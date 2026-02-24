Home Depot Posts Biggest EPS Beat In 16 Quarters As Big Remodeling Projects Sidelined

Shares of Home Depot are up 3.5% in early U.S. trading after the home-improvement retailer reported what Goldman consumer expert Scott Feiler called the "biggest EPS beat in 16 quarters."

Feiler explained:

We had positioning marked as just a 3 out of 10 in our pre-EPS positioning scorecard. That compared to LOW at a 5. Historically, we rarely have HD below a 5.

A small sales miss was expected and instead, we got a beat. This was also the first time they beat operating margins in the last 5 quarters and led to their biggest EPS beat in 16 quarters. The upside was driven by gross margins, so we will need to hear if that's sustainable.

Is this a thesis changer? No. However, it removes some of the recent near-term concerns that had begun to be more discussed (margin misses, small top-line miss/negative comps had been expected and no current buyback to support EPS upside).