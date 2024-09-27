Gold & Crypto Rip As US Stocks Shrug Off Shanghai Money-Drop

One of these things is not like the others...

Source: Bloomberg

Chynaaah crushed it this week as Beijing unleashed the bazooka to Make China Wealthy Again after one of our best-timed calls ever...

One week later: best week for China since 2008 https://t.co/wcppwoz2rd pic.twitter.com/lCinp26fyB — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 27, 2024

European equities benefited more from the apparent liquidity-gasm coming from the east, but US equities were mixed on the week with Small Caps actually ending lower and Nasdaq managing only a 1% gain (well offthe 2.5% gains at the peak mid-week)...

Not exactly the kind of week the bull shad hoped for when China dropped their Headlines.

Mag7 stocks ended the week unchanged...

China Internet stocks soared 32% MTD, while Mag7 stocks are up just 3%...

'Most Shorted' stocks managed decent gains on the week (thanks to Thursday and Friday)...

Growth and Value were equally (mildly) impressed this week

Fed rate-cut expectations chopped around but were basically unchanged on the week (thanks to a dovish shift today)...

Treasury yields were mixed on the week and only modestly changed close-to-close on the week with the short-end outperforming (2Y -3bps, 30Y +1bps)...

The yield curve steepened notably to start the week, then flattened aggressively yesterday, bouncing back off unchanged on the week today...

The dollar weakened for the 4th straight week, closing at its lowest since Dec 2023...

Gold rallied for the 3rd straight week, breaking to new record highs before today's sell-off...

Bitcoin also rallied the 3rd straight week, breaking above $66,000 today...

Ethereum rallied off January lows and broke above $2700 this week...

Despite all the stimmies and WW3 risk, oil prices were lower on the week (of course)...

Finally, macro growth data is surprising to the upside, and macro inflation data is surprising to the downside...

Does that look like an environment that needed a 50bps rate-cut? Or that needs 75-100bps more by the end of the year?

Perhaps this is why gold and crypto is rallying hard...

US Sovereign risk exploding higher... did The Fed cut rates to rescue the Treasury?