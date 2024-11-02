Group Of Ten Mainly Chilean Nationals Charged After Stealing At Least $2.5 Million In 2024

Federal prosecutors in California have charged 10 individuals, mainly Chilean nationals using fake IDs, with conspiring to steal millions from banks and ATMs, according to the Mercury News.

The group allegedly rented Airbnbs and used a secret stolen car rental service near targeted locations.

Throughout 2024, they reportedly stole at least $2.5 million, with some single heists netting $250,000. Their method often involved spray-painting security cameras, using power tools and blowtorches on ATMs, and disguising as a construction crew with equipment like cellphone jammers, sledgehammers, and crowbars.

In one incident on September 18, they allegedly accessed a Wells Fargo ATM cash room by breaking through the wall of a neighboring pet spa, resulting in a $247,000 loss.

The Mercury News reports that despite their efforts to avoid detection, the theft group left a digital trail, according to the FBI.

The case saw a breakthrough when agents identified suspect vehicles linked to an underground rental service in West Hollywood. A Chevrolet Suburban, rented from Instagram promoter @xtrackz to a person named "Gordito" for a supposed family vacation, turned out to be connected to the crimes.

"Gordito" was identified as Alex Moyano-Morales, the alleged ringleader with fake IDs from Colombia and the U.S.

Following Moyano-Morales’ identification, FBI agents tracked his cellphone and found his associates had rented Airbnbs near several heist locations. Video footage from a Turlock Airbnb showed the group unloading burglary tools.

Prosecutors have charged Moyano-Morales and nine others, including Maite Celis-Silva, Erik Osorio-Olivarez, and Pablo Valdez-Rodriguez, with thefts targeting banks and ATMs across cities like Modesto, Citrus Heights, Fresno, and Anaheim. They are also under investigation for similar larcenies in Los Angeles, San Diego, and Houston.

The group recently moved to Oregon, allegedly committing additional thefts there. Four members—Valdez-Rodriguez, Alarcon-Alarcon, Parada-Munoz, and Dacosta-Frias—were arrested at a Seattle Airbnb with $20,000 and burglary tools. Parada-Munoz reportedly resisted arrest, while the others attempted escape in a Ford Fiesta used in previous heists.

These aren't the only complex heists by South Americans this year. We reported in early October about a string of 'Ocean's Eleven' style burglaries.

The Jewelers’ Security Alliance (JSA) and Jewelers Mutual warned last month about some stores suffering major losses as a result of the break-ins, according to a report from JCK.

Scott Guginsky, the JSA’s vice president, said: “We see burglaries everywhere, from New York to Texas. Some of the hits are in the millions. These are the largest dollar losses we’ve seen in some time.”

“It doesn’t appear like they’re stopping,” said Howard Stone, vice president of global risk services and analytics for Jewelers Mutual. He started noticing the crimes in June, the report says.

The JCK report says that the gangs meticulously plan their heists, gathering detailed intelligence beforehand. “They’re all from South America and they are somewhat in communication. But it’s a loose-knit group. It’s not like there’s a [mob boss] John Gotti coordinating everything.”

It's unclear yet if the two strings of heists related.