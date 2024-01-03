Dodge-y? These Are The Five Slowest-Selling New Vehicles

Zach Shefska from online automotive marketplace CarEdge revealed a list of the five slowest-selling vehicles currently on the market.

Notably, four of these vehicles are from Stellantis' Dodge brand and one from Ford. This trend might be due to several factors, such as consumers balking at 10% interest rates and near-record-high prices or a possible shift in consumer preferences away from some of these models.

According to Shefska, the slowest-selling vehicle in America is the Dodge Ram 2500 truck, with 784 days of supply.

#1 RAM 2500



784 days supply

$69,408 average listing price

1,602 actively listed for sale

92 have sold in the last 45 days



The 2500 was impacted by a stop-sale in December* pic.twitter.com/D0sZLms1pJ — Zach Shefska (@shefska) January 2, 2024

The second vehicle is the Dodge Hornet, with 517 days of supply.

#2 Dodge Hornet



517 days supply

$39,931 average listing price

10,781 actively listed for sale

939 have sold in the last 45 days pic.twitter.com/1yI1RZszuD — Zach Shefska (@shefska) January 2, 2024

Third is the Dodge Charger, with 424 days of supply.

#3 Dodge Charger



424 days supply

$46,687 average listing price

33,463 actively listed for sale

3,549 have sold in the last 45 days pic.twitter.com/SVOvy3Kmn5 — Zach Shefska (@shefska) January 2, 2024

Dodge Challenger is fourth.

#4 Dodge Challenger



362 days supply

$53,954 average listing price

25,807 actively listed for sale

3,205 have sold in the last 45 days pic.twitter.com/v9bfSIKGue — Zach Shefska (@shefska) January 2, 2024

And the Ford Mustang Mach-E is fifth.

The top 5 SLOWEST selling new cars right now



#5 Ford Mustang Mach-E



358 days supply

$57,114 average listing price

25,430 actively listed for sale

3,200 have sold in the last 45 days pic.twitter.com/a4DCD6u2P3 — Zach Shefska (@shefska) January 2, 2024

Shefska didn't reveal the methodology used to determine the days of supply for each vehicle. However, he mentioned that Ford reached out to him to correct the information regarding Mach-E's supply, which was initially reported as a 358-day supply but was actually a 132-day supply.

Update: @MartinGunsberg from Ford says their dealers have a 132 days supply of inventory. Thanks for the data, Martin.



The Mach-E might not be one of the slowest selling cars in the United States … check your local dealer’s lot to see. Your mileage may vary! pic.twitter.com/uGaU5hgNjX — Zach Shefska (@shefska) January 2, 2024

One X user pointed out, "Wow. 4/5ths of the list were made by @Dodge. It's not looking good for them at all. They desperately need to turn things around with the Charger EV."

Wow. 4/5ths of the list were made by @Dodge. It's not looking good for them at all. They desperately need to turn things around with the Charger EV. — Jennifer Montgomery (@JenMontgomery84) January 2, 2024

While consumer tastes could be why Dodge vehicles and Mach-E aren't selling, the affordability issue is a much more significant driver.

"We've seen a big reduction in median- and lower-income households" buying new cars, which now "almost exclusively go to the top 20% of income households," Jonathan Smoke, chief economist for researcher Cox Automotive, told Bloomberg.