GoPro shares have been under pressure since last fall, when memory prices began to soar as AI data center buildouts tightened global supply and diverted capacity away from consumer electronics.

On Monday, GoPro filed an 8-K with the SEC, warning of "substantial doubt" about its ability to continue as a going concern and stating that it expects to file an update to its financial statements.

The action-camera maker, once a $12 billion-plus Wall Street MoMo darling after its 2014 IPO, has plunged into micro-cap territory, with a total market cap of around $190 million as of late Monday afternoon.

Revenue plunged 26% in the first quarter. The company has already needed lender waivers after breaching loan covenants, and it does not expect to comply with several future covenants.

Last month, GoPro's own filing warned of an "unprecedented increase and volatility in memory component costs."

The AI memory boom has crushed GoPro, and the market punished GoPro shares as early as last fall, when the memory price spike began.

Bloomberg noted that in April, one of GoPro's suppliers planned to reduce memory supply, which dented the company's forecasted sales. This only suggests higher input costs, weaker margins, and reduced pricing flexibility.

GoPro is seeking to pivot away from its consumer-camera market, exploring aerospace and defense as potential new markets and product categories.

By the way, it's easier just to wear Meta RayBans for action sports ...