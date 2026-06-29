GM Replaces 1,000 Factory Zero Workers With 50 Robots

General Motors is once again under the microscope after expanding automation at its Detroit-based Factory Zero plant, installing about 50 collaborative robots not long after cutting more than 1,000 positions, according to Yahoo Finance.

The decision reflects a broader shift across the auto industry as manufacturers lean more heavily on robotics and AI to improve efficiency while labor groups warn about the impact on employment.

Factory Zero, where GM builds the GMC Hummer EV and Chevrolet Silverado EV, was originally marketed as the centerpiece of the company's electric vehicle ambitions. Instead, inconsistent EV demand has forced production adjustments, temporary downtime, and workforce reductions, even as GM continues pouring money into advanced manufacturing technology.

The newly installed Fanuc cobots assist employees with attaching body panels during assembly. GM says the machines are intended to reduce repetitive, physically taxing work and improve safety—not eliminate workers. Even so, their arrival shortly after significant layoffs has sparked concern on the factory floor.

The Yahoo Finance article notes that the United Auto Workers' Local 22 has challenged the rollout, filing grievances over the new equipment and arguing that employees have good reason to question what expanded automation means for future staffing levels. GM maintains that robotics complement, rather than replace, human workers by allowing employees to focus on more skilled tasks.

The investment fits into GM's long-term manufacturing strategy. The company has spent the last several years highlighting artificial intelligence and automation as key parts of its future, including a partnership with NVIDIA to develop AI-powered factory systems. CEO Mary Barra has repeatedly said advanced technology is critical to improving productivity and keeping GM competitive.

The trend extends well beyond GM. Companies including Toyota and BMW are accelerating their own investments in robotic manufacturing as rising labor costs and competitive pressures push the industry toward greater automation. Following the UAW's 2023 contract, GM estimated the agreement would add roughly $500 to the cost of every vehicle it builds.

With automation becoming more sophisticated each year, the debate over where robots end and human workers begin is only likely to intensify. As the next UAW negotiations approach in 2028, the role of AI and robotics on factory floors is shaping up to be one of the industry's biggest labor issues.