-term there may even be disruption to the current Venezuelan supply, forcing normal buyers to quickly purchase elsewhere. So oil prices clawed back those losses to close up +1.66% at $61.76/bbl. In Asia it's down around -0.3%.

In the meantime, there’s also been renewed focus on Greenland, given Trump’s weekend comments that “We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security”. That led to a response from Danish PM Mette Frederiksen yesterday, who said she took Trump’s threats seriously, and that “if the US chooses to attack another NATO country militarily, then everything stops, including NATO”.

Whilst there were plenty of geopolitical developments, global equity and bond markets took those in their stride yesterday, with a cross-asset advance on both sides of the Atlantic. In part, that was down to a softer-than-expected ISM manufacturing print in the US, which raised hopes that the Fed would keep cutting rates this year. The headline measure for that fell to a 14-month low of 47.9 in December, and both the new orders (47.7) and employment (44.9) components were also clearly in contractionary territory. Prices paid (58.5) were within a couple of tenths of expectations. Fed funds futures were pricing in 60bps of cuts by the December 2026 meeting at the close, up +2.2bps compared with Friday. And in turn, US Treasuries rallied across the curve, with the 2yr yield (-2.2bps) down to 3.45%, whilst the 10yr yield (-3.0bps) fell to 4.16%. Overnight, they are back up +1.2bps and +2.0bps respectively.

The prospect of faster rate cuts and the absence of a negative shock from the Venezuela developments meant it was also a good day for equities. Indeed, the S&P 500 (+0.64%) moved back within half a percent of its record high on Christmas Eve. The Dow Jones (+1.23%) reached a new record high of its own, with the small cap Russell 2000 (+1.58%) also surging as cyclical stocks outperformed. And the Mag-7 (+0.88%) rebounded after a run of 5 consecutive losses. Meanwhile in Europe, there were a whole bunch of records, with the STOXX 600 (+0.94%) and the DAX (+1.34%) both closing at record highs, whilst Italy’s FTSE MIB (+1.04%) closed at its highest level since 2000.

Otherwise in Europe, Bloomberg reported yesterday that Italy planned to support the EU free-trade agreement with Mercosur. The article said that they’d back the deal when ambassadors vote on January 9, enabling the EU to sign on January 12. Meanwhile, sovereign bonds also rallied across the continent, with 10yr bund yields (-3.0bps) coming down to 2.87%, moving off their two-year high on Friday.

In Asia, equity markets are on course for their best start to a year since 2012. As I check my screens, the Hang Seng (+1.64%), Shanghai Comp (+1.19%), Nikkei (+1.09%) and the KOSPI (+0.93%) are all leading the way. Japan's Topix is surging +1.46% to reach a record high, bolstered by widespread gains in technology, industrial, and export-oriented sectors. S&P 500 (+0.13%) and NASDAQ 100 (+0.24%) futures are both inching higher along with European futures.

10-year JGBs are +1.4bps at 2.123%, marking its highest point since 1999, after an auction that went ok. The bid-to-cover ratio was recorded at 3.30, in contrast to 3.59 from the last auction and a 12-month average of 3.24. 30-year JGB yields are up +3.9bps.

Looking at the day ahead now, the main data releases will be the German and French CPI prints for December, along with the final services and composite PMIs for December from the US and Europe. Otherwise, central bank speakers include the ECB’s Villeroy and Cipollone, along with the Fed’s Barkin.