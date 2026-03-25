Hot Pot, Hot Mess: Service Robot Goes Berserk In San Jose Dining Room, Must Be Tackled By Staff

On Tuesday, diners at a Haidilao hot-pot restaurant in San Jose saw an unexpected disruption when a service robot, apparently part of an in-house performance, malfunctioned and began moving erratically. Instead of entertaining guests, it knocked dishes to the floor and sent chopsticks flying as employees rushed to contain it. Video from the scene shows staff dodging the machine before eventually tackling it; no injuries are apparent, Hoodline wrote.

A malfunctioning service robot dances uncontrollably at a Haidilao hotpot restaurant in San Jose, California, knocking over tableware as staff members attempt to restrain it, March 2026. pic.twitter.com/6DFCojpeTS — Future Adam Curtis B-Roll (@adamcurtisbroll) March 17, 2026

A short clip shared online captures the robot, dressed in an orange apron, flailing through the dining area and upsetting tableware. At one point, a worker appears to grab it near the neck while looking at a phone, seemingly trying to access controls as the situation unfolds.

The episode comes amid Haidilao’s broader push into automation. The company has spent years integrating technology into its restaurants, including delivery robots and highly automated kitchens. It also introduced a pilot “smart” restaurant in Beijing in 2018 that relied on robotic arms and guided vehicles.

After the footage spread, many online commenters focused on how the robot was shut down. Some pointed out that no obvious emergency stop button was visible and questioned whether clearer manual override systems should be required in restaurants using such machines.

Reports indicate the robot appeared as part of a promotional tie-in for Disney’s “Zootopia 2.” The incident has renewed concerns about how quickly staff can intervene and safely regain control when robotic systems malfunction in crowded public spaces.