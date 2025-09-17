print-icon
Hate Crime Charge After Subway Rider Called "White Boy", Then Brutally Attacked On L Train

by Tyler Durden
Authored...

A young woman is facing hate crime charges after allegedly assaulting a fellow passenger in a violent, unprovoked attack on a Manhattan subway train, according to the NY Post.

The incident unfolded around 2:10 a.m. Sunday aboard a southbound L train at the 1st Avenue and East 14th Street station. Authorities said Genesis Gittens — who had just celebrated her 20th birthday on Monday — was yelling when a 28-year-old man sitting nearby glanced in her direction.

That look reportedly sent Gittens into a fury. She began striking the rider in the face multiple times while hurling slurs, shouting, “White boy” and “cracker,” according to a criminal complaint. The repeated punches left the victim with a bloody nose, though he declined medical treatment, police said.

The NY Post writes that officers arrested Gittens less than an hour later. She was charged with third-degree assault as a hate crime, the complaint states. During her arraignment, she pleaded not guilty and was released, court records show.

The L train incident was not the only subway violence reported that day. Around 9 a.m. Sunday, police said a man believed to be homeless attacked a 35-year-old MTA cleaner from behind inside the 34th Street–Hudson Yards No. 7 station.

The assailant, who wore all gray and carried a blue blanket, allegedly punched the worker in the back of the head several times. After the victim fell, the attacker — who was barefoot — kicked him repeatedly, cops and sources said.

The suspect fled and remained at large as of Monday. Like the earlier victim, the cleaner refused medical attention at the scene.

