Dodge-y? These Are The Five Slowest-Selling New Vehicles

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Jan 03, 2024 - 10:40 PM

Zach Shefska from online automotive marketplace CarEdge revealed a list of the five slowest-selling vehicles currently on the market. 

Notably, four of these vehicles are from Stellantis' Dodge brand and one from Ford. This trend might be due to several factors, such as consumers balking at 10% interest rates and near-record-high prices or a possible shift in consumer preferences away from some of these models. 

According to Shefska, the slowest-selling vehicle in America is the Dodge Ram 2500 truck, with 784 days of supply. 

The second vehicle is the Dodge Hornet, with 517 days of supply. 

Third is the Dodge Charger, with 424 days of supply. 

Dodge Challenger is fourth. 

And the Ford Mustang Mach-E is fifth. 

Shefska didn't reveal the methodology used to determine the days of supply for each vehicle. However, he mentioned that Ford reached out to him to correct the information regarding Mach-E's supply, which was initially reported as a 358-day supply but was actually a 132-day supply.

One X user pointed out, "Wow. 4/5ths of the list were made by @Dodge. It's not looking good for them at all. They desperately need to turn things around with the Charger EV."

While consumer tastes could be why Dodge vehicles and Mach-E aren't selling, the affordability issue is a much more significant driver. 

"We've seen a big reduction in median- and lower-income households" buying new cars, which now "almost exclusively go to the top 20% of income households," Jonathan Smoke, chief economist for researcher Cox Automotive, told Bloomberg. 

