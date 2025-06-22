Hegseth Says 'Bold & Brilliant' Operation Did Not Target Iranian Troops Or Civilians

In a Sunday morning press briefing, Trump's Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth declared that "Iran's nuclear ambitions have been obliterated" - but also asserted that the attack did not target the Iranian people or civilians. He hailed the "incredible and overwhelming success" - following President Trump last night saying the same thing. "It's worth noting the operation did not target Iranian troops or the Iranian people."

Hegseth said this is part of the commitment of this administration's vision of "peace through strength". He continued, "Many presidents have dreamed of delivering the final blow to Iran's nuclear program, and none could, until President Trump."

For the "bold and brilliant" operation, there was weeks of preparation and precision logistics and "misdirection" at the highest level, involving B-2 bombers going to hit, Hegseth described. "No other country on planet earth" could have conducted this operation.

He also underscored that the Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) was used for the first time in US combat history - also that it was the longest bomber mission of its kind since 2001.

"Just like [IRGC Quds Force General Qasem] Solemani found out in the first term, Iran found out when POTUS says '60 days' - that when he seeks peace and negotiation - he means 60 days of peace and negotiation, otherwise that nuclear program will not exist. He meant it."

Hegseth then read aloud Trump's post to Truth Social last night, soon after the three nuclear sites were struck:

"Any retaliation by Iran against the United States of America will be met with force far greater than what was witnessed tonight."

That's when the US Defense Secretary then warned, "Iran would be smart to heed those words. He said it before and he means it." He tried to stress the 'limited' scope of the attack and urged the Iranians to come back to the negotiating table:

There are both public and private messages being delivered to the Iranians in multiple channels, giving them every opportunity to come to the negotiation table, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says at a Pentagon press briefing. Scope of operation on Iran was "intentionally limited" Hegseth says he believes the US attack will have a clear psychological impact on how Iran views the future US strikes against Iran’s nuclear enrichment site at Fordow are believed to have destroyed capabilities there...

To review the details of what happened last night, the US deployed six B-2 bombers to drop 12 GBU-57 "bunker-buster" bombs on Iran’s heavily fortified Fordow nuclear site, marking the first time these massive 30,000-pound bombs were used in combat.

The enrichment sites at Natanz and Isfahan were also attacked. The mission lasted about 37 hours with multiple refueling missions.

While the White House is now claiming Iran’s nuclear facilities were "completely and totally obliterated," officials say it's too early to confirm the full extent of the damage.

America dropped six GBU-57 bunker buster bombs on the Fordow nuclear site pic.twitter.com/LaWrHm0c2d — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) June 22, 2025

Iran, along with international nuclear agencies, reported no radiation leaks, prompting skepticism about the strike’s effectiveness—particularly at Fordow, which is buried deep underground. Iranian officials said damage was minimal and mostly above ground. Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization vowed to continue its nuclear program, referring to assassinated nuclear scientists as "martyrs."

Some degree of political backlash has quickly emerged over the lack of Congressional approval for the strikes. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, despite previously mocking Trump's diplomatic efforts with Iran, called for a War Powers vote, criticizing the president's unilateral military action without a clear strategy.