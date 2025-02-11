Goldman's Proprietary Dashboard For Working Poor Consumers Flashes "Mixed" Signals

McDonald's told investors earlier that lower-income consumers remained under financial pressure in the fourth quarter as the inflation storm sparked by the Biden-Harris administration eroded their spending on Big Macs and McFlurries. The warning from MCD suggests headwinds for this consumer segment lingers into spring.

Additional consumer insights come from Goldman's Emily Ghosh, Nishi Agarwal, and colleagues, who published a lower-income activity dashboard. The dashboard aggregates macro data, industry insights, and high-frequency indicators—such as app downloads and store traffic—to reveal mixed monthly trends among consumers earning less than $30K annually.

Here's more color on the low-income consumer update from Goldman: