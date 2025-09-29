Have You Checked Used Rolex Prices? 

The Bloomberg Subdial Watch Index, which tracks prices for the 50 most-traded watches by value on the secondary market, bottomed in late January and has since been rising in a "V-shaped" fashion, rebounding from a low of $31,535 to $34,001 as of last Thursday, or about a 7.8% increase from the trough.

Used Rolex prices also bottomed out in late January at around $10,964 and have since climbed to $11,882 - a jump of about 17.2% from the trough.

Used Patek prices bottomed around $88,379 and have since risen to $95,829 - or about 8.4%.

Rolex prices on the secondary market appear to have finally bottomed.