Gold Surges To New Record High After Hot PPI As ECB/WSJ Trigger Dollar Dump

ECB cut rates by 25bps as expected (along with a stagflationary cut to growth and hike to inflation forecasts) but all eyes were on US data. A hotter than expected PPI followed the hotter than expected core CPI pushed rate-cut expectations lower (although jobless claims fell). Interestingly, rate cut expectations for 2024 jumped after the ugly 30Y auction and WSJ Fed-whisperer Nick Timiraos comments (which were entirely useless, merely stating that policymakers were considering whether to cut by 25bp or 50bp)...

As the chart above shows, the shift in rate cut expectations was away from 2024 and into 2025 today... even though Sept rate-cut odds shifted dovishly after Timiraos (erasing all of yesterday's CPI-driven hawkish shoft)...

...and despite the hawkish shift in US STIRs, the dollar dumped as EURUSD rallied after The ECB statement had a smidge of hawkishness (about domestic inflation fears) and then the WSJ comments accelerated the decline...

...the dollar weakness drove gold to a new record high above $2550...

Small Caps (big short squeeze) and Mega-Cap tech (safe haven flows and NVDA) dominated the equity indices today with the Dow lagging (but still higher)...

'Most Shorted' stocks dipped and ripped...

...and Mag7 stocks extended their rebound...

Goldman's trading desk noted that they were seeing the market "quiet flow wise with volumes muted and S&P top of book tracking lower."

Our floor is -3% better for sale with HF’s $120mm net for sale (Short sales are outpacing long sales) and LO’s $250mm net to buy. LOs buying Hcare and Tech vs HFs selling Discretionary + macro Products.

Back to bond land, yields were higher across the curve (with the long-end marginally underperforming - 30Y +3bps, 2Y +1bp) leaving rates back to unchanged on the week...

...with the 30Y yield breaking back above 4.00% (after the ugly auction)...

...and 2s10s briefly inverted again today, before reverting back to bear steepening and dis-inversion...

Oil prices extended their rebound with WTI testing up towards $70 handle again...

Bitcoin also extended its rebound, back above $58,000...

Ethereum continues to underperform, dropping to a new post-DeFi-boom low relative to bitcoin...

Finally, with gold at record highs, real yields have started to shift back lower...

What's more likely a return to negative real yields or gold back at $500?