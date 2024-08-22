print-icon
Gullible CNN 'Journalist' Dragged For Fact Checking JD Vance Joke About Tim Walz

by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Aug 22, 2024

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news

Earlier this week, JD Vance cracked a joke about Democrats holding their convention in Chicago so that Tim Walz would be able to say he’s been in a war zone.

Hilariously, a CNN reporter took the comment at face value and ‘fact checked’ it as wrong.

She did a journalism.

Hard hitting research.

Who’s gonna tell her?

As we previously highlighted, even CNN admitted that there is no evidence to back up the notion that Walz ever saw combat, despite his misleading assertions.

Walz’s claims that he was deployed in support of the military operation in Afghanistan, and the fact that he skipped out of deployment to Iraq, led U.S. military veterans to post images of themselves on combat duty in Afghanistan, Iraq, and other theatres of war, captioning the pictures “Me not being Tim Walz.

