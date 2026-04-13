Goldman Stock Slides After FICC Unexpectedly Misses Despite Highest Overall Profit In 5 Years

Goldman Sachs reported its highest quarterly profit in five years, as the bank's equities traders beat their own previous all-time quarterly high revenue by more than $1 billion thanks to a surge in market volatility due to the war in Iran; however this stellar performance in equities was offset by an unexpected drop in FICC revenues. Here are Goldman's Q1 results in a nutshell:

EPS $17.55, exp. $16.41

Net revenue $17.23 billion, +14% y/y, exp. $16.95 billion Equities sales & trading revenue $5.33 billion, estimate $4.9 billion FICC sales & trading revenue $4.01 billion, estimate $4.87 billion Net interest income $3.56 billion, +23% y/y, estimate $3.52 billion (Bloomberg Consensus) Global Banking & Markets net revenues $12.74 billion, +19% y/y, estimate $12.5 billion Investment banking revenue $2.84 billion Advisory revenue $1.49 billion, +89% y/y, estimate $1.27 billion Equity underwriting rev. $535 million, +45% y/y, estimate $478.4 million Debt underwriting rev. $811 million, +7.8% y/y, estimate $771.7 million

Total deposits $561 billion, +12% q/q

Provision for credit losses $315 million, +9.8% y/y

Total operating expenses $10.43 billion, +14% y/y, estimate $10.35 billion Compensation expenses $5.41 billion, +11% y/y, estimate $5.51 billion



The Wall Street bank reported first-quarter net income of $5.6bn, up 19% from a year ago and better than the $5.3BN median analyst consensus.

Goldman’s chief executive David Solomon said the “geopolitical landscape remains very complex”.

Goldman’s equities traders delivered revenues of $5.33BN, up 27% YoY, and ahead of the $4.9BN expected; This was the highest three-month haul by any bank in history, and was also more than $1 billion higher than the $4.31 billion record set in the fourth quarter of last year as Goldman benefited from wild market swings triggered by a string of geopolitical shocks. The equities boom was also driven by a surge in equities financing, which includes lending to large hedge fund clients and other speculative investors. It also came despite the abrupt departure of one of its co-heads, Erdit Hoxha, to hedge fund Millennium Management.

New regulation in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis pushed banks such as Goldman to eliminate their prop trading operations and focus more on facilitating and financing trades for other investors. These businesses benefit when markets are volatile, such as in the first quarter when there was frantic trading around the US military operation in Venezuela and the conflict in the Middle East, which triggered a sharp increase in oil prices.

On the other hand, FICC (Fixed-income, currency and commodities) traders badly missed expectations, posting $4.01 billion in revenue, a 10% drop YoY, and more than $800 million below the consensus of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Goldman blamed "significantly lower net revenues in interest rate products and mortgages and lower net revenue in credit profuts" for the decline. It said this was partially offset by commodities and currencies trading.

Investment bankers’ advisory fees were $1.5 billion, 89% higher than the same period last year, beating expectations across the board and reflecting a rebound in merger activity. Total Investment Banking fees for the unit hit $2.84 billion in the quarter. Goldman said that the increase in investment banking fees “primarily due to significantly higher net revenues in Advisory, reflecting a significant increase in completed mergers and acquisitions volumes.” The bank also warned investors that its backlog of fees decreased slightly compared to the previous quarter.

Even with the decline in revenues in its fixed-income unit, it was the third-best quarter for Goldman’s trading business in its history.

The bank also said revenues at its asset and wealth management division increased 10 per cent to $4.1bn. These money management businesses are central to Goldman’s efforts to make earnings less reliant on the cyclical businesses of investment banking and trading.

In the asset-management division, the company said assets under supervision rose to $3.7 trillion and net revenue increased compared to the same period last year. Earlier in April, Goldman said one of its private credit funds narrowly escaped a broader exodus of investors.

The bank’s own former chief executive officer, Lloyd Blankfein, warned earlier this year that private markets — on which Goldman has staked much of its future growth strategy — face a “fire” risk from possible excessive valuations.

Goldman, which was first of the top investment banks to report results this week, has one of the largest markets divisions on Wall Street. Such businesses benefit from a surge in volatility, which has been driven by the war in Iran, as well as concerns around artificial intelligence and private credit.

While Goldman's total geadcount was essentially unchanged compared with the end of 2025, in the first quarter, Goldman promoted seven more partners to its top management committee and hiked pay for its most senior executives, while also announcing the departure of its top lawyer due to her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Despite the blowout overall results, the unexpected drop and miss in FICC was enough to spook investors, and send the stock more than 4% lower in premarket trading.

Goldman's Q1 earnings presentation is below (pdf link)