HIMS Shares Sink After FDA Vows "Swift Action" Against Copycat GLP-1 Drugs

Hims & Hers Health's $49-a-month copycat GLP-1 pill, priced far below Novo Nordisk's $149-a-month Wegovy pill, can be seen as part of a "GLP-1 price war" between the telehealth company and Big Pharma giant.

It appears that HIMS' strategy has been an access-and-pricing arbitrage play: mass-market a copycat GLP-1 first, then address any regulatory fallout later.

In pure 'FAFO' fashion, HIMS is finding out very fast: hours after Thursday's press release touting its new GLP-1 pill for $49 per month to take on Wegovy, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary wrote on X that his agency will take "swift action against companies mass-marketing illegal copycat drugs, claiming they are similar to FDA-approved products."

Makary noted, "The FDA cannot verify the quality, safety, or effectiveness of non-approved drugs."

The FDA cannot verify the quality, safety, or effectiveness of non-approved drugs. — Dr. Marty Makary (@DrMakaryFDA) February 5, 2026

For context, last June, Novo terminated its partnership, citing the telehealth company's "illegal mass compounding and deceptive marketing."

On Tuesday, Novo reported a disappointing full-year outlook, warning of a tough year in the GLP-1 market. Besides HIMS, the company faces competition from Eli Lilly's Zepbound, gaining ever-larger market share in the U.S.

Makary's comments on X sent HIMS shares down about 7.5% in premarket trading in New York. Shares of Novo in Europe are up about 4.5%.

HIMS bubble unwinds...

We must also note that Makary's swift comments about copycat GLP-1 drugs were likely a nudge from Novo, as shares have been obliterated this week.

Goldman's Novo superbull James Quigley stated earlier this week, "FY26 is a reset year with respect to the pricing aspect of the GLP-1 market."