Goldman: DOGE Sparks "Cautious View" On Gov't IT & Services And Defense Stocks

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) launched a precision strike against the "Deep State" by winding down USAID and rolling it into the State Department, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio now serving as the acting administrator of the once-rogue agency, which had functioned as an unlimited piggy bank for globalist Democrats. In a broader push for government efficiency, President Trump announced a freeze on all foreign assistance spending and has offered federal workers buyouts, including the entire workforce of the CIA and many other agencies.

A new era of government efficiency, led by Musk, a special government employee at DOGE, has unsettled investors in Government IT & Services and large-cap Defense companies.

Goldman Noah Poponak, Connor Dessert, and others updated clients on these two sectors, including commentary from various management teams, whispers from traders, and their take on market drivers.