"Hope For The Future": Newly Discovered 'Super Earth' Could Reveal Existence Of Extraterrestrials

Despite over 7,000 exoplanets being discovered, the search for extraterrestrial life continues.

But now, a nearby "super Earth", located about 20 light years away could be that home to extraterrestrial beings, according a new report from the NY Post, citing Astronomy & Astrophysics.

Dr. Michael Cretignier, scientist with Oxford University, commented: “I’m now very enthusiastic to hear what other scientists can tell us about this newly discovered planet.”

“Excitingly, its proximity with us – only 20 light-years – means there is hope for future space missions to obtain an image of it," he continued.

UK researchers confirmed the “super-Earth” and an international team analyzed two decades of precise data from Chile’s HARPS and ESPRESSO spectrographs, verifying the object as an exoplanet.

Scientists are intrigued by HD 20794 d - it is six times Earth's size and it orbits in a habitable zone where liquid water could exist. It circles a sun-like G-star in 647 days, slightly less than Mars’ orbit.

“It is among the closest Earth analogues we know about and given its peculiar orbit,” Cretignier added.

The NY Post report said that HD 20794 d follows an eccentric orbit, drifting in and out of the habitable zone, causing any water to freeze or melt depending on its position. This unique trait helps scientists refine models of planetary habitability.

At just 19.7 light-years away, its proximity makes it easier to study, with strong light signals ideal for future telescopes analyzing exoplanet atmospheres.

Despite its location in the habitable zone, whether it can support life remains uncertain. Scientists still need to determine if it has an atmosphere or surface water.