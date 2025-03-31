Here's The Salary You Need To Live The "American Dream" In The 50 Largest U.S. Cities

You'll never guess what state has the highest income requirements in the U.S. -- and hint: it's not New York, California or Florida.

New data from GoBankingRates shows that earning at least $102,000 a year is needed to live comfortably and achieve the American dream in the 50 largest U.S. cities.

The study calculated this figure by analyzing average mortgage, grocery, and childcare costs, then doubling the total to reflect income needed for a comfortable lifestyle.

Washington, D.C. tops the list as the most expensive city to achieve the American dream, requiring an annual income of $189,306 a year to live comfortably, according to GoBankingRates.com.

High child care costs—topping $51,000 annually—and a hefty $4,165 monthly mortgage help drive D.C.’s cost of living to nearly $95,000 a year.

Other high-cost metros include Boston ($175,628), New York ($173,006), San Francisco ($172,340), and San Jose ($167,958), each needing at least $167,000 for a comfortable lifestyle.

The GoBankingRates.com study shows that California dominates the upper tier of this list, with nine cities in the top 20. From Oakland to Bakersfield, residents need anywhere from $143,000 to nearly $168,000 annually to live the American dream.

Los Angeles, Long Beach, and San Diego also feature prominently, driven by inflated housing markets and uniform child care costs that hover around $35,000 a year.

Meanwhile, cities like Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Chicago offer relatively lower thresholds—about $132,000—to maintain a comfortable lifestyle, though still far from affordable for many Americans.



Even in these more “accessible” metros, the cost of groceries, child care, and housing adds up quickly, raising serious questions about whether the American dream remains attainable—or merely aspirational—in today’s urban landscape.

In the second half of the list, cities like Phoenix, Chicago, and Mesa still demand a steep income—just above $130,000—for families to live comfortably and achieve what’s commonly understood as the American Dream. While their overall costs are lower than coastal metros, expenses such as child care and housing remain substantial.

For example, in Phoenix, child care alone costs nearly $28,000 per year, with mortgage payments averaging over $2,400 a month.

As the list continues, more affordable cities begin to emerge. In places like Columbus, Miami, and Tucson, required household incomes drop closer to the $120,000 range.

But affordability is relative: Miami’s housing costs are high for its region, with monthly mortgage payments topping $3,800—among the highest outside of the top ten cities. In contrast, cities like Detroit and Jacksonville offer lower barriers, with required incomes under $120,000. Detroit stands out in particular, with a startlingly low average mortgage cost of just $421 per month.

Texas cities like Austin, Dallas, Houston, and Arlington cluster between $115,000 and $118,000 in required income. While Texas boasts relatively low mortgage and tax burdens, rising child care costs and growing population pressures are driving overall expenses upward. In Austin, for instance, housing costs are notably higher than in its peer cities, pushing up the overall cost of living.

At the bottom of the list, cities such as San Antonio, Raleigh, El Paso, and Louisville show the most accessible paths to the American Dream, requiring incomes around $100,000 to $110,000. Louisville is the most affordable among the 50 largest cities, with a household needing just $103,754 annually.