"Going To Rock A Lot Of Things": Pentair Crashes After Guidance Cut And CFO Exit As Pool Boom Fades

Pentair shares crashed in early U.S. cash trading after the swimming pool equipment and water treatment systems company slashed its 2026 outlook. Preliminary second-quarter results also missed estimates, while the sudden departure of its CFO raises questions about the company's trajectory and whether the Covid-era pool boom has finally run its course.

Pentair now expects full-year adjusted earnings of $4.60 to $4.80 per share, down from prior estimates of $5.30 to $5.40, and well below the Bloomberg consensus estimate of $5.33.

Preliminary second quarter sales were about $930 million, while adjusted earnings of roughly $1.12 per share missed the $1.47 consensus.

Goldman analysts told clients earlier:

Watching PNR down 18% pre-market – big guide down last night + CFO resigning. This is going to rock a lot of things consumer today – PNR sells equipment into the pool end market. POOL HAYW are the other names people will sell. But broad negative read.

The Covid-era pool boom boosted Pentair's revenues beginning in the second half of 2020, and quarterly revenues have since flatlined around $1 billion.

Here's what other Wall Street analysts are saying (courtesy of Bloomberg):

RBC Capital Markets (sector perform from outperform)

Analyst Deane Dray downgrades to sector perform after a "negative preannouncement, full year guidance cut, and surprise CFO departure after just four months in the role"

Says Pool channel destocking is "clearly proving far worse" than previously communicated by management; says lack of visibility of recovery makes it a "show-me story for now"

TD Cowen (sell)

Analyst Joe Giordano sees a "significant" miss and that "magnitude of the reset highlights questions around market share dynamics and underlying market health into 2027"

Says announcement suggests "more extreme" underperformance, "sizeable" change in market dynamics, or combination of both

Citi (buy)

Analyst Andrew Kaplowitz says quarterly revenue miss was "meaningful," flagging company commentary that Pool channel inventory weighed on results

Say that even with leadership and business changes "we acknowledge that remaining 3Q destocking actions and investor concern around PNR's Pool market share could keep shares pressured in the near-term"

It remains unclear how or when Pentair's pool business will recover. Perhaps lower interest rates and another pandemic-driven home improvement boom are what it will take to revive demand.