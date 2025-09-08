GM CEO Mary Barra Sells 40% Of Stock As EV Slowdown Pauses Cadillac Lyriq, Vistiq Production 

A General Motors spokesperson confirmed to the Detroit Free Press that CEO Mary Barra sold 994,863 shares last month, valued at roughly $35.4 million. The sale accounted for 40% of Barra's personal stake in the struggling legacy automaker, which is facing a slowdown in electric vehicle sales.

Barra's fire sale, one of her largest ever, included shares linked to performance rewards dating back to 2011, plus a wind-down of her estate-planning trust. It should be noted that these sales occurred under her 10B5-1 plan.

Here's the breakdown (view Form 4 here) of the selling:

Sold 297,000 shares at an average price of $58.24, making up to roughly $17.3 million.

Sold 235,000 in money options at a strike price of $39, adding up to roughly $4.5 million.

Sold 375,024 in the money options with a strike price of $35.49, adding up to roughly $8.5 million.

Sold 87,839 shares from the annuity trust priced at $58.13, making roughly $5.1 million.

The Detroit Free Press cited Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives, who said Barra's stock sale should not be viewed as alarming.

"We are not concerned about this, and it's about shares that hit some triggers," Ives said, adding, "Barra remains a key part of the GM's success, and we do not view this as a needle mover."

Barra's selling raises a new question: What does that say about GM's future?

Bloomberg data shows that Barra's stock sales began in the summer of 2024 and have continued ever since, reducing her total position to 2018 levels. Barra became CEO in January 2014.

The selling comes as the Detroit Free Press announced in recent days that GM's Spring Hill Assembly plant in Tennessee will experience several weeks of downtime. The plant makes the Cadillac Lyriq SUV and Vistiq.

Additionally, GM's Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas City, Kansas, and its CAMI Assembly Plant line in Ingersoll, Ontario, are adjusting production plans.

"General Motors is making strategic production adjustments in alignment with expected slower EV industry growth and customer demand by leveraging our flexible ICE and EV manufacturing footprint," GM spokesman Kevin Kelly told Detroit Free Press last week.

Sales are slowing.

Only time will tell what 17 months of selling stock means for the future of GM's leadership.