Grinch: Spotify Fires 17% Of Workforce Before Christmas 

For the third time this year, streaming giant Spotify is implementing employee layoffs to fast-track its drive toward profitability.

Spotify Chief Executive Daniel Ek told employees in a 1,000-word letter on Monday morning that 17% of its workforce will be laid off by the end of the day on Tuesday. The cuts will affect about 1,500 people.

"Today, we still have too many people dedicated to supporting work and even doing work around the work rather than contributing to opportunities with real impact," Ek said in the letter.

He said, "The Spotify of tomorrow must be defined by being relentlessly resourceful in the ways we operate, innovate, and tackle problems," adding, "Being lean is not just an option but a necessity."

Ek admitted that Spotify took advantage of "lower-cost capital" in 2020-21 while also expanding its workforce, but now is reversing course:

To understand this decision, I think it is important to assess Spotify with a clear, objective lens. In 2020 and 2021, we took advantage of the opportunity presented by lower-cost capital and invested significantly in team expansion, content enhancement, marketing, and new verticals. These investments generally worked, contributing to Spotify's increased output and the platform's robust growth this past year. However, we now find ourselves in a very different environment. And despite our efforts to reduce costs this past year, our cost structure for where we need to be is still too big.

Like many other tech companies, Spotify dramatically increased its workforce over the last five years.

But since early 2022, tech firms have been hemorrhaging talent due to tighter monetary policy.

The restructuring marks Spotify's third round of layoffs this year and a reduction of podcast spending as it seeks a leaner structure to operate in an economic environment full of uncertainty.

Great job, Ek... You just fired a bunch of people right before Christmas.

* * *

Here's the full letter: