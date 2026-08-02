How China Is Using Its Coast Guard To Assert Control At Sea

Over the past decade, China's Coast Guard (CCG) has evolved from a conventional maritime law enforcement agency into a central instrument of Beijing's strategy to reinforce its territorial claims, according to Bloomberg.

Now operating a fleet of roughly 680 vessels, it continues to conduct routine missions such as search and rescue, anti-smuggling operations, and fisheries enforcement, but increasingly serves broader strategic objectives.

Bloomberg reports that rather than relying solely on the navy, Beijing deploys the CCG to project control over contested waters in the South China Sea, East China Sea, and around Taiwan. Coast guard vessels regularly patrol disputed areas, escort Chinese fishing fleets, inspect foreign vessels, and employ coercive measures—including water cannons, lasers, blocking maneuvers, and collisions—to challenge rival claimants. They also operate alongside the People's Liberation Army Navy during military exercises, particularly those focused on Taiwan.

CCG operations have become both more frequent and more assertive. In mid-July, Chinese coast guard ships confronted Philippine vessels on three occasions, using water cannons despite the incidents occurring within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone. Taiwan has likewise reported a marked increase in CCG patrols, including sustained operations east of the island, fueling concerns that the force would play a prominent role in any future blockade or military campaign.

Analysts view the CCG as a key component of China's "gray-zone" strategy. Because its ships are presented as civilian law enforcement rather than naval assets, Beijing can press its maritime claims while making it more difficult for other countries to respond without risking military escalation. Maintaining a persistent coast guard presence also strengthens China's claim that it exercises effective control over disputed waters.

The agency's strategic importance has grown alongside institutional reforms. Created in 2013 through the merger of several maritime agencies, the CCG was placed under the People's Armed Police in 2018, bringing it under the authority of the Central Military Commission. A 2021 Coast Guard Law further broadened its powers, authorizing the use of force to defend China's claimed maritime rights. At the same time, the fleet has expanded to include some of the world's largest coast guard ships, several of which rival naval warships in size and capability.

China's increasing reliance on the CCG has prompted neighboring states to strengthen maritime cooperation, expand their own coast guard fleets, and step up patrols in disputed waters, contributing to a more contested and potentially volatile maritime environment.