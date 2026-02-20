Goldman Sachs The Latest Firm To Ditch DEI Hiring Criteria

Goldman Sachs is the latest firm to scrap the DEI scam from its board policies.

In fact, the bank is preparing to strip race, gender identity, sexual orientation and other demographic factors from the guidelines used to evaluate potential directors, according to people familiar with the plans who spoke to the Wall Street Journal.

Which begs the question to begin with: why were we ever picking directors based on race and gender identity? Isn't that...racist?

The Journal wrote that Goldman's governance committee currently considers experience, background and perspective, along with a diversity category that includes various DEI-related demographics. That demographic component is expected to be removed.

The change comes after a proposal from the National Legal and Policy Center, a small shareholder, which urged the firm to eliminate diversity-based criteria.

Goldman told the group it would revise the language, and the proposal was withdrawn. Formal approval from the board is anticipated soon.

The nonprofit has argued that using diversity characteristics in board selection could expose companies to discrimination claims.

The move is part of a broader pullback. Over the past year, Goldman has scaled down several diversity initiatives, adjusted its One Million Black Women program by removing explicit references to race, and ended its policy requiring certain companies to have diverse boards before going public with the bank.

The shift follows a wider change in the political and regulatory climate surrounding corporate DEI efforts since President Trump won the 2024 election and made it clear that DEI, ESG and the "green new scam" would be frowned upon by his administration.