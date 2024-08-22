Gullible CNN 'Journalist' Dragged For Fact Checking JD Vance Joke About Tim Walz

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

Earlier this week, JD Vance cracked a joke about Democrats holding their convention in Chicago so that Tim Walz would be able to say he’s been in a war zone.

JD VANCE: They held the convention in Chicago so that Tim Walz could accurately say that he’s been in a war zone. pic.twitter.com/nLRNV7dBDx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 20, 2024

Hilariously, a CNN reporter took the comment at face value and ‘fact checked’ it as wrong.

Vance in WI says his "little theory" about why Democrats chose to host their convention in Chicago is "so that [Walz] could actually, accurately say that he went, he visited a combat zone"



Democrats selected Chicago in April 2023 — long before Biden even considered dropping out — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) August 20, 2024

She did a journalism.

The journos are so dumb and broken they’re now fact-checking obvious jokes. https://t.co/QiR34h3vkD — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 21, 2024

Hard hitting research.

When you fact check a joke... it makes your entire "journalism" career the joke.



It also makes CNN the joke. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 21, 2024

Who’s gonna tell her?

It was a joke. A funny one. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) August 20, 2024

As we previously highlighted, even CNN admitted that there is no evidence to back up the notion that Walz ever saw combat, despite his misleading assertions.

Walz’s claims that he was deployed in support of the military operation in Afghanistan, and the fact that he skipped out of deployment to Iraq, led U.S. military veterans to post images of themselves on combat duty in Afghanistan, Iraq, and other theatres of war, captioning the pictures “Me not being Tim Walz.

