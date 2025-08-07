'Hazardous Waste Sites': Homeless Camps On Seattle Private Property Spark Fines And Frustration

Homeless encampments on private property in Seattle are creating costly challenges for landlords, who say they’re being penalized for issues they didn’t cause but are forced to manage, according to KOMO News.

On Capitol Hill, a vacant lot on Melrose Avenue recently became overrun with tents, trash, and illegal activity, prompting numerous complaints from neighbors. "The problems had gone on too long," residents said, while accusing the property owner of being slow to act.

Eventually, a city inspector issued a notice of violation, giving the owner a deadline to clean and secure the site or face fines of up to $500 per day.

Clean-up crews, hired by the property owner through We Heart Seattle, arrived Wednesday to clear what had become “a hazardous waste site,” according to Andrea Suarez, founder of the outreach group. “It affects the community, it affects the restaurants, and it affects the residents,” she said.

The site was littered with used needles, gas canisters, and makeshift weapons. After Seattle police ordered about a dozen homeless individuals to leave the private lot, Suarez’s team helped many of them connect to services, including drug treatment and medical care.

KOMO News writes that the property owner, through a spokesperson, acknowledged responsibility for the lot’s condition but estimated the cleanup and repairs—fencing, graffiti removal, and trash abatement—would cost an additional $10,000.

“Thousands of dollars to restore a lot, abate the graffiti, abate the trash, and help the homeless,” Suarez said. “It costs thousands of dollars. Where are they supposed to put that kind of money?"

She also called for more flexibility and support from the city. “We need to find a common ground both in helping fund these kinds of cleanups and helping bring outreach to these private vacant lots as well,” Suarez added, “but give these owners a little bit more leeway."

While fines may be delayed if a property owner shows progress, many struggle to meet city deadlines due to difficulties in securing contractors for fencing and security upgrades.